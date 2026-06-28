EMERGENCE | Juvenile Justice: Global Best Practices for Restorative and Transformative Change

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 June 2026) — The tragedy in Tacloban, where two teenagers were implicated in a gun killing, is not an isolated event. It reflects deeper social fractures: impaired discernment among adolescents, social disability rooted in poverty and neglect, and a culture of violence normalized in our communities. If we are to respond meaningfully, we must look beyond punitive justice and embrace restorative and transformative approaches.

Around the world, countries have pioneered child‑centered models that offer lessons for the Philippines.

Restorative Justice Models:

Healing and Accountability Family Group Conferencing – New Zealand:

New Zealand’s landmark model brings together victims, offenders, and families to discuss harm and agree on restitution. It recognizes that children are embedded in families and communities, and accountability must be collective. Evidence shows reduced recidivism and stronger family bonds.

Victim-Offender Mediation – Canada and Europe

In these programs, minors meet victims face‑to‑face, fostering empathy and responsibility. Studies confirm that victims feel heard, offenders understand the impact of their actions, and communities regain trust in justice systems.

Philippine Diversion Programs under RA 9344

Our own Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act already mandates diversion for minors below 18. Community service, counseling, and education replace incarceration. UNICEF reports that these programs lower repeat offenses and reintegrate youth more effectively. Yet implementation remains uneven, often underfunded, and misunderstood by local authorities.

Transformative Justice Models:

Tackling Structural Violence:

Restorative justice repairs harm, but transformative justice addresses the conditions that breed violence. Several countries offer compelling models:

Barnahus Model – Norway and Iceland

A “child house” integrates police, social workers, and therapists under one roof. Children are interviewed in safe, trauma‑informed spaces, reducing re‑victimization. This holistic approach ensures justice while prioritizing child welfare.

Credible Messenger Programs – United States

Youth are mentored by adults with lived justice experience. These “credible messengers” provide guidance, empathy, and accountability. Evaluations show improved education outcomes and lower reoffending rates.

Restorative City Initiatives include Hull (UK), Leuven (Belgium), Medellín (Colombia), Nairobi (Kenya).

These cities embed restorative practices in schools, community councils, and urban planning. By reshaping environments — from classrooms to public spaces — they reduce youth violence and strengthen community trust.

Each of these models demonstrates that justice is not only about courts and prisons. It is about creating ecosystems where children are protected, mentored, and given alternatives to violence.

Lessons for the Philippines

Tacloban’s tragedy highlights gaps in our juvenile justice system: weak enforcement of diversion programs, easy access to firearms, and limited psychosocial support. Drawing from global best practices, we can chart a path forward:

Child‑Centered Design: Inspired by Norway’s Barnahus, we need safe, trauma‑informed spaces in every region where children in conflict with the law can be processed with dignity.

Community Engagement: New Zealand’s family conferencing shows that involving families and victims strengthens accountability and reintegration. Barangay child protection councils can be empowered to play this role.

Structural Reform: Restorative city initiatives remind us that violence is not just about individuals but environments. Gun control, livelihood programs, and safe youth spaces must be prioritized.

Mentorship and Peer Support: Credible messenger programs prove that lived experience mentors can guide at‑risk youth away from violence. In the Philippines, faith communities and civil society can fill this role.

Toward Holistic and Developmental Solutions

Juvenile justice must be both restorative and transformative. That means:

Healing immediate wounds through victim‑offender mediation, family conferencing, and psychosocial support.

Rebuilding discernment and social skills through education and mentorship.

Reshaping environments by tackling poverty, regulating firearms, and strengthening community structures.

Conclusion

The Tacloban case reminds us that minors are not miniature adults. They are children shaped by social disability, impaired discernment, and systemic violence. To respond with only punitive measures is to fail them — and ourselves. The Philippines can learn from New Zealand’s family conferencing, Norway’s Barnahus, U.S. credible messenger programs, and restorative city initiatives across the globe. These models prove that restorative and transformative justice are not abstract ideals but practical, evidence‑based solutions. Juvenile justice must be holistic and developmental. It must heal, rehabilitate, and transform. Only then can we break the cycle of violence and build a society where children are not perpetrators of tragedy but agents of hope.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)