SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | We Accompany

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 21 June 2026) — There are roads that bring people home.

And there are roads that become history.

The road from Davao City to Talacogon, Agusan del Sur was once familiar to Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia.

It was the road of school breaks and returns. Of tired bus rides. Of basketball stories. Of family visits. Of leaving home with a bag, a dream, and the quiet promise that one day, he would come back stronger, taller, wiser, successful.

But on June 15, that familiar road became something else.

It became his final journey home.

The boy who once traveled that road alive with stories now traveled it in silence.

With flowers.

With prayers.

With a grieving Mindanao waiting by the roadside.

As the funeral convoy carrying Bobet made its way from Davao City to Talacogon, something extraordinary unfolded across the highways of Mindanao.

People cried.

Not only his parents.

Not only his brothers.

Not only his teammates.

Complete strangers stood by the roadside with tears streaming down their faces. Men lifted placards that read, “We Love You, Mr. MVP.” Others raised Bobet’s basketball jersey high above the crowd. One sign pleaded, “Justice for Our MVP Rene.” Another said, “Fly High, Rene.”

No one instructed them to come.

Yet kilometer after kilometer, they came.

In Tagum City, people waited beneath the scorching afternoon sun.

In Panabo and Carmen, heavy rains lashed the highways, yet no one went home. Umbrellas multiplied instead. Tricycle drivers, teachers, students, office workers, market vendors, cyclists, grandparents, and children remained where they were, determined that one young Mindanawon would not pass through their towns unnoticed.

Love was stronger than both heat and rain.

Then night descended.

By the time the convoy crossed into Agusan del Sur, darkness had fallen, but the welcome only grew brighter.

In Trento, hundreds still waited. Cellphone lights pierced the evening like candles. Young people waved as the hearse passed. Families held handwritten signs. One read simply, “Forever MVP #2 Bobet.”

Then firefighters raised their hoses.

Two great arcs of water rose into the night sky before falling over the convoy, the escort motorcycles, the waiting crowd, and everyone fortunate enough to witness the moment.

A water salute.

After the tears of Tagum.

After the rains of Panabo.

After the long miles through Davao del Norte.

Bobet was welcomed into his home province by water once more.

It felt less like protocol than prayer.

Less like ceremony than blessing.

As Harvey Malmis Niere wrote, it was as if a town had found the only way a town could cry.

Water rose.

Water fell.

And Mindanao received one of its sons with dignity.

The remarkable thing was not that people watched.

It was that they mourned.

Many had never met Bobet.

Yet they mourned him as though they had lost a son.

That tells us something important—not only about Bobet, but about Mindanao.

For three days and nights before the journey home, thousands filled the campus of Ateneo de Davao University.

Students.

Faculty.

Alumni.

Security guards.

Basketball players.

Neighbors.

Complete strangers.

They came because they recognized the story inside the white casket.

Bobet was not merely an outstanding athlete.

He was a son from Agusan del Sur.

An older brother to six younger siblings.

A scholar whose talent had become the bridge toward a better future for his family.

Every Mindanawon knows that story.

Across this island are countless homes where one child quietly carries more than a school bag.

They carry the dreams of parents.

The tuition hopes of younger siblings.

The prayer that one scholarship, one profession, one opportunity might lift an entire family toward a different future.

Bobet’s story belonged to them long before his death.

That is why his death became theirs.

Because Mindanao knows what it means to send its children away.

We send them to Davao.

To Cagayan de Oro.

To Cebu.

To Manila.

To Saudi Arabia.

To Qatar.

To Canada.

To anywhere the world offers a door home itself cannot open.

We send them with pride.

But also with fear.

We pack their bags with clothes, baon, prayers, reminders, and impossible expectations.

Study well.

Work hard.

Be kind.

Endure.

Make us proud.

Come home safe.

Bobet left Talacogon with that ancient Mindanawon burden.

He did not carry only himself.

He carried a family’s sacrifice.

A hometown’s pride.

