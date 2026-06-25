DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES: Unlocking Mindanao’s Green Economy: Addressing the Carbon Credit Lag for Environmental Resilience

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June 2026) — Mindanao stands to gain significantly from carbon credits through initiatives such as reforestation, watershed protection, and enhanced climate resilience. By converting natural assets into economic benefits, carbon credits encourage the conservation of forests and mangroves. However, despite its abundant resources, Mindanao lags behind Luzon and Palawan in developing carbon projects, leading to lost opportunities. Bridging this gap will require coordinated efforts from both the government and the private sector.

Environmental Impact of Carbon Credits on Mindanao

As the “Food Basket” of the Philippines, Mindanao relies on stable seasons and a thriving ecosystem. Carbon credit frameworks contribute to this stability in three key ways:

Sustaining Watershed Ecosystems : Carbon finance supports large-scale tree planting in crucial watershed areas like Mount Apo and Kitanglad, preventing soil erosion, improving soil conditions and ensuring a reliable water supply for agriculture.

: Carbon finance supports large-scale tree planting in crucial watershed areas like Mount Apo and Kitanglad, preventing soil erosion, improving soil conditions and ensuring a reliable water supply for agriculture. Protecting Agricultural Yields : Tree canopies provide shelter for sensitive high-value crops such as cacao and coffee, shielding them from extreme temperatures and pest infestation.

: Tree canopies provide shelter for sensitive high-value crops such as cacao and coffee, shielding them from extreme temperatures and pest infestation. Empowering Indigenous Communities: Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) compensates Indigenous Peoples (IPs) for reforestation of their ancestral lands.

Why Mindanao Has Lagged in Carbon Credit Development

Despite its vast natural resources, Mindanao’s participation in voluntary and compliance carbon markets has been hindered by several systemic challenges:

Fossil Fuel Grid Dependency : Nearly 70% of Mindanao’s energy mix is derived from coal and fossil fuels, making it more difficult to transition to renewable energy sources compared to regions with more accessible geothermal or wind energy.

: Nearly 70% of Mindanao’s energy mix is derived from coal and fossil fuels, making it more difficult to transition to renewable energy sources compared to regions with more accessible geothermal or wind energy. Complex Land Tenure and Ancestral Domain Overlaps : Much of Mindanao’s high-sequestration forest land is entangled in intricate ancestral domain titles (CADTs) or agrarian reform initiatives, complicating carbon rights ownership across local government units (LGUs), Indigenous communities, and state lands.

: Much of Mindanao’s high-sequestration forest land is entangled in intricate ancestral domain titles (CADTs) or agrarian reform initiatives, complicating carbon rights ownership across local government units (LGUs), Indigenous communities, and state lands. Historical Deficit in Technical Institutional Capacity: Establishing high-integrity carbon projects requires rigorous Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) protocols. Local developers often face prohibitive upfront costs for project registration and carbon asset mapping, leading international carbon funds to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The Steep Price of Inaction: Opportunity Losses

Mindanao’s reluctance to engage in the global green economy has resulted in significant losses across various sectors:

Sector Specific Opportunity Loss Financial Inflows Missing out on millions in direct foreign green investments and a slice of national sustainable bond allocations. Rural Livelihoods Delaying secondary income streams for smallholder farmers and ancestral domain stewards. Climate Adaptation Leaving communities vulnerable to severe weather due to slow restoration of degraded forest buffers.

Strategic Actions to Catch Up

The regulatory landscape has recently improved. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has adopted the Philippines’ Roadmap to Readiness in the Voluntary Forest Carbon Market (2026–2030). Additionally, the Department of Energy (DOE) has issued clear guidelines for carbon credits in the energy sector. Mindanao can leverage these new frameworks to enhance its market presence.

What the Government Can Do

Localize the National VCM Roadmap: The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) should swiftly implement the national forest carbon roadmap across provinces, establishing localized carbon registries that safeguard community rights and prevent double-counting. Streamline Ancestral Domain Approvals: The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) must create expedited, standardized templates for Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) specifically for carbon rights agreements. Expand Green Energy Auctions: Accelerate projects like the Tantangan Solar Project in South Cotabato by offering incentives to replace coal dependencies.

