TYBOX | In the waves of Aurora

The waves will never be quiet
while your wails search for those words
That will heal your wound
of the drowning
From Aurora to Davao to Talacogon
we see what was supposed to be a hero’s welcome
Turned into a farewell ride
of dreams turned heaven-ward
Are we to blame Manila? Initiations
inexact whispers on the web
Are we to say Mindanao can protect its young?
When students as small as ten in Midsalip and Lanipao
cross waist- deep rivers everyday just to get to school.
In far-off towns like these, rivers have bridges
nailed as promises unfulfilled
There will be words, wild theories
pointing blame and blemish for what
When all she needs is an answer
to let those waves rest the wandering
for Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili