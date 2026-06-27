TYBOX | In the waves of Aurora

The waves will never be quiet

while your wails search for those words

That will heal your wound

of the drowning

From Aurora to Davao to Talacogon

we see what was supposed to be a hero’s welcome

Turned into a farewell ride

of dreams turned heaven-ward

Are we to blame Manila? Initiations

inexact whispers on the web

Are we to say Mindanao can protect its young?

When students as small as ten in Midsalip and Lanipao

cross waist- deep rivers everyday just to get to school.

In far-off towns like these, rivers have bridges

nailed as promises unfulfilled

There will be words, wild theories

pointing blame and blemish for what

When all she needs is an answer

to let those waves rest the wandering

for Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili