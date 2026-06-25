RIVERMAN’S VISTA | Wala ka nag-inusara, Bobet: fighting disinformation, inequality, and injustice

QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 25 June 2026) — On June 24, 2926, Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia was laid to rest. He is the first person to be buried in Talacogon’s new municipal cemetery in Barangay Labnig, on a thirty-square-meter lot that will become a mausoleum, beside the future chapel of the town where he was born and where they called him their own.

Think about that for a moment. A new cemetery, and the first to lie in it is an eighteen-year-old boy who was supposed to be the one who made it so that his family would never have to worry again.

The days before this burial were unlike anything Mindanao has seen in a generation.

After a three-day wake at Ateneo de Davao University, where at least 23,000 people from Davao City and neighboring areas queued to pay their respects to a boy most of them had never personally met, the funeral convoy made the long journey home. Towns along the highway didn’t just watch it pass. They came out in the rain. They lined the roads for hours, in Carmen, in Panabo, in Tagum, in Trento, in every municipality between Davao City and Talacogon.

Players of a street basketball league in Sitio Maitum, aged 12 to 14, waited since morning just to catch a glimpse of the white funeral car as it rolled by. Students outside a school in Tagum cheered “MVP! MVP!” as the school band played. LED boards and tarpaulins went up along the route. Several towns honored him with a water salute. Mourners shouted “Hustisya!” as the convoy passed. Justice.

In Talacogon’s municipal gymnasium, which became his last home for eight days of public wake, his white casket lay at the center, surrounded by twenty-three wreaths of white flowers: chrysanthemums, roses, anthuriums, stargazers.

Three large photographs of Bobet looked out over the gymnasium. On stage, two jerseys were displayed: the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School’s Blue Knights Number 2, and Number 35, the jersey he would have worn for the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles, the number that never got its season.

On the final day of the wake and for his funeral, supporters came from across Mindanao and beyond: a Senator, the Governor of Agusan del Sur and other local officials, the whole town of Talacogon led by its mayor, PBA players, a well-known actress, coaches, teammates, and thousands of strangers who had seen his face on social media and felt, as one woman put it, that their hearts hurt for someone they had never met. “Sakit kaayo akong dughan,” she said. My heart is so heavy.

The municipality of Talacogon declared June 8, the day he drowned, as Rene Clert Baterbonia Day, every year, forever.

And then there was his mother. Rovelyn Baterbonia broke down and cried out at her son’s funeral: “Don’t let them sleep, son, because they have not yet asked forgiveness.” She was referring to the people she holds responsible for his death.

Those words are not grief alone. They are a mother’s indictment, spoken over a white casket to a boy who went to Manila to become rich enough to bring his family out of poverty and came home in sixteen days inside that casket.

No words I could write are more powerful than hers. No political analysis of this tragedy should begin anywhere else.

Ninoy and Bobet

I have been trying to find a comparison that captures the scale and nature of this public grief, and I keep arriving at one that may startle some readers, but which I believe is accurate: what we witnessed these past two weeks in Mindanao, and across this country, was the closest thing this generation has seen to the funeral of Ninoy Aquino in August 1983.

People also recall the funeral of Alex Orcullo, assassinated leader of the anti-dictatorship mass movement, in Davao City in 1984. Others recall Evelio Javier in Antique, also slain during the US-Marcos dictatorship,

But the Ninoy comparison is the most apt.

I do not say this to be dramatic. I say it because the parallels are real, and understanding them is the beginning of understanding the politics of this moment.

Ninoy died on August 21, 1983, shot on the tarmac of the airport that would eventually bear his name. His wake drew thousands, then tens of thousands, then lines that stretched for blocks from his house on Times Street, crowds of strangers from all walks of life, furious in their grief. His remains were brought to Tarlac, then returned to Manila for the funeral procession on August 31.

A flatbed truck moved through the city for more than ten hours, with two to three million Filipinos lining the streets, chanting his name, seething with grief and anger and something that had not existed openly in twelve years of martial law: the courage to say, in public, that what was done was wrong, and that it must not stand.

