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TYBOX | In the waves of Aurora

By  Tyrone A. Velez

|  June 27, 2026 - 8:34 am

tybox tyrone velez mindaviews column columns
tybox tyrone velez mindaviews column columns

The waves will never be quiet
while your wails search for those words

That will heal your wound
of the drowning

From Aurora to Davao to Talacogon
we see what was supposed to be a hero’s welcome

Turned into a farewell ride
of dreams turned heaven-ward

Are we to blame Manila? Initiations
inexact whispers on the web

Are we to say Mindanao can protect its young?
When students as small as ten in Midsalip and Lanipao
cross waist- deep rivers everyday just to get to school.

In far-off towns like these, rivers have bridges
nailed as promises unfulfilled

There will be words, wild theories
pointing blame and blemish for what

When all she needs is an answer
to let those waves rest the wandering

for Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili

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