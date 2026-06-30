EMERGENCE | Juvenile Crime in Tacloban: Poverty, Not Social Media, Is the Real Culprit (Part 3)

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 June 2026) – Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez’s claim misdiagnoses the problem, overlooking structural realities that research consistently identifies as the true drivers of youth offending.

The Claim and Its Flaws

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez has suggested that juvenile crime is fueled by social media. While digital platforms may influence adolescent behavior, this assertion rests on a misleading premise. Authoritative research in the Philippines and abroad demonstrates that poverty, family dysfunction, lack of education, community neglect, and exploitation are the true drivers of juvenile offending. By overlooking these realities, the claim risks misdiagnosing the problem and misdirecting policy responses.

The Realities He Overlooks

Poverty and Inequality

Ayeo-eo (2025, Multidisciplinary Reviews) found that children in conflict with the law (CICL) are overwhelmingly shaped by economic deprivation. Juvenile crime often arises from survival strategies—petty theft, drug couriering, or gang involvement—rooted in poverty.

Family Dysfunction and Abuse

Torreña & Dublin-Torreña (2026, IJRISS) highlight broken homes, neglect, and domestic violence as strong predictors of delinquency. Absence of parental care and exposure to abuse create vulnerabilities that social media cannot explain.

Education Access and School Disengagement

Ayeo-eo’s synthesis emphasizes school dropout and lack of educational opportunities as critical drivers. Juveniles outside the school system are more susceptible to gangs and criminal networks.

Community Neglect and Gangsterism Torreña (2026) documents how gang culture and peer influence shape CICL experiences. Juvenile crime is embedded in community-level neglect, not digital platforms.

Drug Use and Exploitation

Many CICL are exploited by adults in drug trafficking or petty crime.This exploitation is systemic and offline, not social media-driven.

What Social Media Actually Does

Research (Julian, 2023; Bunders & Weerman, 2020) shows social media may correlate with mental health issues, peer pressure, and academic decline. However, no causal evidence links social media use to juvenile crime in the Philippines. Overemphasizing social media risks misdiagnosing the problem and ignoring structural determinants.

Policy Risks of Misdiagnosis

Misguided interventions: Censorship or restrictions on social media instead of addressing poverty, education, and family support.

Neglect of rehabilitation: CICL need diversion programs, psychosocial support, and reintegration, not punitive digital controls.

Political deflection: Blaming social media shifts responsibility away from local governance failures in addressing poverty, education, and community neglect.

Conclusion

Mayor Romualdez’s claim oversimplifies a complex issue. Authoritative Philippine and international research shows that juvenile crime is fueled by structural deprivation, not social media use. Effective policy must confront poverty, family dysfunction, lack of education, community neglect, and exploitation to achieve meaningful juvenile justice reform.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)