The comparison is not perfect. Ninoy was a politician, a senator, a figure of national controversy long before he died. Bobet was an eighteen-year-old boy from Talacogon who had been in Manila for four days.

Ninoy’s death was an assassination by the state; what happened in Aurora was not that, though it was also not merely an accident, and the law must say precisely what it was.

The political consequences of Ninoy’s death toppled a dictatorship. We do not yet know what the political consequences of Bobet’s death will be.

But here is what the two moments share, and why the comparison holds. Both deaths revealed something that was already there: a wound in the nation that people had been living with quietly, and which a single death, the right death, the death that told the whole story of what was wrong, suddenly made impossible to ignore.

Ninoy’s death revealed the violence and moral bankruptcy of authoritarian rule. Bobet’s death has revealed the violence of inequality: the system that takes the gifts of the poor, promises them a future, and does not keep them safe. And in both cases, the grief was not really about the individual, as important as the individual was.

The grief was about the country. The people who lined the roads of Mindanao to watch Bobet’s convoy pass were not just mourning a basketball player. They were mourning what his death said about who we are and what we allow.

There is one more parallel, and it is the most important for what follows in this article. After Ninoy’s funeral, disinformation ran rampant.

The Marcos government insisted that Rolando Galman, a small-time criminal whose body was found on the tarmac, was the real assassin. A government-controlled commission produced a report designed to obscure rather than illuminate. The families of the victims had to fight for years against narratives constructed by powerful people who had every reason to cloud the truth.

The disinformation did not ultimately prevail, but it delayed justice and exhausted those who sought it.

We are watching something similar begin to happen around the death of Bobet and Divine. And it is this that I must now address.

In my first article on this tragedy, I wrote about panaghoy, amping, and puhon, lamentation, care for each other, and hope. In the second, I wrote huwat sa, undang kadyot: we must not move on, not yet, not this way, not until justice is done. I promised then that I would write more about the political consequences of what happened in Dipaculao. This is that article.

But before the politics, let me say the thing that is also most personal. Bobet, like Ninoy, you were not alone. Hindi ka nag-iisa. Wala ka nag-inusara.

The whole country has seen you. Has called your name. Has wept for you. Talacogon saw you. Davao saw you. Mindanao saw you. And the Philippines, whatever its failings in these weeks since you died, has not forgotten you. Neither have we forgotten Divine.

This article is a reckoning, because the politics of this case cannot be separated from who Rene Baterbonia was and where he came from.

It’s not just basketball

Let me begin with a question that deserves a real answer. Why has this story gripped the entire country the way it has? Why has it pushed the Senate power struggle, the impeachment trial, even an earthquake, off the front pages? Why is everyone, from senators to tricycle drivers, from alumni of elite schools to parents in barangays that have never sent a child to Manila, still talking about Bobet?

The easy answer is basketball. And yes, it is part of the answer. We are a basketball nation in a way that borders on the spiritual. The court is our democracy. On it, a boy from Talacogon can be, for a moment, equal to any boy from Makati. The UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) is not just a league. It is a stage on which the Filipino imagines what is possible. When that stage becomes a site of death, the country feels it in its bones.

But the basketball answer is too easy, and those of us who have been covering this story know it. People did not weep for Bobet because he was a basketball player. They wept for him because they recognized him.

They recognized the narrative. Boy from the provinces. A poor family, monitored under the 4Ps program. Extraordinary talent the only ladder available. The long journey to Manila, not for adventure, but because the opportunity, the league, the dream, is always there, never here. Doon, hindi dito.

The parting words: “Kay gusto nako modato.” Because I want to become rich first. Because I want to lift my family. Because the whole point of this sacrifice is so that those behind me no longer have to sacrifice as much.

Every Filipino family that has ever sent a son or daughter to Manila for school, for work, for a chance, and that is most Filipino families, recognized that story. Bobet was not a celebrity. He was a mirror. And in him they saw their own children.

That is why the nation stopped. Not because of basketball. Because of themselves.

