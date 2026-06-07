PEACESCAPES | Navigating Truth, Struggle, and the Soul of the Bangsamoro

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 07 June 2026) — The transition from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was hailed as a historic milestone — a hard-won opportunity to redress historical injustices and fulfill the aspirations of a people for self-determination. Yet as the region navigates its formative years, it faces a profound paradox: the very leaders who once stood as a unified front for liberation are now fractured by internal competition. This erosion of cohesion is not merely a political hurdle; it is an existential threat. The Bangsamoro dream is caught in the crossfire of factional loyalties, patronage politics, and a crisis of authenticity that obscures the true state of the region’s governance.

As a Tausug from Sulu, a committed peacebuilder, I have dedicated my life to promoting a culture of peace and meaningful dialogue. Yet the deeper I engage with the realities on the ground, the more I find myself confronted by a profound and unsettling challenge: discerning the truth and sincere intentions behind the struggles faced by the Muslim majority today.

One difficulty arises from witnessing how certain Muslim individuals are vilified and given derogatory labels simply because their calls or advocacies do not align with prevailing cultural and traditional norms. These are voices that deserve to be heard, not silenced by the weight of conformity. On the other hand, it is equally challenging to comprehend the true meaning of morality when governing a people or leading revolutionary efforts—particularly when all parties invoke the name of Almighty Allah and swear by His name to lend authenticity and sincerity to their actions.

The major issues confronting this generation primarily involve understanding their roles in navigating the true meaning of struggle, especially within the political context of the current Muslim community. It is often said that Muslim political leaders are united and in harmony with those leading armed struggles. Conversely, it is equally true that today’s leaders are divided for various reasons. The pertinent question we must all consider is: who are the genuine and honest leaders, free from patronage politics? Who deserves to be followed, and who warrants the support of the masses—without personal attacks or character defamation?

Core Tensions: Division, Authenticity, and the Crisis of Leadership in the Bangsamoro

The architecture of Division, the “Unity Illusion,” remains one of the greatest challenges to the Bangsamoro project. Throughout both the ARMM and BARMM periods, the appearance of unity among political and former revolutionary leaders often masks underlying divisions. This performative unity prevents the necessary, difficult conversations required to build robust institutions. When unity is prioritized over accountability, the collective pursuit of a just society is sidelined, leaving the region vulnerable to stagnation.

Compounding this is the “Vilification Problem.” In an environment where intellectual diversity should be a sign of growth, those who dare to offer critical perspectives — even those coming from a place of genuine concern — are frequently marginalized. By labeling dissenters as “anti-establishment” or “disloyal,” the political class suppresses the very diversity of thought needed to evolve. A living, breathing community requires the friction of ideas to progress; when that friction is silenced, the community risks becoming an ideological echo chamber.

The Crisis of Authenticity and the Morality Question

Perhaps the most damaging development in the Bangsamoro political landscape is the weaponization of faith. When competing factions invoke the name of Allah to validate their specific political agendas, the community is left in a state of moral disorientation. This raises a “Morality Question”: if everyone claims divine sanction, how can the citizenry distinguish between a leader who serves the people and one who serves a private ambition? This misappropriation of the sacred obscures the essential qualities of leadership — humility, competence, and service — and replaces them with the trappings of authority.

This environment effectively fosters the so-called “Patronage Trap,” a concept closely associated with Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson. In their influential book, “Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty” (2012), they explain how political patronage can lead to persistent underdevelopment. In the transition from ARMM to BARMM, the promise of technocratic governance is often undermined by traditional patronage systems. When political appointments and project allocations are determined by loyalty rather than merit, the voices of the most marginalized — the very people the Bangsamoro struggle sought to liberate — are effectively silenced. Patronage turns the dream of self-governance into a revolving door for the elite, rewarding sycophancy while the structural needs of the grassroots continue to go unmet.

Breaking this cycle requires the Bangsamoro to adopt a moral compass beyond factional loyalties. Progress depends on returning to the core principles of justice outlined in the Qur’an.

The verse in Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:8)—to “stand firmly for Allah, witness with justice, and not let hatred for others obstruct justice”—serves as more than a spiritual directive; it establishes a solid political base. To handle these conflicting interests, seeking divine wisdom is essential, as highlighted in the Qur’an. Striving for justice transcends spirituality and becomes a political and social responsibility for current leaders and peacebuilders in the Bangsamoro. Standing for justice, even when it conflicts with one’s personal ties, clan loyalties, or political alliances, is the only antidote to the crisis of leadership. If the BARMM is to succeed where the ARMM struggled, its leaders must demonstrate the courage to prioritize the collective good over the “Patronage Trap.” This requires:

Institutional Integrity: Developing mechanisms that punish corruption and nepotism regardless of a leader’s “revolutionary” pedigree. Civic Space: Encouraging, rather than vilifying, constructive criticism from advocates and intellectuals. Moral Accountability: Recognizing that invoking the divine carries the weight of responsibility. Leadership in the Bangsamoro must be measured by the fruits of justice (Adl) and excellence (Ihsan) rather than rhetoric alone.

The crisis of leadership in the Bangsamoro is, at its core, a test of character. If the current leadership can transcend the fragmenting forces of their own making and adhere to the divine command of unwavering justice, the dream of an equitable Bangsamoro remains within reach. If not, the region risks remaining in a perpetual state of transition, where the promise of the Bangsamoro is hollowed out by the very men and women tasked with defending it. True liberation begins with the discipline to be just, especially when it is most difficult to do so.

Justice, Accountability, and the Future of BARMM

To navigate these tensions, it is essential to seek divine wisdom from Allah through His noble Qur’an and to adhere to the spirit of its verses, fostering discipline within ourselves. As the Qur’an reminds us: “O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness.” (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:8). This call to justice is not merely spiritual—it is a political and social imperative for every leader and peacebuilder in the Bangsamoro today.

The future of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao cannot be determined solely by the national government’s wishes, nor can it endure internal divisions fueled by competing factions within its leadership. The peace process, hard-won through decades of sacrifice and negotiation, demands more than institutional architecture—it demands moral integrity at every level of governance and in community life.

Authentic accountability requires a justice system that protects the impoverished rather than an instrument of suppression wielded by the powerful. It is imperative that the voices of the populace — those who have endured natural disasters, political neglect, and the subtle violence of broken promises — take the helm of this transition. The citizens of the BARMM are not mere passive recipients of peace; they are its rightful architects. A justice system that safeguards the vulnerable rather than serving the interests of the powerful is the foundation of a credible peace process in the Bangsamoro. Those who have suffered calamity and neglect must be empowered to steer the Bangsamoro transition, rather than being sidelined by elite political bargaining. Reestablishing the moral integrity of the autonomy struggle is not optional; it is the sole pathway to prevent the peace process from devolving into a cycle of empty promises.

Without restoring the moral integrity that originally characterized the struggle for autonomy, the peace process risks degenerating into a hollow pursuit, leaving the people of the BARMM to navigate yet another cycle of broken promises. The call to peace is, at its core, a call to justice—and justice begins with honest, accountable, and courageous leadership.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maudi Maadil (a.k.a Algazelus) is a dedicated advocate for human rights and a humanitarian with over 14 years of experience working on diverse projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability in Mindanao. He established ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., and is an alumnus of the 2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship, supported by the Watson Institute, as well as the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Email address: algazelusthesis@gmail.com]