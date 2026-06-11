DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES | Malaysia’s Involvement in the BIMP EAGA and How This has Contributed to the Growth of Mindanao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 June 2026) — Malaysia’s engagement with Mindanao is founded upon longstanding cultural ties, diplomatic facilitation, and regional economic cooperation. Over the years, Malaysia has evolved from a geopolitical neighbor to an essential economic collaborator, utilizing agricultural and tourism investment initiatives to promote development within the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

A Brief History of Malaysian Involvement in Mindanao

Before the establishment of modern borders, the Sulu Sea acted as a crucial link connecting the Malay Peninsula, Borneo, and the southern Philippines, facilitating significant cultural diffusion. In the 16th century, Shariff Mohammed Kabungsuwan from Johor, present-day Malaysia, introduced Islam to Mindanao and founded the Maguindanao Sultanate. During this period, Malay served as the lingua franca for both commercial dealings and religious governance across the Sulu Archipelago.

Since the 2000s, Malaysia has actively transitioned into a peace brokerage role, starting in 2001 when it embraced the role of official mediator, believing that regional instability was an obstacle to economic growth. By 2004, Malaysia took charge of the International Monitoring Team to oversee ceasefires between Manila and the MILF. This commitment to fostering peace led to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) in 2014, which established the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The Entry of Malaysian Capital (The Early Years)

During the 1980s, Malaysian investments in palm oil in Mindanao were primarily state-sponsored initiatives that laid the foundation for the Philippine palm oil industry’s infrastructure. The initial Malaysian investments in Mindanao involved the establishment of palm oil plantations in Trento and Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur. This endeavor was spearheaded by Guthrie Plantations through a joint venture with the National Development Company, a subsidiary of the Department of Trade and Industry. Financing for the project came from a consortium of banks and financial institutions led by ASEAN Finance Corporation in the early 1980s. This collaboration allowed Malaysian capital to enter the agribusiness sector in the Philippines, particularly in palm oil development, despite the Philippine Constitution’s restrictions on foreign land ownership.

The joint venture led to the formation of two major entities in Agusan del Sur. NDC-Guthrie Plantations, Inc. (NGPI) was established in 1980 and developed a 4,000-hectare plantation in the municipalities of San Francisco and Trento. Meanwhile, NDC-Guthrie Estates, Inc. (NGEI) was founded in 1983 in collaboration with Kumpulan Guthrie Sendirian Berhad, creating another 4,000-hectare estate in the municipalities of Rosario and Bunawan. Furthermore, the capital investment facilitated the establishment of a 40-ton crude palm oil mill. This development allowed Mindanao to process Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFBs) locally, rather than solely exporting raw materials, significantly boosting the region’s capacity in the palm oil industry.

The 1988 Agrarian Reform & Divestment

By the late 1980s, the political landscape underwent a significant transformation that greatly affected the nature of investments. The Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (CARL) was enacted during the Aquino administration in 1988, leading to the subdivision of the 8,000 hectares leased and managed by Guthrie plantations. Ownership titles were then transferred to 1,368 plantation workers, who organized into agrarian reform cooperatives with support from the Department of Agrarian Reform. In 1991, Guthrie divested its 40% stake to Filipinas Palm Oil Plantations, Inc. (FPPI), a consortium of Filipino, Indian, and Malaysian investors, transforming the state-backed Malaysian plantations into private multinational leaseback agreements.