The disinformation problem



I must now say something difficult, because I am the founding president of the Movement Against Disinformation, and I cannot remain silent about what has happened in the information environment around this case.

From the earliest days after Rene and Divine died, falsehoods spread faster than the facts could be established. Stories circulated on social media about weights attached to the bodies, about bruises inflicted before the drowning, about a deliberate initiation rite designed to harm.

Videos were shared out of context. Screenshots were selectively cropped. Accounts that had no witnesses were passed around as if they were testimony.

Some of these claims are still circulating, and some of them have already been contradicted by the physical evidence, by the post-mortem findings, and by the testimonies of the players who were present.

I want to be precise about what I am saying here, and equally precise about what I am not saying.

I am not saying there was no wrongdoing. I have argued at length, and I maintain, that what happened in Dipaculao must be examined rigorously for reckless imprudence, for violations of the Anti-Hazing Act, and for failures of institutional duty. Those legal and administrative questions are real, they are serious, and they deserve full and unhurried investigation.

What I am saying is this: false claims do not strengthen justice. They corrupt it.

When unverified stories about (ankle) weights and beatings spread as if they were facts, several things happen simultaneously, and all of them are harmful. The people who are guilty of actual failures, and there were failures, serious ones, get to hide behind the false claims, because suddenly the standard of proof is confused, the atmosphere is poisoned, and every reasonable inquiry gets tangled in narratives that cannot be proven.

The surviving players, who are themselves victims and who have come forward at personal cost to tell what they know, become targets of accusations rooted in things that may not have happened. Attacking young men who were traumatized witnesses is cruelty dressed up as justice.

The families of Rene and Divine deserve a process that can actually deliver accountability, and that process requires evidence, not rage.

When disinformation drives the narrative, it often drives it into a wall. Investigations get muddled. Prosecutions become complicated by tainted records. And the powerful, the institutions, the coaches, those with resources and lawyers, find it easier to defend themselves against the chaos of rumor than against the clarity of fact.

There is also a more cynical dimension that we cannot afford to ignore. In this country, disinformation is rarely entirely organic. Narratives that conveniently obscure accountability, that redirect public anger toward targets who cannot easily defend themselves, that create enough noise to drown out the signal of factual investigation, these do not always arise by accident.

We must ask, calmly and seriously, who benefits from making this story impossible to adjudicate cleanly.

I am not making an accusation. I am raising a question that any responsible observer of Philippine politics must ask.

The truth is already damning enough. The conditions that sent Bobet and his teammates into that water, the failures of supervision and safety that allowed it, the institutional instincts that managed image rather than grief, these are facts in evidence, or close enough to be established by a proper process. We do not need to embellish them.

The disinformation that has swirled around this case is not a help to justice. It is a threat to it. And those of us who care about this outcome, about accountability that will actually hold, in court, in administrative proceedings, in the history books, must say so clearly.

On June 23, the very same day CHED (Commission on Higher Education) issued the university a Show Cause Order, Ateneo de Manila issued its own statement titled “A Call for Respect, Truth, and Protection of Our Community.” It acknowledged that “certain parties, both online and offline, have continued to spread hurtful, baseless, and dangerous rumors directed at our men’s basketball team,” and it appealed to everyone to “keep conversations civil, grounded in facts.” It even warned that the university would not hesitate to take legal action to protect members of its community.

I agree with the substance of that appeal. The rumors are harmful, and I have said so at length in this column. The players deserve protection from attacks rooted in things that may not have happened.

But I have to say this directly: Ateneo de Manila does not yet have the moral authority to lecture the public about truth and facts. That authority must be earned, and it is earned through disclosure, not through statements.

The same institution that is calling for conversations grounded in facts has not yet provided the families, the public, or its own regulator with a full, detailed, chronological account of what happened in Dipaculao.

This is a glaring omission as it has been three weeks now since Rene and Divine drowned.

You cannot simultaneously withhold the facts and demand that others be grounded in them. The antidote to disinformation in this case is not a press statement warning people to stop spreading rumors. It is the truth, told completely, by the institution that was there.

