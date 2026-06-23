Jose Rizal and the Interdisciplinary Roots of Philippine Social Medicine

For healthcare professionals and social workers alike, the daily reality of our practice is defined by a frustrating truth: the worst pathologies we encounter rarely originate in the human body. They originate in poverty, substandard housing, structural exclusion, and unequal distribution of power. We know that a prescription for antibiotics means little if a patient returns to a home without clean water, just as psychosocial interventions are hamstrung by systemic economic exploitation.

Today, we call this understanding the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH or SDH). But long before this framework was codified into global health curricula, a 19th-century Filipino polymath was already living it.

Dr. José Rizal is universally remembered as our national hero, a brilliant novelist, and an ophthalmologist. However, for those of us working at the intersection of human health and social welfare, Rizal deserves a more specific, foundational title: the Father of Social Medicine in the Philippines. His legacy provides a historical blueprint for the exact type of interdisciplinary alliance our professions demand today.

The Diagnostics of Structural Violence

In both modern medicine and contemporary social work, we are trained to look “upstream”—to find the structural causes of downstream suffering. Rizal used his medical training to do exactly this, viewing the colonial apparatus not just as a political oppressor, but as a public health hazard.

In his dedication to Noli Me Tángere, Rizal famously diagnosed the Philippines with a cáncer social (social cancer). This was far more than a literary metaphor; it was a structural diagnosis. Rizal recognized that Spanish colonial misrule, systemic friar corruption, and the forced ignorance of the masses were pathological forces destroying the collective physical and psychological well-being of the Filipino people.

His 1890 sociological essay, The Indolence of the Filipinos, reads like a modern public health and social policy paper. Responding to the racist colonial trope that Filipinos were inherently lazy, Rizal mounted an epidemiological defense. He argued that the alleged “indolence” was actually a symptom of systemic illness—the predictable human response to severe tropical heat, compounded by economic dispossession, brutal forced labor, and a total lack of social mobility. Rizal understood what modern trauma-informed care and social work theory emphasize today: that what looks like individual apathy or pathology is often survival adaptation to systemic violence.

Dapitan: An Interdisciplinary Masterclass in Community Development

If Europe was where Rizal refined his structural theories alongside his friend and mentor Dr. Rudolf Virchow (the global father of social medicine), his four-year exile in Dapitan (1892–1896) was the field implementation.

In Dapitan, Rizal did not confine himself to a private clinic. He operated simultaneously as a public health officer, an environmental engineer, a community organizer, and a social educator. His interventions address the exact competencies taught in medical and social work schools today:

Environmental Sanitation and Engineering: Decades before the transmission vectors of tropical diseases were fully integrated into local infrastructure, Rizal recognized that stagnant water bred sickness. He mobilized community youth to drain Dapitan’s malarial swamps. Using his background as a surveyor, he engineered a gravity-fed water system out of bamboo, stones, and lime to bring clean water directly to the town, cutting off enteric pathogens at the source.

Pro-Poor Health Economics: Rizal pioneered a progressive, two-tiered healthcare system. He charged wealthy patients traveling from places like Hong Kong substantial fees. He then redistributed that wealth, using the profits to establish a free hospital, provide housing for his poorest patients, and import medicines that locals could never otherwise afford.

Community Organizing and Empowerment: True to the core values of social work, Rizal did not believe in top-down charity; he believed in self-determination. He organized Dapitan’s farmers and fishermen into a cooperative association to break the monopoly of exploitative traders, improving local food security and economic health—the ultimate upstream health interventions.

The Call to Our Generation

For health professionals, social workers, and the students preparing to join these fields, Rizal’s legacy shatters the artificial silos that divide our professions.

Medicine often stops at clinical diagnosis, while social work focuses on the social fabric. Rizal proved that the stethoscope and the social critique belong in the same hands. He demonstrated that a doctor cannot truly cure a patient if they ignore the poverty that made them sick, and a social worker cannot fully empower a community without addressing the physical realities of health equity.

As we battle the modern mutations of our country’s cáncer social—from severe child stunting and resurgent infectious diseases to the structural inequities of our healthcare delivery system—we must reclaim Rizal as our professional north star.

Dr. José Rizal did not die for a flag alone; he died because he dared to prescribe a radical cure for a sick society. By honoring him as the Father of Philippine Social Medicine, we remind ourselves that our degrees are not just tools for personal advancement, but instruments for structural healing. We are all, by definition, the natural attorneys of the poor.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean Lindo is an anesthesiologist practicing in Davao City. She is into Health and Human Rights work. She is also involved in the women’s movement in Davao City.)