Conversely, Sime Darby’s history with palm oil investments in Mindanao is characterized by historical cross-border consolidation, structural corporate exits, and individual private initiatives rather than large-scale direct corporate operations. While Sime Darby Plantation, now rebranded as SD Guthrie, is the world’s largest producer of certified sustainable palm oil, its influence in Mindanao has largely shifted to a legacy role. Sime Darby’s most significant historical link to Mindanao arises from its corporate acquisition of other Malaysian firms active during the 1980s. In the 1980s, Kumpulan Guthrie Sendirian Berhad collaborated with the Philippine government’s National Development Corporation (NDC) to establish large plantations in Agusan del Sur through NDC-Guthrie Plantations, Inc. (NGPI) and NDC-Guthrie Estates, Inc. (NGEI). In 2007, Sime Darby Sdn Bhd merged with Golden Hope Plantations and Kumpulan Guthrie to create a new entity. However, before this merger, Guthrie had already divested its 40% stake in the Mindanao plantations in 1991, transferring ownership to FPPI, and thus, Sime Darby did not inherit actively owned plantation lands in Agusan del Sur.

Rather than direct corporate investment from the firm itself, Mindanao’s palm oil expansion has been influenced by former Sime Darby leadership. In the mid-2000s, Malaysian businessman Han Siew King, a former top executive at Sime Darby Plantation, led independent palm oil projects in Western Mindanao. He was involved in a broader ₱16.7-billion investment initiative aimed at identifying and developing new, high-yield plantation sites and oil mills in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Owing to Mindanao’s fertile soil and favorable climate, large Malaysian agricultural conglomerates and bilateral trade groups have progressively expanded localized joint ventures. Key players such as Delima Oil Products Sdn. Bhd. and SOP Foods Sdn. Bhd. utilize bilateral trade matching initiatives organized by the Malaysian Embassy to secure partnerships in distribution, crop sourcing, and plantations across Northern and Southern Mindanao. Companies like Global Specialty Ingredients (GSI) and Tristar Global Sdn. Bhd. actively establish downstream processing infrastructure, enabling the transformation of raw palm harvests from Mindanao into refined, industrial-grade food components. Private sector interests, frequently coordinated through the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), continue to identify agricultural land expansions in Agusan del Sur and neighboring provinces, directly integrating local growers into multi-million dollar regional supply chains.

Malaysian Investments in Mindanao (The Present Time)

MinDA and the BARMM government are actively pursuing Malaysian investments to enhance Mindanao’s status as the leading food producer in the Philippines, particularly taking advantage of improved security conditions. The collaboration between Malaysia and Mindanao is deeply rooted in historical peace mediation and is further supported by the BIMP-EAGA Strategic Framework. Key areas for partnership include agribusiness and agriculture.

Malaysian firms are consistently targeting Mindanao’s flourishing palm oil and rubber supply chains for downstream processing opportunities. Additionally, as a global leader in Halal certification, Malaysia may explore joint venture food-processing hubs in Cotabato City and Davao, enabling Mindanao exports to comply with Middle Eastern standards. Bilateral networks facilitate the direct trade of raw agricultural products from Mindanao, such as cacao beans, to manufacturing facilities in Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia.

The Philippine National Oil Company has already began the process of establishing proposed LNG powered Industrial Park. The PNOC is developing the Philippines’ first off-grid Self-Generating Industrial Park (SGIP) on Pababag Island in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. This initiative looks to provide stable, affordable electricity and attract foreign investments to boost the economic growth of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In the tourism and hospitality sector, Malaysian developers are actively supporting the construction of Muslim-friendly hotels, prayer facilities, and restaurants throughout Mindanao to cater to regional travelers. Regulatory bodies may frequently deploy the Tourism Malaysia Sales Mission to connect travel agencies in Sabah and Sarawak with eco-tourism destinations in Mindanao, including farm tourism centers in General Santos City.

The established cross-border economic connections between Malaysia and Mindanao act as a driving force for the BIMP-EAGA subregional initiative. Mindanao and Palawan represent the Philippine component of the Greater Sulu–Sulawesi Seas Corridor, which has direct links to Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia. The commercial synergy between Malaysia and Mindanao promotes a transition from raw resource extraction to integrated regional value chains. Direct investments have encouraged governments to create maritime trade routes and regional air links between Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and major travel hubs in Mindanao, effectively bridging geographically isolated areas.