Until Ateneo de Manila fully discloses what happened, it has no standing to tell the rest of us how to talk about it. You cannot fight disinformation if your lack of transparency created the vacuum that in the first place fueled that disinformation,

Fight for truth. Fight for facts. Fight hard. But fight with what is real.

Bobet is not an exception. He is the rule.

Now let me say the hardest thing of all.

The tragedy of Rene Baterbonia is not, at its root, a story about a basketball team or a university or even a failed trip to Aurora. It is a story about inequality. And inequality, in the Philippines, is not an accident or an anomaly. It is a system.

Bobet had to go to Manila because the dream, the league, the scholarship, the path to a professional career and a life that could lift his family, none of that exists in Mindanao the way it exists in the capital.

That is the first inequality: the geography of opportunity.

Our children must travel farther, sacrifice more, and trust strangers more completely, simply to access what children born in the right postal code take for granted.

Bobet had to trust institutions that held absolute power over his future, because he had no leverage and no alternative.

That is the second inequality: the power asymmetry between a scholar athlete from Talacogon and the most storied sports program in the country’s most prestigious university. When a coaching staff says “this is what we do,” a boy who carries his family’s dreams in his duffel bag does not have the social capital to say “I’m not comfortable with this.”

And when Bobet died, his mother Rovelyn had to extract information from an institution that had every resource at its disposal, while she flew to Manila not knowing even what her son looked like when they pulled him from the water.

That is the third inequality: the asymmetry between grief and power, between a fish vendor’s family from Agusan del Sur and a legal and communications apparatus that spent its first days managing the narrative.

That asymmetry is what Rovelyn named when she cried out over her son’s casket: “Don’t let them sleep, son, because they have not yet asked forgiveness.” She was not speaking from weakness. She was speaking from the absolute moral authority of a mother who gave her son to a country that did not keep him safe, and who now asks of that country something it has not yet delivered.

And then there is Divine’s mother, speaking from Nigeria, across an ocean, to a country she entrusted with her son. ABS-CBN News quoted her: “The only thing I want is that they should please explain to me, let me understand. Because as I’m here now, I cannot even tell exactly what happened to my son… I need an answer, I need a clear answer from the Philippines, from Ateneo Blue Eagle, from the coach. Please I just need an answer. Let me know what happen to my son.”

Two mothers. One in Talacogon, one in Nigeria. One crying out in Bisaya over a white casket. One pleading in English across a phone line to a country whose name she now associates with the death of her child. Their words are different in tone, but they are asking the same thing: tell me the truth about what happened to my son. It is the simplest and most human demand imaginable. And weeks later, neither of them has received a satisfactory answer.

It is not literally true that Ateneo de Manila has not apologized, and I must be fair here.

Fr. Bobby Yap and Ateneo de Manila have in fact reached out, have spoken, have expressed sorrow. That must be acknowledged.

But why has it not been heard? Why do these two mothers still sound as though no one has answered them? That is the question we must honestly reflect on.

I think the answer is this. What the families need is not a general expression of sorrow, and not an institutional statement that characterizes what happened as an accident. What they need is something far more specific and far more personal: a detailed, honest account of exactly what happened in the water that day, minute by minute, decision by decision, and then a direct apology from the people who made those decisions, above all the coaching staff, delivered to the families face to face.

Not a press release. Not a lawyer’s statement. Not a university spokesperson reading prepared remarks. The coach and his staff owe these mothers a reckoning in person, in plain language, with no hedging about ongoing investigations as an excuse for silence.

Until that happens, no amount of institutional outreach will feel like an answer. Because it isn’t one yet.

That is not just a description of personal anguish. That is a description of how inequality works in the Philippines. The poor are not just without money. They are without maps. They do not know the corridors of power, the names of lawyers, the protocols of institutions, the informal rules of which door opens when.

The rich navigate these things by second nature. The poor must ask. And in asking, they reveal their vulnerability.

