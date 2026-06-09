COMMENTARY | Educating for Davao’s Future: Why Basic Education is Everyone’s Development Agenda

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 June 2026) — In discussions about regional development, attention often gravitates toward infrastructure projects, investment promotions, industrial parks, and economic growth targets. Roads are built, airports are expanded, and industries are encouraged to invest. These initiatives are important, but they are only part of the development equation. A region’s true competitive advantage rests not merely on the quality of its infrastructure but on the quality of its people. For the Davao Region, the most strategic investment may not be found in concrete and steel, but in classrooms, teachers, and learners. Education remains the foundation upon which sustainable regional transformation is built.

The Department of Education’s Five-Point Reform Agenda arrives at a critical time for Philippine education. Learning losses from the pandemic, persistent gaps in literacy and numeracy, uneven access to educational resources, and the growing demand for future-ready skills continue to challenge the education sector. The reform agenda focuses on five priorities: creating enabling learning environments, ensuring teacher welfare, promoting learner well-being, improving learning delivery, and developing a future-ready workforce. These priorities may appear educational in nature, but their implications extend far beyond schools. They directly influence the region’s ability to generate employment, strengthen industries, reduce poverty, and build resilient communities.

The Davao Regional Development Plan (DRDP) 2023–2028 recognizes that human capital development is central to the region’s future. The plan envisions a Davao Region that is more competitive, innovative, inclusive, and resilient. Such aspirations cannot be achieved through infrastructure investments alone. Every priority sector identified in the DRDP — agribusiness, tourism, logistics, manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, and the creative economy —depends on a workforce equipped with the right knowledge, skills, and values. Regional growth ultimately depends on people who can innovate, solve problems, adapt to change, and contribute meaningfully to society. Education serves as the starting point for developing those capabilities.

The first priority of the reform agenda, creating enabling learning environments, has significant development implications. Learners perform better in schools that are safe, inclusive, technologically equipped, and adequately resourced. Access to quality learning environments reduces educational disparities and expands opportunities for children in underserved communities. For a region that seeks inclusive growth, ensuring that every learner has access to a supportive educational environment is not simply an educational concern—it is a social and economic imperative. Communities with stronger educational foundations are better positioned to participate in development opportunities and contribute to regional progress.

Teacher welfare deserves equal attention. Educational reforms often focus on learners while overlooking the people who make learning possible. Teachers remain the most important school-based factor affecting educational outcomes. Professional development, manageable workloads, career advancement opportunities, and wellness programs are investments that yield long-term returns. A motivated and capable teaching workforce improves the quality of instruction, strengthens learner achievement, and enhances institutional effectiveness. Every effort to support teachers ultimately strengthens the region’s human capital pipeline. Davao’s future engineers, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, educators, and public servants first encounter their potential through the guidance of dedicated teachers.

Learner well-being represents another critical component of regional development. Academic achievement cannot be separated from mental health, emotional resilience, and positive learning experiences. Young people who feel safe, supported, and valued are more likely to remain engaged in learning and develop into productive members of society. Mental health programs, child protection initiatives, guidance services, and inclusive education practices help create stronger learners and, ultimately, stronger communities. Regional resilience begins with individuals who possess both competence and character. Schools play an essential role in developing both.

Improving learning delivery may be the most urgent challenge facing Philippine basic education today. International assessments continue to highlight concerns regarding literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills among Filipino learners. Strong learning outcomes are closely linked to workforce productivity, innovation capacity, and economic competitiveness. Educational systems that successfully develop foundational competencies create graduates who are better prepared to participate in higher education, technical-vocational pathways, entrepreneurship, and employment. A region aspiring to become a hub for innovation and investment cannot afford persistent learning gaps. Strengthening learning delivery therefore becomes a regional development strategy as much as an educational reform initiative.

The strongest connection between education and regional development can perhaps be found in the fifth reform priority: developing a future-ready workforce. The future economy will require digital literacy, adaptability, creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning. Emerging industries will increasingly demand workers who can navigate technological change and solve complex challenges. Preparing learners for these realities must begin long before they enter college or the workforce. Basic education serves as the foundation upon which future competencies are built. Every learner who develops strong digital skills, critical thinking abilities, and entrepreneurial mindsets contributes to the region’s future competitiveness.

Private schools also have an important role to play in this transformation. Across Davao Region, private educational institutions contribute significantly to learner development, educational innovation, and community engagement. Their flexibility, responsiveness, and capacity for partnership position them as valuable contributors to regional goals. Stronger collaboration among private schools, public schools, government agencies, industries, and civil society organizations can create opportunities for workforce development, innovation, research, and community impact. Education works best as a shared responsibility rather than a sector operating in isolation.

The challenge before Davao Region is clear. Educational reform must be viewed not merely as a concern of schools and educators but as a strategic regional investment. Every learner who succeeds, every teacher who is empowered, and every school that improves contributes to the region’s capacity for growth and transformation. Development plans often span five years, but the impact of education extends across generations. The roads, bridges, and industries being built today will shape the physical landscape of Davao. The learners sitting in classrooms today will shape its future. Regional transformation begins not only with development projects but with the deliberate and sustained commitment to educate, empower, and prepare the people who will lead Davao into the decades ahead.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Rommel F. Momo is Vice President for Operations of the Holy Cross of Davao College)