During subregional summits, member nations endorsed the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035. Malaysia’s focused investment in green initiatives plays a significant role in achieving the core strategic outcomes of this roadmap: climate-smart agro-industry, seamless maritime and eco-tourism travel, and sustainable cross-border production hubs.

Strategic Partnership Between Malaysia and Mindanao

The strategic partnership between Malaysia and Mindanao is significantly bolstered by the ease of doing business in the region, particularly through the efficient processing of business permits, licenses, and certifications. This partnership encompasses trade frameworks, halal standardization, and connectivity parameters, fostering a robust economic relationship.

In the Sulu-Sulawesi Corridor, commercial activities present vast growth opportunities, even as infrastructure challenges persist. The Philippine Information Agency highlights that the BIMP-EAGA subregion generates over US$300 billion in annual GDP. However, direct trade between East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak) and Mindanao remains below US$500 million annually, representing less than 1% of the territories’ total export volumes. This underlines an immense potential for private sector trade opportunities, estimated at US$3 billion to US$5 billion annually.

The region thrives on a vibrant informal economy, with traders from Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Palawan frequently exchanging raw commodities for consumer goods at Malaysian ports. To optimize trade, emerging zero-tariff policies, such as the Bangsamoro Transition Authority’s Resolution No. 565 / Parliament Bill 780, allow for the zero-tariff importation of essential agricultural commodities from Sabah into Tawi-Tawi, mitigating logistical challenges.

The harmonization of halal certification systems between Malaysia’s global standards and Mindanao’s emerging market is pivotal under BARMM’s economic strategy. The Bangsamoro Halal Industry Development Plan (BHIDP) 2025–2030 aims to standardize laboratory testing, logistics traceability, and processing requirements, enhancing the global competitiveness of local agribusinesses. Local agencies, including the Mindanao Halal Authority and the Muslim Mindanao Halal Certification Board, collaborate with the Philippine Accreditation Bureau to ensure compliance with cross-border regulations. The Halal Certification Subsidy (HCS) program provides financial support to MSMEs and tourism-related enterprises, aiding them in obtaining recognized halal certifications.

Connectivity remains a significant challenge, yet efforts are underway to establish a seamless subregional corridor between East Malaysia and the southern Philippines. While direct commercial flights between key airports are currently unavailable, travelers rely on connecting flights through Manila, extending travel times. To address this, BIMP-EAGA focuses on strengthening maritime transport and streamlining customs and security systems at designated ports. Ships under a BIMP country flag benefit from a 50% discount on port charges, encouraging closer maritime connections.

Infrastructure upgrades in Tawi-Tawi and Sulu maritime ports are crucial for facilitating BIMP-EAGA maritime trading with East Malaysia. The Bongao Port modernization project includes a refurbished passenger terminal building and a ₱70-million expansion to enhance cargo handling capabilities. Similarly, the Jolo Port’s capital expansion aims to double cargo handling volumes, supported by significant funding. Inter-island bridge corridors, developed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, ensure efficient transportation of goods across Tawi-Tawi’s mainland trade hubs.

The resurgence of Malaysian corporate investments in Mindanao’s palm oil sector underscores the region’s potential to bridge the country’s supply gap. High-level bilateral trade missions have paved the way for new opportunities in agribusiness, infrastructure, and halal industry development, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Malaysia and Mindanao. The streamlined business processes and infrastructure improvements create an enabling environment for these investments to flourish, benefiting both regions.

Current Investment Landscape

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is actively working to promote agribusiness opportunities to potential investors from Malaysia, aiming to establish Mindanao as a significant agribusiness hub. Malaysia remains one of the Philippines’ top trade partners, playing a crucial role by exporting substantial quantities of palm oil to the country. This relationship highlights the importance of fostering strong trade ties and exploring new investment avenues. Under the BIMP-EAGA framework, there is robust support for strategic technical and market partnerships. This initiative is designed to enhance regional cooperation and development, providing a solid foundation for collaborative efforts in various sectors.

