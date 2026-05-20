WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | When Pledges Rise but Confidence Still Waits

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 20 May 2026) — The good news is easy to headline: foreign investment pledges in the Philippines rose by 52.3 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

The harder question is what that number really means.

Because in economics, as in politics and life, a promise is not yet performance. A pledge is not yet a factory. An approval is not yet a payroll. A press release is not yet a livelihood.

Approved foreign investments reached ₱42.64 billion in the first quarter, a welcome rebound from last year. But beneath the impressive percentage is a more complicated story. Total approved investments, including Filipino investors, actually fell. Job projections also declined. And most of the foreign commitments were concentrated in Central Luzon.

So yes, the number improved.

But confidence has not yet fully returned.

This is the uncomfortable middle space where the Philippines now stands. We are still attractive, but not yet compelling enough. We are still in the conversation, but not yet the default choice. Investors are looking, but many are still waiting before they build, hire, and stay.

That distinction matters.

The Philippines has long been good at announcing possibilities. We hold roadshows, investment forums, state visits, signing ceremonies, and ribbon-cuttings. We know how to speak the language of potential. Young workforce. Strategic location. English proficiency. Democratic institutions. Consumer market. Gateway to ASEAN.

All true.

But potential is not a strategy by itself.

Investors eventually ask ordinary questions: Is the power reliable? Is the cost predictable? Are permits fast? Are courts fair? Are ports efficient? Are rules stable? Can workers get to the factory? Can goods get out on time? Can contracts survive politics?

These are not glamorous questions. But they are the questions that decide where money lands.

The rise in pledges tells us that the Philippines is not out of the game. That matters. In a world being reshaped by supply-chain realignments, geopolitical risk, and the search for alternatives to China-heavy production, we still have an opening.

But openings close.

Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are not waiting for us to get our act together. They are building industrial parks, simplifying rules, upgrading logistics, securing energy, and telling investors: come here, and you can move faster.

The Philippines must stop treating investment as a beauty contest and start treating it as a delivery test.

This is especially important for regions outside the usual growth corridors. Central Luzon’s dominance in the latest pledges is understandable. Clark, Subic, airports, expressways, and proximity to Metro Manila give it a natural advantage.

But what does that say to Mindanao?

Mindanao has land, power potential, agriculture, minerals, ports, young labor, and strategic proximity to BIMP-EAGA and Indonesia. Yet it still struggles to convert these assets into large-scale investment ecosystems.

The problem is not absence of promise. Mindanao has always had promise. The problem is the cost of turning promise into bankable confidence.

Peace and order must be sustained. Power must remain dependable. Farm productivity must improve. Ports must connect better. LGUs must coordinate. BARMM must stabilise. Flooding, roads, land tenure, and bureaucratic friction cannot remain afterthoughts.

Foreign investors do not invest in speeches. They invest in systems.

That is the lesson behind the first-quarter numbers.

The Philippines should welcome the rebound in foreign pledges. But it should not celebrate too loudly. A 52.3 percent rise is encouraging, but it is not yet transformation. It is a knock on the door, not a signed lease.

The real work begins after the pledge.

Can we turn approvals into projects?

Can we turn projects into jobs?

Can we turn jobs into skills?

Can we turn skills into industries?

Can we turn industries into regional prosperity?

That is the test.

Because what the country needs now is not just investment attraction. It needs investment conversion.

Not just commitments, but completion.

Not just money passing through boardroom slides, but capital taking root in places where people need work, dignity, and a future.

For the Philippines, the question is no longer whether investors are interested.

The question is whether we are ready.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)