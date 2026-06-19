BATANG MINDANAW | Trip to Hong Kong: ‘Filipino po ako’

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 June 2026) – My family and I were in Hong Kong a few weeks ago, and the city really humbled me as a Mindanawon. It was my first time visiting “Asia’s World City” and my first time traveling to East Asia in general, and we definitely experienced the best of it.

From the moment we arrived, I was amazed by Hong Kong’s impressive skyline and bustling streets, with their towering skyscrapers, glittering city lights, and countless vehicles moving along busy roads. Remarkably, the city blends urban life and nature so well. You can feel the breeze through the trees and the warmth of the sun on your face while walking through its public spaces, experiences that invigorate both the body and the mind. Its creativity and appreciation for the arts can also be seen almost everywhere.

However, beneath its beauty, Hong Kong moves at a very fast pace. We ended up taking thousands of steps every day and often had to walk faster just to catch the next bus or train. Don’t get me wrong, though. It made me realize how physically demanding daily life is there compared to where I live in Mindanao, where life is generally slower and less crowded. In Hong Kong, people seemed to be constantly on the move, and the city never appeared to slow down. Yet, despite the exhaustion, everything was worthwhile because it spurred me to appreciate the value of discipline, efficiency, and perseverance in everyday life.

Moreover, we saw and met many fellow Filipinos there. It was a heart-stirring experience to connect with them, especially when we would hear the familiar words, “Filipino po ako,” which instantly created a sense of warmth and kinship despite being far from home. Knowing that some of them are OFWs who work hard every day to provide for their families back home made those encounters even more meaningful. Standing there, I could not help but think of the movie Anak, starring Vilma Santos, which portrayed the sacrifices and struggles of Filipino workers abroad.

In addition, I was struck by the contrast between the city’s luxury and allure and the sacrifices that many of our modern-day heroes make every single day. Their struggles, which are sometimes only heard through stories or seen in films, became apparent on the ground as I witnessed the actualities they face. It reminded me that while we may pause and reflect on our experiences, life continues to move forward for everyone around us.

To conclude with, more than the tourist spots and towering skyscrapers, this trip taught me that Hong Kong is also a place of hard work, sacrifice, and resilience. Behind its bright lights and busy streets lie countless stories of sacrifice, resilience, and hope, stories of people who endure long hours, homesickness, and hardship in pursuit of a better future for themselves and the families they have left behind.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 25, writes from Surigao City.