Bobet is not exceptional. He is the rule. There are thousands of boys across Mindanao, across the Visayas, across every province that still exports its talent to the capital because there is nowhere else for it to go, thousands of boys riding the same narrow bridge between gift and poverty, between a family’s hope and a system that does not truly see them as more than assets.

What happened to Bobet is what happens when inequality meets a failure of institutional duty. The inequality is the context. The failure is the precipitating event. Together, they produce injustice.

Injustice is not a metaphor. It is a legal political fact.

I want to be specific, because in the Philippines, we are too comfortable with talking about injustice as if it were merely a feeling.

Injustice is not a metaphor. It is a legal and political fact. It means that people who are entitled to protection did not receive it. It means that people who bear responsibility have not yet been held to account. It means that a system, legal, administrative, institutional, has produced an outcome that violates the rights of those with the least power to defend themselves.

The injustice in this case runs in several directions simultaneously.

There is the injustice of what happened in the water, which must be answered by criminal and civil proceedings, and which I have addressed at length in previous articles.

There is the injustice of what happened afterward: the managed press conference, the delayed disclosures, the institutional defensiveness that left a grieving mother waiting while communications officers drafted careful statements.

And there is the structural injustice: that the system which recruited Bobet, gave him a scholarship, transported him to Dipaculao, and put him in those waters, was also the system with far more resources, far more legal protection, and far more institutional staying power than the family he left behind.

There is one allegation circulating that, if true, would make that power asymmetry even more stark, and it must be named.

It has been alleged that the Ateneo de Manila men’s basketball program has operated under the influence or control of the Metro Pacific group, one of the largest conglomerates in the country. This allegation has been denied.

I do not assert it as fact, and I am aware that in the current atmosphere of disinformation, unverified claims must be treated with caution. But denial is not the same as investigation, and the question of who has had financial influence over this program, who has had a hand in its decisions, and whether any corporate interest has shaped how this tragedy has been managed, is a question that the proper investigating bodies must pursue seriously and transparently.

If the program has been operating free of any such influence, a proper investigation will confirm that. If it has not, the public has a right to know. The families of Rene and Divine certainly have that right.

In a just system, this asymmetry would be corrected by law. And it can be. The Anti-Hazing Act exists. The provisions on reckless imprudence in the Revised Penal Code exist. The civil law doctrines on institutional duty of care exist. The Commission on Higher Education has authority. The Philippine Sports Commission is involved.

We know CHED is prepared to use that authority. On June 23, Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis issued a Show Cause Order to Ateneo de Manila, stating plainly that “CHED cannot allow matters involving the loss of student lives and questions of institutional accountability to remain unaddressed.”

The order requires Ateneo to submit a written explanation under oath within ten days, addressing alleged violations of the rules on off-campus activities, the Anti-Hazing Act and its implementing rules, and its alleged failure to exercise reasonable supervision over its students in loco parentis.

We do not yet know how Ateneo will respond or what its explanation will be. But the issuance of the order itself is significant: it means the regulatory process is moving, and that the university must now answer not only to the public and to the families, but formally and under oath to the state.

The question is whether these instruments will be wielded with the same force against a powerful and beloved institution as they would be against a less formidable defendant. That is always the question in the Philippines. We do not lack laws. We lack equal application.

This is the political dimension I promised to address. Because the politics of this case is not, at heart, about political parties or electoral calculations. It is about something more fundamental: whether the state, the institutions, and the systems of accountability in this country will treat a boy from Talacogon the same way they would treat a boy from Dasmariñas Village.

Until that answer is clearly yes, we have political work to do.

Legislative work, to strengthen the Anti-Hazing Act and mandate safeguarding standards for student athletes.

Administrative work, to ensure CHED and the Philippine Sports Commission have real enforcement power, not just advisory roles.

Judicial work, to see these cases through courts without the delays that exhaust poor families while institutions wait them out.

And civil society work, the work of remembering, of refusing to let the news cycle bury this, of insisting that huwat sa, undang kadyot applies not just to us as individuals but to the whole apparatus of the state.