A province’s hope.

A region’s fragile belief that if a child from the margins is talented enough, disciplined enough, obedient enough, and brave enough to leave home, the world will protect him when it finally opens its doors.

That belief was inside the convoy.

Broken.

This is why the road to Talacogon became more than a procession.

It became a moral indictment.

Every hand raised by the roadside said: We saw him.

Every drumbeat said: We remember him.

Every chant of “MVP” said: He mattered.

Every cry for justice said: Do not bury the truth with the boy.

Every water salute said: We honor him as one of our own.

Bobet was supposed to come home differently.

He was supposed to return during a school break, tired but smiling, taller from training, stronger from competition, laughing with friends, maybe embarrassed by too much attention, maybe carrying stories from Manila, maybe telling younger boys on the court to keep practicing because one day they too might leave and make it.

Instead, Talacogon received a coffin.

There is no sentence gentle enough for that.

There is no press statement polished enough to soften it.

There is no institutional language that can cover the sound of a mother losing a child.

In a message after the funeral send-off, Ateneo de Davao University President Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, wrote words that may outlive this tragedy:

“We walked with Bobet’s family in grief, in honor, in making his dream come true… And we shall continue to walk with them, to Talacogon and beyond.”

To Talacogon and beyond.

Those words deserve to become more than a promise to one grieving family.

They describe something deeply rooted in the Mindanawon spirit.

We accompany.

When neighbors lose their homes to fire, we accompany.

When earthquakes flatten communities, we accompany.

When floods wash away livelihoods, we accompany.

When violence wounds families, we accompany.

When one family’s dream is suddenly interrupted, we accompany.

Not because we always have answers.

Because no one should carry sorrow alone.

The journey home lasted eighteen hours.

Eighteen hours from Davao City to Talacogon.

Eighteen hours through towns and cities that seemed determined to say goodbye.

Davao sent him off.

Panabo beat the drums for him.

Carmen lit a farewell for him.

Tagum stood beneath heat and rain for him.

Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, and Monkayo lined the road for him.

Trento raised water over him.

Bunawan and Rosario received him as a son of Agusan del Sur.

San Francisco honored him again.

Prosperidad watched the passage of a promise cut short.

Then finally, around two in the morning, Talacogon waited.

Home.

Only days earlier, Bobet had made the opposite journey.

He had left Talacogon carrying a bag, a basketball, and a dream.

His pangandoy was simple.

Study.

Play.

Lift his family.

Come home one day as a successful man.

During Brigada Eskwela, he had reportedly helped clean classrooms in his old elementary school. Before leaving for Manila, he promised that in five years he would return and donate computers to the school that first believed in him.

Five years became days.

Dreams do not always unfold according to our calendars.

Yet perhaps some dreams are fulfilled differently.

Bobet wanted to lift his family.

Now, an entire community has joined in lifting them.

Ateneo de Davao has pledged scholarships for his six younger siblings.

Talacogon has embraced them.

Thousands of strangers have shown that they will not walk alone.

His dream has become communal.

His unfinished work now belongs to everyone moved by his life.

That accompaniment did not end when Bobet reached home.

Recognizing that many Talacogon residents now live and work far from home, the local government announced it would livestream Bobet’s wake so every Talacogonanon, wherever they were, could continue to keep vigil with one of their own.

There was something profoundly beautiful about that decision.

In an age when livestreams often exist for entertainment, advertising, or self-promotion, here was technology serving an older and nobler purpose.

It allowed a community to remain a community.

For a few precious days, geography surrendered to belonging.

The Talacogon gathered inside the municipal gym became one with the Talacogon scattered across the Philippines and the world.

Everyone could come home.

Looking back over those long kilometers, one realizes that Bobet’s final journey unfolded almost like a liturgy.

First came the vigil.

Then the procession.

Then the tears.

Then the rain.

Then the drums.

Then the chants.

Then the water salute.

Then the lights in the night.

Then the livestream that gathered an entire hometown across distance into one prayer.

