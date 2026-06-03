DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES | When will the Economic Situation in Mindanao Return to Pre Mideast Instabilities?

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 June) — The economic outlook for Mindanao, as

well as the broader Philippines, is projected to approach pre-Middle East war

levels by 2027.

Despite demonstrating notable resilience through early 2026 as evidenced by

Mindanao’s 4.69% expansion in 2025, the onset of the US-Israel-Iran conflict in

early 2026 significantly impaired this positive trajectory. The resulting economic

disruption, largely attributed to elevated global oil prices and a marked reduction in

Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) remittances, contributed to the national Q1 2026

growth reaching a five-year low at 2.8%.

Path to Recovery

The reports of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Monetary

Fund (IMF) link economic normalization to the global conflict’s resolution which

has created a challenging situation for all.

2026 Outlook (Subdued Growth): The ADB has lowered the 2026 GDP forecast

to 4.4% from 5.3%, citing ongoing geopolitical issues and continued inflation in

Mindanao due to fuel, logistics, and agribusiness dependencies.

2027 Target (Rebound): Growth is expected to recover to 5.5%-5.8% in 2027 IF

oil markets stabilize and OFW deployment resumes.

Key Vulnerabilities for Mindanao

Economic

Factor Current Impact (2026) Recovery Requirement

Fuel &

Logistics

Extreme price volatility;

highest history-making single-

week pump price hikes.

De-escalation of maritime tensions

in the Strait of Hormuz to

normalize crude oil imports.

Inflation

Increased above the 4% target;

spiking food transport and

electricity rates.

Implementation of targeted

government fuel subsidies and

localized price monitoring.

Remittances

Weakened household

consumption as families face

income shortfalls.

Re-opening of employment

corridors and repatriation safety

nets.

Government Interventions

The current administration launched the ₱155-billion UPLIFT program, cutting

non-essential government spending by 20% to support fuel subsidies, transport

support, and localized aid for vulnerable Mindanao households. The Mindanao

Development Authority (MinDA) is also promoting locally sourced renewable

energy — solar, hydro, and biomass —to reduce reliance on imported oil and

protect against global disruptions. For this to happen, the involvement of the

private sector must be in place to ensure that investments will indeed occur.

What’s the Worst Case Scenario for Mindanao’s Economy?

Mindanao’s economy can face stagflation—minimal growth and extreme inflation

— IF a prolonged Middle East war shuts down trade routes and severs links with

the Gulf region through late 2026 and 2027. The risk of stagflation in the

Philippines is projected to be moderate-to-high in 2026 but should decline through

2027 and 2028 as global supply issues improve. Though the economy faces

stagflation in mid-2026, forecasts indicate a gradual recovery and price

stabilization ahead specially if the situation in the Middle East improves and a

peace agreement is signed and holds.

Current 2026 Outlook: Elevated Vulnerability

The economy is currently facing intense stagflation due to a combination of

domestic governance challenges and global supply-chain disruptions.

Plummeting Growth Rates: GDP growth dropped sharply to 2.8% in the first

quarter of 2026—the weakest performance since the global financial crisis. Key

organizations such as the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

have cut their growth forecasts for 2026 to 4.1%, while the Philippine Institute for

Development Studies (PIDS) reduced its estimate to 4.0%, both figures

significantly below the historical average of about 6%.

Rising Inflation: Ongoing Middle East conflicts and resulting oil price shocks

pushed headline inflation up dramatically to 7.2% in April 2026. The cost of

transport alone soared by over 21%, significantly reducing consumer buying

power.

Policy Dilemma: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is facing structural

constraints as it considers increasing policy rates to 5.5%–6.0% in an effort to

manage inflation. However, such measures may pose risks to domestic business

activity and overall economic growth.

2027 – 2028 Outlook: Gradual Macroeconomic Correction

Unless extended geopolitical tensions persist, leading international and local

financial institutions generally agree that stagflationary risks are expected to reach

their highest point in 2026 and subsequently ease over the rest of the forecast

period:

Indicators 2026

Forecast

2027

Forecast 2028 Forecast

GDP Growth 4.1% –

4.4%

4.6% –

5.5% 5.7% – 6.0%

Inflation Rate 5.6% –

6.0%

3.0% –

4.4%

2.0% – 4.0%

(Target)

Stagflation Risk High Moderate Low

Growth Rebound (2027–2028): The ADB projects growth rising to 5.5% in 2027,

pushed by strong services and stable commodity prices. The IMF expects the

economy to reach its 6.0% potential by 2028.

Inflation Normalization: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

(HSBC) sees inflation at 4.4% in 2027, slightly above target, but most models

predict a return to the official 2.0%–4.0% band by 2028.

Avoid Blind Spots: Key Risks to Monitor

The expectation that stagflation will fade by 2028 depends on several volatile

factors:

Prolonged Middle East Crisis: If Mideast uncertainties continue with the Straits

of Hormuz staying closed or oil prices remaining between $130 – $150 per barrel,

inflation will cut deeply into core manufacturing and fertilizer sectors, potentially

causing a severe food shortage given shortages in farm inputs.

Heightened Inflation Pass-Through: Should local companies keep transferring

high energy costs directly to consumers, household spending — the main driver of

Philippine GDP — will continue to decline.

Climate and Infrastructure Delays: Persistent issues with infrastructure funding,

aggravated by extreme climate conditions (such as El Niño), can disrupt supply

chains and limit domestic production.

The Core Economic Breakers

A worst-case scenario for Mindanao involves three linked disasters:

 Crude Oil at $150+ Per Barrel. If the Strait of Hormuz is fully blocked,

global oil prices could double. Mindanao’s reliance on diesel-powered

shipping would make internal transport costs surge, severely disrupting

trade.

 The Mass Forced Repatriation of OFWs. A regional conflict could trigger

the emergency return of millions of Filipino workers from the Middle East,

abruptly ending overseas jobs and cash remittances that support many

households in Mindanao.

 A Sudden Cutoff of Agricultural Inputs. Mindanao’s agribusiness depends

on imported synthetic fertilizers, mainly from Middle Eastern petrochemical

hubs. If supply chains collapse, local plantations lose access to affordable

inputs. Cascading Regional Impacts

If these breakers are triggered, Mindanao’s key sectors could face severe economic

harm:

 Agribusiness Collapse: Multinational plantations in Davao and Northern

Mindanao may become unsustainable due to high fuel costs and fertilizer

shortages, causing lower crop yields, major export losses, and mass layoffs.

 A Severe Power Grid Crisis: Mindanao’s power grid remains reliant on

imported oil and coal for peak-load modular plants, despite increased

renewable energy. Rising fuel prices could cause rotational blackouts or

higher electricity rates, undermining local manufacturing competitiveness.

 Significant Reduction in Household Consumption: The simultaneous loss

of OFW remittance income combined with persistent double-digit inflation

on essential goods would substantially diminish local purchasing power.

Consumer spending, which drives the economies of cities such as Davao,

Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos — along with retail and real estate

sectors — would likely experience a pronounced slowdown.

 A Widening Poverty and Security Gap: The economic shock will mainly

affect vulnerable farming and fishing communities in the Bangsamoro

Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), causing a sharp

increase in poverty and food insecurity that may threaten the region’s peace

process and heighten security risks. Structural Damage

Unlike regular recessions, this scenario would cause lasting harm. National GDP

growth could fall below 1.5%, with Mindanao facing double-digit unemployment

and underemployment. Emergency fuel subsidies and repatriation would drain

government funds, halting infrastructure projects such as the Mindanao Railway.

Mindanao’s economy shows moderate resilience to external shocks, with

significant variation by sector and region. While stronger than 20 years ago, it still

faces vulnerability to various external risks.

Why Mindanao is relatively resilient Diverse economic base

Mindanao is not dependent on a single industry. It has agriculture, fisheries and

aquaculture, mining, manufacturing, food processing, trade and services as in the

case of urban centers.

Major growth centers such as Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos

provide economic diversification that helps cushion regional downturns. Strong domestic demand

Much of Mindanao’s economic activity serves the Philippine market rather than

relying entirely on exports. Domestic consumption tends to be more stable during

global downturns. Young and growing population

A relatively young workforce supports labor supply and consumer demand, which

can help economic recovery after shocks. Improved infrastructure

Recent investments in roads, ports, airports, and power generation have improved

connectivity and reduced some historical bottlenecks.

Where Mindanao remains vulnerable Dependence on commodity exports

Many Mindanao exports are agricultural commodities whose prices depend on

global markets. (such as bananas, coconut products, tuna and palm oil). A decline

in international demand or trade disruptions can significantly affect incomes and

employment.

Climate and weather risks

This is arguably the largest long-term vulnerability. External shocks such as El

Niño droughts, flooding, extreme rainfall, agricultural pests and diseases can

reduce production, raise food prices, and hurt rural incomes. Energy and fuel costs

Mindanao still depends on imported fuel either directly or indirectly. Global oil

price spikes increase transportation, electricity and food costs. These effects ripple

through the regional economy. Global economic slowdowns

Exports from Mindanao can be affected if major trading partners such as Japan,

China, or United States experience weaker growth.

How resilient is it compared with the Philippines as a whole?

A useful way to think about it:

Type of shock Mindanao resilience

Global recession Moderate

Commodity price swings Moderate–Low

Fuel price shocks Moderate

Climate shocks Low–Moderate

Financial market turmoil Moderate–High

Domestic demand slowdown Moderate

Mindanao is generally less exposed to international financial shocks than highly

urbanized regions because it has a smaller finance sector. However, it is more

exposed to climate and agricultural shocks.

What would make Mindanao more resilient?

For Mindanao to become more resilient it must adopt these priorities which

include:

Expanding irrigation and climate-resilient agriculture; Developing more food-processing and manufacturing industries; Increasing renewable energy generation; Improving logistics and cold-chain infrastructure; Strengthening disaster preparedness and flood control; Expanding digital and service-sector jobs; and Moving up the value chain rather than exporting mostly raw commodities.

Bottom line

Mindanao’s diversified economy, expanding cities, and robust local market

connections make it strong enough to handle most typical external challenges

without facing an economic crisis. Still, the region is especially at risk from issues

like climate disruptions, volatile commodity prices, and rising energy costs. To

ensure lasting resilience, Mindanao will need to continue diversifying, boost

productivity, and adapt to climate threats.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Antonio “Tony” S. Peralta is a business and civic leader who serves as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Mindanao and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines–Southern Mindanao Business Council, as well as Corporate Secretary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao. His background is in banking, finance, and regional development, and he is involved in promoting foreign investment, sustainable growth, and educational links between Europe and Mindanao. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Davao City Media-Citizen Council, participates in development initiatives through ECCP SMBC, and supports projects related to rural development, media engagement, business cooperation, and international partnerships in the region.)