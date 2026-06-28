

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 28 June 2026) — Walk into a café in New York.

Or London.

Or Sydney.

Or Singapore.

Somewhere between the matcha lattes and oat milk cappuccinos, chances are you will find something unmistakably Filipino.

An ube latte.

An ube cheesecake.

An ube doughnut.

Perhaps even an ube cocktail.

For millions of people around the world, purple has become the new flavor of curiosity.

For Filipinos, it tastes like home.

What was once a humble root crop quietly growing in our farms has become one of the world’s fastest-rising food sensations. Social media has amplified its striking natural color. Consumers searching for authentic global flavors have embraced it. Cafés, bakeries and restaurants from North America to Europe now proudly feature ube on their menus.

The world has fallen in love with ube.

The question is whether it will also remember where ube came from.

That question matters far more than it first appears.

Because this is no longer a story about dessert.

It is about how nations create value from identity.

The recent convergence of reporting by The Economist, CNN, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Agriculture tells a remarkable story. The world sees opportunity. Scientists see urgency. Farmers see constraints. Policymakers see the beginnings of a new industry.

Together they are describing something much larger than a food trend.

They are describing a strategic national opportunity.

Demand is no longer our problem.

Supply is.

Authentic Philippine ube has become increasingly prized because it is different. It possesses a richer aroma, a deeper flavor, and a more vibrant natural purple pigmentation than the purple sweet potatoes often marketed overseas as substitutes. As international consumers become more discerning, authenticity itself has become a premium.

That premium belongs to the Philippines.

If we choose to protect it.

Yet just as demand is soaring, production is struggling to keep pace.

Our farmers face an eight- to ten-month growing cycle. Production remains fragmented among thousands of smallholders. Quality planting materials remain scarce. Climate variability disrupts harvests. Processing facilities are limited. Cold chains remain weak. Logistics remain expensive.

CNN recently captured another irony. Much of Philippine ube is still cultivated using traditional methods with little fertilizer or pesticides. Those practices help preserve the exceptional quality that buyers seek—but they also limit productivity and consistency.

The very practices that created authenticity now challenge our ability to supply the world.

History has seen this before.

Japan did not become synonymous with matcha simply because it grew tea.

France did not become famous simply because it made sparkling wine.

Italy did not build the reputation of Parmigiano Reggiano merely because it produced cheese.

South Africa did not elevate rooibos by accident.

Each transformed a local product into a protected global brand through science, standards, intellectual property, quality control and relentless storytelling.

They understood a lesson that many developing countries continue to miss.

Products can be copied.

Identity cannot.

Unless we fail to protect it.

That is why the most important sentence in this entire discussion may be the simplest.

A craze is not yet an industry.

Social media creates trends.

Science creates industries.

The Department of Science and Technology is already responding by developing tissue culture, minisett propagation techniques, dormancy-breaking technologies and disease-free planting materials that could dramatically increase production.

The Department of Agriculture is following with an equally encouraging shift in policy. It has proposed a five-fold increase in research funding, announced plans to pursue Geographical Indication protection for Philippine ube, strengthen farmer support, modernize processing, and build an integrated value chain instead of simply exporting raw tubers.

These are exactly the kinds of investments that transform agricultural commodities into national brands.

Because value today lies not only in what we grow.

It lies in what we know.

What we innovate.

What we certify.

What we process.

What we brand.

And the stories we tell.

Which brings me home.

To Mindanao.

Today, Mindanao is not identified with ube.

We are known for bananas.

Pineapples.

Coconuts.

Coffee.

Cacao.

Corn.

Yet perhaps that is precisely why we should pay attention.

Mindanao possesses fertile land, expanding food-processing industries, internationally connected ports, respected agricultural universities, and some of the country’s most entrepreneurial farmers. If Bohol remains the historic cradle of Philippine ube, Mindanao can become its great expansion frontier.

Imagine propagation laboratories in Northern Mindanao and Davao producing millions of disease-free planting materials each year.

Imagine farmer cooperatives producing premium export-grade ube under internationally recognized quality standards.

Imagine food processors manufacturing diabetic-friendly ube products, premium flours, powders, functional foods, sports nutrition ingredients and halal-certified exports serving Southeast Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

Imagine tourism built around farm experiences where visitors do not merely taste ube—but understand the people, traditions and landscapes that created it.

That is how twenty-first century agriculture creates prosperity.

Not by exporting more commodities.

But by exporting more value.

For decades we measured agricultural success by hectares planted and tons harvested.

Tomorrow it will be measured differently.

By research breakthroughs.

By protected geographical indications.

By globally recognized brands.

By premium prices.

By food innovation.

By how much of the consumer’s dollar returns to the Filipino farmer instead of disappearing somewhere along an international supply chain.

Every generation receives one opportunity that seems ordinary at first but later proves transformative.

For Japan, it was matcha.

For Colombia, coffee.

For New Zealand, kiwi.

For South Africa, rooibos.

Perhaps for the Philippines, it is a humble purple yam.

History rarely rewards countries simply because they possess something unique.

It rewards those that organize farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs, processors, universities and government around that uniqueness.

That is why this is not really a story about ube.

It is a story about nation-building.

It is about transforming culture into competitiveness.

Agriculture into innovation.

Heritage into higher incomes.

And identity into lasting economic value.

South of the eighth parallel, Mindanao should not simply watch this opportunity unfold.

It should help lead it.

Because our region has always possessed extraordinary natural wealth.

Our unfinished work has never been producing more.

It has been creating more value from what we already have.

The world has already created the demand.

That chapter has been written.

The next chapter belongs to us.

When the world says matcha, it thinks of Japan.

When it says Champagne, it thinks of France.

When it says Parmigiano Reggiano, it thinks of Italy.

One day, when the world says ube, it should instinctively think of the Philippines.

Not simply because we grew it.

But because we perfected it.

Protected it.

Branded it.

And built an industry worthy of its heritage.

The purple crop has already captured the world’s imagination.

The purple claim is now ours to secure.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)