Historically, large-scale projects have set the groundwork for significant agricultural economic zones in the Caraga Region. Notably, a projected $1-billion investment in a 128,000-hectare plantation and palm oil refinery in Agusan del Sur, backed by Malaysian firms such as Alif Agro-Industrial Inc., exemplifies the potential for substantial growth and development in this sector. These ventures underscore the strategic importance of fostering partnerships and investments that can drive economic progress.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is focusing on import substitution in order to reduce the nation’s reliance on imported planting materials and refined palm oil. This initiative emphasizes boosting domestic production and establishing seedling bed nurseries to support local agriculture. In terms of government support, there is a push for collaborations with Malaysia to import germinated, high-quality, disease-free seeds. These seeds are intended for nursery establishment, with institutions like the University of Southern Mindanao in North Cotabato playing a pivotal role in this effort.

Furthermore, industrial developers frequently explore the creation of special economic zones through the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). These zones offer numerous fiscal incentives, including income tax holidays and duty-free imports of capital equipment, making them an attractive option for developers.

Challenges and Considerations

Large-scale land acquisitions in Mindanao necessitate a thorough evaluation of how to manage ancestral domains. It is essential for projects to obtain approvals and establish Memorandums of Understanding through the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) mechanism with local tribes and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

Historically, investments have encountered challenges due to security issues in rural areas, including insurgencies and stringent environmental regulations. However, the situation has improved, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the government and stakeholders striving to create a peaceful environment that is more welcoming for private sector investments.

Malaysian Financial Presence in Mindanao

The Malaysian banking presence in Mindanao is primarily anchored by Maybank, which has a robust commercial network in major urban areas and leads innovative initiatives in Islamic finance. While other prominent Malaysian financial institutions have a notable digital or regional presence throughout the Philippines, their localized, physical operations focus on specific growth opportunities in Mindanao.

Maybank Philippines Inc. (MPI), a subsidiary of Malaysia’s largest financial services group, stands out as the only Malaysian bank with an active network of physical commercial branches and automated lending centers in Mindanao. In the 1980s, MPI acquired the government-owned Republic Planters Bank (RPB), including RPB’s national branch network, allowing MPI to quickly establish a national banking presence. MPI’s branches are strategically located in vital economic centers across Mindanao, including Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Butuan, and Zamboanga cities. Their operations primarily concentrate on cross-border trade, auto lending, retail banking, and corporate logistics related to the BIMP-EAGA trade routes.

A noteworthy advancement in Malaysian banking within the Philippines is Maybank’s establishment of Islamic Banking Units (IBUs) in Mindanao. Approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), these units aim to serve the unbanked and underserved populations in the region by providing Shariah-compliant financial products.

In contrast to Maybank’s physical presence, CIMB Bank Philippines has adopted a fully digital, mobile-first approach. Based in Metro Manila, CIMB Bank’s connection to Mindanao relies heavily on its digital infrastructure and localized over-the-counter retail integration. CIMB collaborates with physical cash-in/cash-out networks across Mindanao by integrating with retail touchpoints such as LBC Express, 7-Eleven, and local pawnshops. Given that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is the most unbanked region in the country, digital-first banking models like CIMB significantly reduce barriers for remote micro-businesses and individuals.

The BSP continues to promote the integration of Malaysian banking to stimulate economic growth in Mindanao. The BSP has indicated that additional major Malaysian banks are exploring entry models, particularly considering Islamic digital banking licenses to cater to the underserved provinces in BARMM and Western Mindanao.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews.Antonio “Tony” S. Peralta is a business and civic leader who serves as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Mindanao and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines–Southern Mindanao Business Council, as well as Corporate Secretary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao. His background is in banking, finance, and regional development, and he is involved in promoting foreign investment, sustainable growth, and educational links between Europe and Mindanao. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Davao City Media Citizens Council, participates in development initiatives through ECCP SMBC, and supports projects related to rural development, media engagement, business cooperation, and international partnerships in the region.)