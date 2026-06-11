COMMENTARY | The Ritual of Dictators

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 June 2026) — Two young men are gone. Rene Baterbonia, 19, a Most Valuable Player from Davao, and Divine Adili, 21, entered Ateneo de Manila University’s basketball program with the hope of lifting their families out of poverty. They died in what former players called a “deadly boot camp” and “hell week” held at a resort in Dipaculao, Aurora a surfing coastline known for its dangerous under currents. What was supposed to be team‑building reportedly became a ritual of exhaustion and humiliation, designed not to train athletes but to condition obedience.

I recognize this ritual because I lived it once before. 1970s, at fifteen, I was recruited into Marcos’ Barangay Brigade in Basilan. Blindfolded, crawling through dirt, shots fired above my head, voices barking threats, barbed wire tearing at my arms. Then we were brought to an open field where a bonfire was burning, seemingly scorching our exhausted bodies. Here, we were told to take out the slips of paper we had written the day before containing our grievances to the government, our ill feelings, our doubts about society. One by one, we tossed them into the flames.

The commander’s voice rose above the crackle of the bonfire, saying, “The old is gone, the new society has begun.” Then, in platoon formation, we marched around the grandstand oval, passing by the huge portraits of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr and First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, their faces glowing in the firelight. The platoon saluted snappily like soldiers do. Back then, I saluted with pride at overcoming the physical and psychological hurdles of the training. Now, looking back, I realized that gauntlet was not about strength nor resilience. It was about surrender. It was about breaking the will of boys and refashioning it into docility.

Decades later, I see the same psychology transplanted into sport. The coach of Ateneo’s Blue Eagles designed his own gauntlet in the guise of team building, demanding not only toughness but docility. He seemed to want players who could endure pain yet bow their heads to authority without question. The drills were not simply about conditioning the body. They were about mind conditioning.

This is not coaching. It is dictatorship in miniature. The coach, like the commander of my youth, sought to create warriors on the court but servants in the locker room. He confused cruelty with discipline, obedience with growth. And in that confusion, two lives were lost.

Rene’s mother, Rovelyn, said she thought it was “just training, not military training.” She was shocked by the intensity, by the lack of rescue support, by the silence of the institution that has yet to give her answers. Her grief is the grief of every parent who entrusts their child to a coach, believing in guidance, only to discover that obedience was the true lesson.

Psychology explains what happened here. Stanley Milgram’s obedience experiments revealed how ordinary people, under pressure from authority, will comply even when it causes harm. Erich Fromm wrote that authoritarian systems exploit our fear of freedom, offering certainty through submission. And Adorno’s theory of the authoritarian personality showed how rigid hierarchies breed conformity, aggression toward dissent, and blind loyalty to power. These theories illuminate the boot camp: exhaustion, humiliation, and fear were not accidents. They were deliberate tools of authoritarian conditioning.

The dictator and the coach share the same desire: bodies that are strong, spirits that are docile. Both use ritual, fear, and exhaustion to reshape the will. Both demand submission as proof of loyalty. And both leave scars. Some invisible, some fatal.

These rituals do not build champions. They build subjects. And submission, whether to a dictator or to a coach, is not the measure of a man. It is the subjugation of his will.

The deaths of Rene and Divine must be examined not only as tragedy, but as possible crimes. What happened in that boot camp, labelled as team building, may constitute Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Homicide under the Revised Penal Code. It may also fall under the Anti‑Hazing Law of the Philippines (RA 8049, as amended by RA 11053), which prohibits initiation rites that subject recruits to physical or psychological harm.

I call for justice. Justice for Rene, justice for Divine, and justice for every youth who has been subjected to rituals of obedience disguised as training. Their deaths demand accountability, not only from the coach who designed the gauntlet, but from the institutions that enabled it.

Sports is a sacred ground of the human spirit, not a playground for dictators!

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Jules L. Benietez is a freelance development consultant and leadership coach. Currently he is working with Muslim religious leaders in Basilan on pagbanta resolution at the same time doing an assessment of child trafficking incidents in Zamboanga City and Misamis Occidental.)