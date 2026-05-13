WHAT NOW WEDNESDAY

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews /13 May) — There are economic slowdowns that feel cyclical. Temporary. Recoverable with time, lower oil prices, or better global conditions.

And then there are slowdowns that expose deeper structural weakness.

The Philippines’ first-quarter 2026 GDP growth of only 2.8% increasingly looks like the second kind.

The Makati Business Club’s Q1 report gives the number its proper weight: 2.8% is not only below the 5.4% growth recorded in Q1 2025 and the 3.0% in Q4 2025; it is also below the government’s 5–6% target and below the 3.4% median forecast of economists.

That means the slowdown was not merely disappointing. It was a miss against history, target, and expectation.

The problem is not that the economy stopped growing. The problem is that it is growing too slowly for a young, developing country that still needs to create jobs, build infrastructure, reduce poverty, attract investment, and compete with faster-moving neighbours.

The regional contrast is becoming uncomfortable.

Indonesia just posted 5.61% growth in the first quarter of 2026 — its strongest expansion in more than three years — powered by government spending, holiday consumption, transport activity, and food-related demand. Vietnam continues to hold its place as a manufacturing and export performer. Malaysia and Thailand remain more deeply embedded in industrial value chains. The Philippines, meanwhile, is once again leaning heavily on services and consumption.

The MBC report confirms this imbalance. Services remained the primary driver of growth at 4.5%, contributing 2.8 percentage points to overall GDP. But agriculture, forestry, and fishing contracted by 0.2%, while industry slipped by 0.1%.

That is the heart of the problem.

The economy is still being carried by services while the productive base weakens.

Wholesale and retail trade, financial services, public administration, health, and education helped keep the economy moving. But these are not enough to transform the country into a stronger production platform. A country cannot retail its way into industrial competitiveness. It cannot consume its way into productivity. It cannot remittance its way into technological depth.

For decades, the Philippine growth model worked because it was resilient. Remittances, BPO income, domestic consumption, and services cushioned the economy through crises. But resilience is not the same as transformation.

Vietnam transformed itself into an export manufacturing hub.

Indonesia leveraged scale, fiscal spending, minerals, and industrial ambition.

Malaysia deepened electronics and higher-value production.

Thailand built stronger automotive and industrial corridors.

The Philippines became very good at surviving shocks — but less successful at building the productive machinery that turns a young population into high-value jobs.

This is why the 2.8% figure feels heavier than a normal quarterly result.

It exposes an economy still too dependent on household spending, public spending, and services activity, while agriculture and industry remain fragile. MBC’s report notes that the economy continues to be supported by services and public spending, but that underlying momentum remains weak as productive sectors struggle.

The danger is stagflationary pressure.

Inflation accelerated to 7.2% in April 2026, the fastest since March 2023, while the peso weakened to around ₱61 amid energy and geopolitical pressures. The MBC report also points to the Strait of Hormuz disruption, where a significant share of global crude oil and LNG passes, as a major external shock.

But external shocks alone cannot explain everything.

Oil shocks hurt everyone. Global uncertainty affects everyone. Yet some neighbours are still growing faster.

The Philippine weakness is domestic as much as external: delayed budget execution, weaker infrastructure rollout, soft industrial output, sluggish agriculture, fragile investor confidence, and the lingering effect of governance controversies on public spending and sentiment. The MBC report cites Secretary Arsenio Balisacan’s acknowledgment that delays in the 2026 budget slowed the rollout of critical programs and infrastructure projects.

That matters because confidence is now an economic variable.

Investors do not respond only to targets. They respond to execution.

Consumers do not respond only to speeches. They respond to prices, wages, and job security.

Businesses do not respond only to policy announcements. They respond to predictability, institutions, and trust.

This is where the Makati Business Club’s statement becomes important. Its chairman, Edgar Chua, called for decisive action: transparency, structural reforms, food and energy security, infrastructure investment, and a more stable and competitive environment for business and investors.

That is not alarmism. That is business reality.

The Philippines still has major strengths: a young population, English proficiency, remittances, a large services sector, strategic location, and growing regional centers such as Cebu, Clark, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, and General Santos.

But these strengths are no longer enough.

A young population without enough productive jobs becomes pressure, not dividend.

Regional growth centers cannot remain mostly real estate, retail, malls, offices, and subdivisions. They must become platforms for manufacturing, logistics, food processing, cold chains, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and export services.

For Mindanao, the warning is especially sharp.

If agriculture is contracting nationally, then the answer cannot be more slogans about food security. It must be irrigation, roads, storage, cold chains, ports, power, disease control, aggregation, processing, credit, and science-based production.

If industry is weakening, then the answer cannot be another round of investment pledges. It must be cheaper power, industrial land, transport links, technical skills, predictable regulation, and faster permitting.

If services are carrying growth, then the answer is not to dismiss services. It is to connect them to production.

Finance must fund producers.

Retail must support local supply chains.

Education must produce technical workers.

Government spending must build capacity, not merely circulate money.

The MBC report captures the urgency well: the country should not waste the crisis, but use it to strengthen governance, simplify processes, curb corruption, foster innovation, and build a more resilient, investment-friendly economy.

That is the real meaning of 2.8%.

It is not collapse.

But it is a warning.

It tells us that the old formula is reaching its limits. Consumption can stabilise, but it cannot industrialise. Remittances can support households, but they cannot replace domestic productivity. Services can carry growth, but they cannot alone build a competitive economy.

ASEAN competition is no longer theoretical.

It is happening quarter by quarter.

Every weak quarter quietly sends future factories, future jobs, future logistics hubs, future data centers, and future investments somewhere else.

The question is no longer whether the Philippines can still grow.

It can.

The harder question is whether it can grow in the right way, fast enough, and with enough productive depth to keep up with the region.

Because while the Philippines explains its slowdown, its neighbours are building their next advantage.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)