The Senate, the investigations, and what we must watch

Congressional investigations have begun. Senate hearings are forthcoming. I will not prejudge what they will produce. I have seen too many Philippine Senate hearings that generated tremendous noise and very little accountability to be automatically optimistic.

But I will say what to watch for.

Watch whether the hearings center the families of Rene and Divine, or whether they center the senators themselves.

Watch whether Rovelyn Baterbonia is given the floor, not as a prop of pathos but as a principal witness whose account shapes what is investigated.

Watch whether the inquiry goes beyond the specific facts of Dipaculao to the structural questions: the regulation of off-campus activities, the power coaches hold over scholar athletes, the safeguarding obligations of Catholic schools, the role of private corporations in varsity basketball, the accountability mechanisms for the UAAP, and the institutions that participate in it.

Watch who is not called to testify, because the absences in a Philippine Senate hearing are often as revealing as the presences.

And watch whether the disinformation problem I described earlier contaminates the hearings themselves, whether unverified claims get laundered into the record, or whether the committee is disciplined enough to insist on evidence.

I ask these questions not cynically but with genuine engagement.

Senate hearings at their best can be transformative. They have produced landmark legislation in this country. They can produce it here too. But only if they are conducted with rigor, with the families at the center, and with a determination to reach structural conclusions, not just to stage a morality play about individual villains.

There is a broader political context here that we cannot pretend does not exist.

This country is simultaneously managing the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, the ICC (International Criminal Court) proceedings against former President Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity, and the early maneuvering of what will become a ferocious 2028 presidential election.

These are not unrelated to what happened in Aurora. In a political environment this combustible, where every institution is already under scrutiny and public trust in authority is already thin, the handling of Bobet’s death becomes a kind of test case for whether accountability in this country is real or merely performed.

Politicians who are watching the public grief over Bobet and calculating how to use it for positioning in 2028 should understand: the Filipino people are not fooled easily, and a generation that grew up with social media will remember who stood for justice and who stood for the cameras. The families of the poor do not forget. Mindanao does not forget.

What justice looks like in Talacogon

Let me end where the story actually lives.

Justice, for Rovelyn Baterbonia, does not look like a Senate resolution or a press release from a communications office.

It does not look like a civil settlement extracted after years of litigation that costs her what little she has in time, money, and emotional reserves.

Justice, from Talacogon, looks like this: the whole truth, told to her face, without delay.

Accountability for those whose failures caused her son’s death.

Compensation given freely and generously, as an act of moral responsibility rather than legal settlement. The promised scholarships by Ateneo de Davao to Bobet’s siblings is a good first step.

Real reforms that mean no other family from Agusan del Sur will ever have to go through what she has gone through, sending their child to Manila in trust and receiving him back in a casket.

And justice for Bobet himself looks like what was promised him. Not the specific dream he named, gusto nako modato, because no institution can give him back the chance to fulfill it. But the larger promise that was implicit in his scholarship, in his recruitment, in the whole architecture of athlete development in this country: that we see you, that your life matters as much as your talent, and that we will keep you safe.

That promise was broken. The only honorable response is to rebuild it, structurally, legally, and institutionally, so that it cannot be broken again the same way.

Wala ka nag-inusara, Bobet. You were not alone. You are not alone now, even in death. The country that watched you play, that wept when you were taken, that refuses to move on until this is made right, we are still here.

And we will not stop until the injustice that made your death possible is dismantled, piece by piece, so that the next boy from Talacogon, the next Mindanawon with a gift and a dream and a family’s future on his shoulders, can go to Manila and come home.

Puhon.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dean Antonio Gabriel La Viña is a professor of law, philosophy, politics and governance in several universities, including in Mindanao. He has been a human rights lawyer for 36 years. He is managing partner of La Viña Zarate and Associates, a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Chair of the Jurisprudence and Legal Philosophy Department of the Philippine Judicial Academy, founding president of the Movement Against Disinformation, and founding chair of the Mindanao Climate Justice Resource Facility and the Mindanao Center for Scholarships, Sports, and Spirituality.)