Each town added its own gesture.

None sought applause.

Together, they formed something extraordinary.

The people lining the highways did not know whether anyone would remember seeing them.

The women crying beside the road did not expect their photographs to touch an entire nation.

The firefighters did not raise their water salute for spectacle.

The municipal government did not livestream grief to become viral.

None of these acts sought attention.

They sought communion.

And there is a profound difference.

Attention asks to be noticed.

Communion asks only that no one grieve alone.

But accompaniment must also tell the truth.

It is not enough to cry for Bobet.

It is not enough to honor him.

It is not enough to name courts after him, raise banners for him, or chant MVP as his convoy passes.

Love must become witness.

Witness must become memory.

Memory must become accountability.

For every child from the margins recruited in the name of opportunity, there must be protection.

For every scholarship offered, there must be duty of care.

For every dream carried by a poor family into the hands of an institution, there must be a sacred obligation not to treat that child as expendable.

Opportunity without protection is not opportunity.

It is risk transferred to the vulnerable.

Excellence without accountability is not excellence.

It is prestige defending itself.

Faith without justice is not faith.

It is language.

The road to Talacogon should haunt every institution that receives children from families who have already sacrificed too much.

Because trust is not a slogan.

Trust is a duty.

It means supervision.

It means care.

It means accountability.

It means that when a child is placed under your protection, you do not return him to his family in a coffin and expect careful words to carry the weight.

For decades, much of the country’s conversation about Mindanao has been framed by conflict.

Insurgency.

Political clans.

Poverty.

Violence.

Disasters.

These realities are part of our history.

But they are not the whole story.

There is another Mindanao.

A Mindanao where strangers interrupt ordinary life simply to stand beside a highway.

A Mindanao where tears flow for another family’s child.

A Mindanao where basketball jerseys become funeral banners.

A Mindanao where cardboard signs carry prayers too large for words.

A Mindanao where firefighters send water into the night sky to welcome home a fallen son.

A Mindanao where a university promises to educate six younger siblings because one brother’s dream should not die with him.

A Mindanao where an entire municipality opens its wake to the world because distance should never prevent farewell.

A Mindanao that knows how to mourn.

But also a Mindanao that knows how to demand.

The philosopher Simone Weil once wrote that “attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”

Mindanao offered something rarer still.

Shared sorrow.

The willingness to make another family’s grief one’s own.

Resilience enables people to survive hardship.

Solidarity enables communities to recover.

But compassion—the kind visible in tear-filled eyes from Davao to Agusan—does something even greater.

It reveals the moral character of a people.

A society is ultimately measured not by how loudly it celebrates success, but by how faithfully it accompanies loss.

And by how courageously it answers when loss asks for justice.

When Bobet finally reached Talacogon, one journey ended.

Another quietly began.

Six younger siblings now carry forward the dream their brother could not finish.

An entire university has pledged to walk beside them.

An entire hometown has embraced them.

And tens of thousands of Mindanawons have already shown that they will never have to walk alone.

Bobet left home carrying hope.

Mindanao brought him back carrying love.

But love must not end at the wake.

Love must walk with the family.

Love must protect the siblings.

Love must remember the dream.

Love must ask the difficult questions.

Love must insist that no other child from the margins be sent into the world with hope, only to be returned home as a wound.

Perhaps that is the truest meaning of living south of the eighth parallel.

It is not merely sharing the same island.

It is sharing one another’s burdens.

For here in Mindanao, before we ask where someone comes from…

before we ask what language they speak…

before we ask what faith they profess…

before we ask whose child they are…

we walk beside them.

We accompany.

That is how Mindanao has always loved.

Not from a distance.

Not only with tears.

But with presence.

With memory.

With justice.

And, when the long road becomes too heavy for one family to bear,

by walking each other home.

(Writer’s note: This column was written after reading ground reports, photo updates, and field dispatches from MindaNews and other news outlets covering Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia’s final journey home from Davao City to Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.)

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)