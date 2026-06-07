SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | When the Weather Becomes a Governance Test

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 07 June 2026). El Niño always arrives first as a forecast.

A percentage on a PAGASA slide.

A probability line moving from 55 percent to 79 percent to 92 percent.

A warning dressed in technical language: weak, strong, very strong, possible persistence.

But in Mindanao, weather does not remain weather for very long.

It becomes rice.

It becomes corn.

It becomes water in a drum behind the kitchen.

It becomes cattle looking for grass.

It becomes a farmer staring at a cracked field, wondering whether the sky has forgotten him.

The frightening part of the 2026 El Niño outlook is not only that it may come. It is that we have seen this movie before.

In 1997-98, Mindanao learned how drought could become a power crisis and a harvest collapse. In 2015-16, Southeast Asia learned again how dry skies could shrink rice bowls. In 2023-24, the Philippines felt how heat could empty reservoirs, close classrooms, and turn ordinary afternoons into public health warnings.

Now PAGASA’s timeline tells us the window is opening again.

June to August: El Niño develops.

September to November: it strengthens.

October to December: very strong conditions become possible.

That is not just a climate calendar. That is a governance calendar.

Because the drought itself may be natural. The disaster is not.

The disaster happens when warnings are ignored, irrigation systems are late, seed support arrives after planting decisions have already been made, water districts improvise too late, local governments wait for declarations before acting, and national agencies treat Mindanao’s drought as a provincial inconvenience while television cameras chase floods elsewhere.

This is the paradox PAGASA’s presentation makes clear.

The western side of the country may get too much rain. The eastern coast and Mindanao may get too little. Luzon may be talking about flooding while parts of Mindanao are already counting dry days. One country, two emergencies. One forecast, opposite consequences.

That is why Mindanao cannot afford Manila-centered weather thinking.

For us, El Niño is not merely about umbrellas or heat index charts. It is about food security, power reliability, rural incomes, school safety, public health, and the dignity of communities that should not have to beg for water in a country surrounded by seas and crossed by rivers.

The typhoon warning is equally sobering. Fewer storms may come, but fewer does not mean safer. In El Niño years, storms can form farther east, giving them more time over warm ocean waters before landfall. Yolanda remains the terrible reminder that a single storm can outweigh an entire season’s statistics.

So the practical question is simple:

What must be done before October?

Reservoirs must be managed as strategic assets.

Farmers must receive climate advisories they can actually use. Crop calendars must be adjusted. Drought-resistant seeds must move before speeches do. Water districts must publish contingency plans.

Local governments must identify vulnerable barangays now, not after wells run dry.

Schools must prepare heat protocols.

Health offices must watch the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and the poor.

And citizens must stop treating climate warnings as background noise.

Mindanao has changed since 1997. We have better forecasts, stronger communications, more diversified energy sources, better logistics, and more capable local institutions. But capacity is not the same as readiness. Technology does not save us if decisions remain slow. Forecasts do not feed families if government waits for damage before moving.

El Niño is often described as a warming of the Pacific.

For Mindanao, it is also a warming of old questions.

Did we learn?

Did we prepare?

Did we listen to science before suffering forced us to?

Did we protect the farmer before the price of rice reminded us of his importance?

The sky may fail us for a season.

Governance must not.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)