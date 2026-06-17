WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | What Happens When the World Gets More Expensive?

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 17 June 26 ) – The invisible chain connecting a conflict thousands of kilometers away to the grocery cart in your neighborhood.

When news breaks about missiles over the Middle East, central bankers in Europe, trade negotiations in Washington, or slowing growth in China, many Filipinos instinctively change the channel.

“That has nothing to do with me.”

Until they stop at a gasoline station.

Or pay for groceries.

Or receive an electric bill.

Or discover that the airfare for a long-awaited family reunion has become more expensive.

The modern economy has become an intricate web. A disruption in one corner of the world can quietly ripple across oceans, ports, financial markets, supply chains, and eventually arrive at the checkout counter of a neighborhood supermarket in Davao, Cotabato, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, or Manila.

The distance between global headlines and the Filipino household has never been shorter.

This past week offered another reminder.

The easing of tensions in the Middle East brought some relief to global oil markets, with crude prices retreating from recent highs as fears of prolonged disruption to shipping routes moderated. That is welcome news because oil is not simply another commodity. It is embedded in almost everything we buy.

Fuel powers fishing boats that bring seafood to market. It moves vegetables from Bukidnon farms to urban supermarkets. It carries construction materials, medicines, school supplies, and online purchases. Airlines, buses, jeepneys, and delivery services all depend on it.

When oil becomes expensive, almost everything else eventually follows.

When oil prices stabilize, the relief comes—but often more slowly than the increases did.

Yet energy is only one piece of a larger story.

The Philippine economy continues to grow, but more slowly than many had hoped. International institutions have again projected growth below official targets, reflecting global uncertainty, weaker external demand, and persistent domestic challenges.

To many families, GDP feels like an abstract statistic.

But growth determines how many businesses expand, how many workers are hired, how rapidly wages improve, and how much confidence entrepreneurs have to invest.

A growing economy creates opportunities.

A slowing economy asks families to become more careful.

At the same time, many households continue asking a reasonable question.

“If inflation has gone down, why do groceries still feel expensive?”

Because inflation measures the speed at which prices are increasing—not whether prices return to where they once were.

Imagine climbing a steep hill.

When the slope becomes less steep, the climb is easier.

But you are still climbing.

The prices that rose over the past several years generally do not fall back to their previous levels. They simply rise more slowly.

That distinction matters.

Families experience prices, not percentages.

The peso tells another part of the story.

Every time the peso weakens against the dollar, imported goods become more expensive.

Fuel.

Wheat.

Medicines.

Fertilizer.

Industrial equipment.

Even products assembled in the Philippines often contain imported components priced in dollars.

Exchange rates may seem like the language of bankers.

But they eventually become the language of household budgets.

There is also a quieter trend unfolding.

Across many countries, consumers are becoming more cautious.

People postpone buying cars.

Delay home renovations.

Eat out less often.

Travel less frequently.

Businesses notice.

When households become careful, companies become careful too.

Hiring slows.

Expansion plans are reconsidered.

Investment decisions are delayed.

The cycle reinforces itself.

Yet this is not a story of inevitable decline.

It is a story about resilience.

Filipino families have endured oil shocks, financial crises, natural disasters, pandemics, and inflationary episodes before. Time and again, they adapted—not because the circumstances were easy, but because resilience has become one of the country’s quiet strengths.

That resilience, however, should not depend solely on endurance. It should also rest on preparation.

Households cannot control oil prices or global conflicts.

But they can strengthen the foundations within their own reach.

Reducing unnecessary debt provides breathing room when interest rates remain high.

Building even a modest emergency fund helps absorb unexpected shocks.

Investing in education and skills makes workers more adaptable in a changing economy.

Using energy more efficiently lowers recurring household expenses.

Supporting local businesses strengthens the communities that sustain jobs and livelihoods.

Small financial habits, repeated consistently, often matter more than dramatic changes made once.

The larger lesson is perhaps the simplest.

The world has become deeply interconnected.

A tanker navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a factory reopening in China, an interest-rate decision in Washington, or a shipping delay in Europe can eventually influence the price of rice delivered to a local market or the fare paid for a family trip home.

Global economics is no longer something happening “out there.”

It now lives in our kitchens, our wallets, our workplaces, and our family conversations.

Understanding those connections does not eliminate uncertainty.

But it helps replace anxiety with perspective.

And perspective is often the first step toward wiser decisions.

Because when the world becomes more expensive, the most valuable currency a household can possess is not merely money.

It is understanding.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)