What the Private Sector Can Do

Absorb Upfront Project Costs: Major business groups should act as project proponents, similar to the Ayala Group, by funding initial data-intensive MRV mapping phases in exchange for future carbon offsets. Scale Low-Carbon Agricultural Models: Agribusinesses can collaborate with international organizations like Green Carbon Inc., which has launched a pilot project utilizing Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) rice-farming techniques in Bukidnon to generate verified agricultural credits. Invest in Shade-Grown Agroforestry: Integrate carbon-sequestration targets into existing supply chains by incentivizing smallholders to cultivate crops beneath biodiverse forest canopies.

Mindanao’s Action Agenda

To implement an effective carbon credit strategy for Mindanao, a structured approach must be taken across its primary carbon-rich and energy sectors, aligning with the DENR Voluntary Forest Carbon Market Roadmap (2026–2030), regional Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) autonomies, and the Department of Energy Carbon Credit Framework for the Energy Sector.

1. Monetize Forestry Assets and Safeguard Ancestral Domains:

Establish IP Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) by partnering with NCIP to integrate Ancestral Domains (e.g., Mount Kitanglad and Mount Apo ranges) into carbon markets.

Ensure that Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) processes dictate all credit contracts, with equitable revenue-sharing structures benefiting local communities.

Standardize agroforestry methodologies and scale up carbon-trading models in major agricultural industries.

Launch blue carbon projects to restore abandoned or underutilized fishponds in coastal areas like the Sibugay Wetlands and Lake Mainit to capture valuable mangrove carbon credits.

2. Leverage Agricultural Decarbonization:

Implement AWD techniques by scaling the Bukidnon Rice Farming Pilot Project across major rice-producing regions to reduce methane emissions.

Utilize international bilateral mechanisms to register local agricultural projects under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to attract foreign technology investments.

3. Capitalize on Renewable Energy Surpluses:

Issue Carbon Credit Certificates (CCCs) to guide regional power producers in registering clean energy assets with the DOE’s Task Force on Energy Carbon Credits.

Monetize grid interconnection exports through the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) to trade carbon offsets.

Accelerate new solar and hydro projects, like the 40MW Tantangan Solar Project, into the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM).

4. Harmonize Institutional and Cross-Border Frameworks:

Establish a Local Carbon Registry to prevent double-counting of local carbon assets.

Assist the Bangsamoro government in finalizing its regional forest carbon guidelines to ensure compliance with Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs).

Utilize the Singapore Article 6 Agreement to position Mindanao’s forestry and energy projects for cross-border compliance trading.

Summary Action Matrix

Sector Immediate Step (0–12 Months) Mid-Term Strategy (1–3 Years) Key Institutional Partner Forestry & IP Domains Map investment-ready ancestral lands for forest carbon project eligibility. Standardize FPIC and benefit-sharing contracts to protect communities. NCIP / DENR Forest Management Bureau Agriculture Expand the Bukidnon AWD rice project to 5,000 hectares. Register projects under the JCM for international credits. Central Mindanao University / DA Energy & Grid Register regional solar/hydro projects for CCC issuance. Offset grid export emissions through the MVIP route. DOE Task Force on Energy Carbon Credits Governance Align BARMM LCCAPs with national carbon expenditure metrics. Funnel regional projects into the Singapore Article 6 trading channel. MinDA / Climate Change Commission

Maximizing the Voluntary Carbon Credit Market in Mindanao

To effectively capture the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) for Mindanao, the focus must shift from high-level governance to practical project deployment, developer security, and meeting international buyer demands. Global VCM buyers are highly sensitive to “greenwashing” risks, so Mindanao’s strategy must prioritize high-integrity, verifiable, and community-backed credits.

1. Fast-Track Project Registration Under Trusted Registries:

Mindanao projects should align with major international standard-setters to attract premium prices.

Standardize on Verra (VCS) and Gold Standard for forestry and community projects, utilizing Verra’s Jurisdictional and Nesting Framework (JNF) for small local projects.

Target high-premium standard labels by applying for Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards alongside Verra registration.

2. Protect Developers and IPs from Market Risks:

Implement strict protections against predatory contracts to ensure fair compensation for local communities.

