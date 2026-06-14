SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | Before the Next Tremor

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 14 June 2026) –The earth moved, and for a few terrible moments, it reminded us of a truth we spend much of our lives trying to forget:

We are temporary tenants of a restless landscape.

The earthquake that struck Mindanao this week will eventually leave the headlines. Damage assessments will be completed. Relief goods will be distributed. Reconstruction funds will be announced. Politicians will visit evacuation centers. Cameras will move on.

But one question will remain long after the aftershocks fade:

Can Mindanao become more resilient before the next major disaster arrives?

Not after.

Before.

Because that single word makes all the difference.

Nearly fifty years ago, Mindanao faced a disaster that remains among the deadliest in Philippine history.

On August 17, 1976, a massive earthquake struck the Moro Gulf. Entire coastal communities were swallowed by tsunami waves. Thousands died. Tens of thousands were displaced. In many places, people had no warning. Many did not even know that when the sea suddenly withdraws after a strong earthquake, death may be rushing toward them.

The tragedy was not simply that the earth shook.

The tragedy was that society was unprepared for what came next.

The earthquake that struck Sarangani in 2026 tells a different story.

Not because the hazard was smaller.

It was not.

It was another powerful offshore earthquake capable of producing widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed. Roads were damaged. Landslides isolated communities. Thousands were displaced. Yet the death toll, while still tragic, was nowhere near the scale of 1976.

That difference matters.

It tells us that Mindanao has learned.

The existence of tsunami warnings, evacuation protocols, disaster drills, local disaster councils, emergency response teams, search-and-rescue operations, and coordinated national assistance reflects decades of institutional learning.

In 1976, disaster response largely began after catastrophe struck.

In 2026, parts of the response began before the first wave arrived.

That is progress.

Real progress.

But progress should never be mistaken for completion.

The lesson of the Sarangani earthquake is not that Mindanao has become resilient.

The lesson is that Mindanao has become more resilient.

There is a difference.

Resilience is often misunderstood as the ability to recover after disaster.

But true resilience begins much earlier.

It is not measured by how quickly we rebuild after a collapse.

It is measured by how much collapse we prevent in the first place.

The strongest bridge is not the one repaired fastest.

It is the one that never falls.

The safest school is not the one rebuilt most beautifully.

It is the one whose students walk out alive when the ground begins to shake.

The most effective government is not the one that distributes relief goods most efficiently.

It is the one whose citizens require fewer relief goods because risks were reduced long before disaster struck.

In that sense, resilience is not an emergency response strategy.

It is a governance strategy.

And that is where the deeper conversation begins.

The Sarangani earthquake revealed that Mindanao has become significantly better at emergency response. Communications are faster. Coordination is stronger. Disaster awareness is higher. Local governments are more capable. National agencies are more organized.

But earthquakes do not merely test emergency response.

They audit governance.

Every disaster is an examination paper handed to society by nature.

And nature grades harshly.

An earthquake does not make a building weak.

It reveals weaknesses that already existed.

A landslide does not create poor land-use planning.

It exposes it.

A flood does not invent environmental degradation.

It reveals its consequences.

Nature provides the trigger.

Human decisions determine the scale of the tragedy.

This is why the most important questions after every disaster are rarely geological.

They are political.

Were building standards enforced?

Were hazard maps respected?



Were communities allowed to expand into danger zones?



Were schools and hospitals designed to withstand known risks?



Were infrastructure investments guided by resilience or merely by visibility?

On these questions, the report card is mixed.

Mindanao today has stronger building codes than it did in 1976.



Yet collapsed structures remind us that codes are only as strong as their enforcement.



Land-use planning now incorporates disaster-risk reduction.



Yet vulnerable settlements remain in flood-prone and coastal hazard zones.

Emergency communications have improved dramatically.



Yet isolated communities can still disappear from contact when power and telecommunications fail.

Infrastructure investments have expanded.



Yet some communities remain accessible only when helicopters arrive.

The pattern is unmistakable.

Mindanao has become better at responding to disasters.

It has not yet become equally successful at preventing hazards from becoming disasters.

And perhaps that reflects a deeper challenge in how we define development itself.

For decades, development was measured through roads built, bridges inaugurated, buildings constructed, investments attracted, and economic growth achieved.

Those measures remain important.

But resilience asks a more fundamental question:

How much of that development can survive a shock?

Growth that collapses after a single disaster is not resilience.

Infrastructure that fails when needed most is not resilience.

Communities that repeatedly rebuild from preventable losses are not resilience.

True development is not measured by what we build.

It is measured by what endures.

This may be the most important lesson connecting 1976 and 2026.

The Moro Gulf disaster taught Mindanao the cost of unpreparedness.

The Sarangani earthquake demonstrates the benefits of preparation.

But it also reveals how much work remains unfinished.

The next chapter of resilience will not be written by better relief operations alone.

It will be written through safer schools.

Stronger hospitals.

Risk-informed urban planning.

Reliable communications.

Resilient power systems.

Protected watersheds.

Enforced building standards.

And political leaders willing to invest in successes that may never make headlines because they prevent tragedies from happening in the first place.

That is the paradox of resilience.

Its greatest achievements are often invisible.

No ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates a school that did not collapse.

No television crew interviews families whose homes remained standing.

No headline announces the tsunami that caused no deaths because warnings worked and people knew what to do.

Yet these are among the greatest public policy victories imaginable.

Soon enough, the aftershocks will stop.

The news cycle will move elsewhere.

Political debates will reclaim public attention.

The temptation will be to treat this earthquake as another chapter in Mindanao’s long history of disasters.

That would be a mistake.

Because another earthquake will come.

Another flood will come.

Another drought will come.

Another storm will come.

These are not possibilities.

They are certainties.

The only uncertainty is whether we will meet them with the same vulnerabilities we have today.

Nearly half a century separates the Moro Gulf tragedy from the Sarangani earthquake.

The comparison offers both encouragement and warning.

Mindanao has learned how to respond better.

The challenge now is learning how to develop differently.

For resilience is not ultimately about how quickly we recover after disaster.

It is about how wisely we prepare before it arrives.

And the measure of our progress will not be how we respond to the next tremor.

It will be whether, when it comes, fewer people suffer because we finally chose to build a future designed not merely to grow—but to endure.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)