Establish a floor-price revenue model for VCM contracts to safeguard communities from price volatility.

3. Deploy High-Value, Low-Risk VCM Project Types

Prioritize Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) projects rather than avoided deforestation (REDD+), which faces scrutiny.

Commercialize blue carbon removal by focusing on high-value mangrove networks.

4. Create Local VCM Infrastructure:

Establish a Mindanao Carbon Aggregator Hub to lower entry costs for local developers.

Implement digital MRV systems in collaboration with local universities to reduce verification costs and enhance transparency for global VCM buyers.

Meeting the Challenges Head On

Attempts to establish carbon credit programs in Mindanao have faced challenges primarily due to a lack of legal carbon legislation, unclear definitions of carbon property rights, complex indigenous land bureaucracy, and high technical costs. Despite having world-class carbon sinks, projects remain stalled by institutional and operational barriers.

1. The Legal Vacuum: The Philippines currently lacks a comprehensive carbon trading law.

Undefined Ownership: National laws do not clarify who owns the carbon in trees, leading to confusion among Indigenous communities, the state, and developers.

Catch-up Regulation: Recent developments from DENR, including the Voluntary Forest Carbon Market Roadmap, have left developers facing years of regulatory uncertainty.

2. Overlapping Land Tenure and Institutional Friction: Securing project areas often involves navigating a complicated landscape of competing land claims and agency jurisdictions.

The Bureaucratic Maze: A single forestry project may require approvals from multiple agencies, complicating efforts.

The BARMM Divide: The unique governance structure in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region creates additional policy challenges.

3. The FPIC and “Carbon Cowboy” Dilemma: Much of Mindanao’s best carbon-sequestering land lies within ancestral domains, necessitating FPIC processes.

Predatory Contracts: The NCIP has identified unauthorized brokers attempting to exploit Indigenous communities.

Approval Delays: The scrutiny of FPIC agreements has led to prolonged review processes that discourage investment.

4. Prohibitive Upfront Verification Costs: The costs associated with registering projects can be exorbitant.

High Financial Barriers: Registering with global standards can exceed $100,000, making it unfeasible for many local farmer cooperatives and associations.

Fragmented Smallholders: The predominance of smallholder farmers in Mindanao complicates participation in carbon credit programs. Clustering them into organized groups may address this concern.

5. Lack of a Centralized National Registry: The absence of a national carbon registry hampers transparency and accountability.

No Infrastructure: Without a structured carbon credit exchange, local companies are forced to buy credits from abroad to meet climate obligations.

Getting Into Specifics

To unlock Mindanao’s carbon credit potential, stakeholders must shift from waiting for comprehensive national legislation to deploying practical, regional solutions. The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), local government units (LGUs), and the private sector through local and foreign business support organizations can navigate current challenges through four practical initiatives.

1. Build a Regional “Carbon Sandbox” via MinDA:

Launch a regional carbon registry to track local projects and prevent double-counting.

Create open-source, standardized contract templates to protect local communities and streamline contract review processes.

2. Form Agricultural and Forestry Aggregator Hubs:

Pool smallholder cooperatives to reduce upfront verification costs.

Utilize nesting frameworks to register entire provinces under one baseline, allowing individual farms to participate at minimal cost.

Establish a public-private Mindanao Carbon Fund to cover upfront audit fees.

3. Lower Technical Costs with Local Digital MRV:

Train local universities to act as carbon verifiers.

Employ low-cost drone and AI mapping technologies to monitor projects and reduce auditing expenses.

4. Fast-Track Low-Risk “Removal” Projects First:

Focus on Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) projects on clear ancestral domains or private lands.

Prioritize blue carbon initiatives in coastal regions where land disputes are less common.

(Antonio “Tony” S. Peralta is a business and civic leader who serves as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Mindanao and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines–Southern Mindanao Business Council, as well as Corporate Secretary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao. His background is in banking, finance, and regional development, and he is involved in promoting foreign investment, sustainable growth, and educational links between Europe and Mindanao. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Davao City Media Citizens Council, participates in development initiatives through ECCP SMBC, and supports projects related to rural development, media engagement, business cooperation, and international partnerships in the region.)