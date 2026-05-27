WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | The Debt We Carry, The Future We Owe

TAGUIG CITY (27 May 2026) —The numbers are now too large to feel real.

₱18.488 trillion in national government outstanding debt as of March 2026. Around ₱164,000 for every Filipino. Nearly ₱675,000 per household.

At some point, numbers stop behaving like arithmetic and begin behaving like atmosphere. They surround daily life invisibly: in interest payments, delayed infrastructure, crowded classrooms, overstretched hospitals, expensive electricity, weak flood control, and taxes that can never quite keep up.

But the deeper danger is not the debt itself.

The deeper danger is becoming numb to it.

The Philippines is not unique in borrowing heavily. The world after the pandemic became an age of debt-financed survival. Governments borrowed to prevent economic collapse, subsidise fuel and food, stabilise currencies, fund health systems, and keep businesses alive. Even advanced economies saw debt ratios surge.

The question therefore is not simply: “Why are we borrowing?”

The more important question is: “What are we borrowing for?”

Debt can either build a future or mortgage it.

A country that borrows to build ports, railways, digital infrastructure, irrigation, power systems, schools, disaster resilience, and industrial capacity may eventually grow faster than the debt itself. Productive debt can create future income.

But debt used merely to plug recurring deficits, finance consumption, sustain political patronage, or compensate for weak institutions becomes far more dangerous. It creates no engine powerful enough to repay what was borrowed.

This is where the Philippine conversation often becomes emotionally shallow.

Many political discussions reduce debt into slogans:

“Golden age.”

“Record borrowing.”

“Worst administration.”

“Best economy.”

But debt analysis is not fan culture. It is balance sheet reality.

The chart tells a more complicated story.

From 2016 to 2019, the country maintained a debt-to-GDP ratio below 40%, generally considered manageable for emerging economies. Then came the pandemic. By 2020, the ratio jumped sharply to 54.6%. By 2021 and 2022, it crossed 60%, a symbolic threshold economists often watch closely because it begins limiting fiscal flexibility.

As of March 2026, the poster places the ratio at 63.2%.

Trend Analysis: Philippines’ National Government Outstanding Debt

That matters because debt servicing now competes directly with national priorities.

Every peso spent paying interest is a peso unavailable for classrooms, farm modernisation, public transport, health care, or climate adaptation. And the Philippines is entering an era where climate adaptation alone may require enormous long-term spending.

The country is simultaneously confronting:

rising food insecurity,

repeated climate disasters,

energy vulnerability,

aging infrastructure,

weak learning outcomes,

rapid urban congestion,

and a demographic transition that will eventually demand stronger social protection systems.

All these require investment.

But investment becomes harder when debt servicing grows faster than revenue generation.

This is why economic growth now matters more than political messaging.

The Philippines cannot austerity-cut its way out of this problem without worsening inequality and slowing development. Neither can it simply continue borrowing indefinitely while hoping growth magically catches up.

The only sustainable escape route is productivity.

Not performative growth. Not consumption-driven illusion. Real productivity.

That means:

higher-value industries,

stronger exports,

better logistics,

lower electricity costs,

modernised agriculture,

more competitive manufacturing,

faster digitalisation,

and governance credible enough to attract long-term investment.

Countries survive high debt when their economies grow faster than the burden they carry.

Japan survives because of institutional strength and domestic financing depth. The United States survives because the dollar anchors the global financial system. Singapore sustains large fiscal capacity because of high productivity and state efficiency.

The Philippines does not yet possess those structural cushions at the same scale.

Which means the margin for policy error is smaller.

And yet the debate in the country remains strangely unserious.

We spend extraordinary political energy on spectacle while fiscal arithmetic quietly compounds in the background.

The problem is not merely corruption, although corruption worsens everything. The problem is inconsistency. Policies reverse every electoral cycle. Infrastructure planning lacks continuity. Agriculture remains under-modernised. Energy prices remain among the highest in Asia. Logistics remain fragmented across an archipelago that desperately needs integration.

Debt then becomes a symptom of something larger:

a state still struggling to convert spending into transformational productivity.

This is why the household framing in the poster is emotionally powerful but also incomplete.

No Filipino family will literally receive a bill for ₱674,750 tomorrow morning.

National debt is not a direct personal loan.

But citizens pay indirectly through taxes, inflation risks, weaker public services, slower infrastructure rollout, currency pressures, and reduced fiscal space during crises.

In other words:

the burden is collective even if the bill is invisible.

Still, panic is not the correct response.

Perspective matters.

The Philippines remains far from sovereign default territory. Much of the debt remains domestically sourced, reducing external vulnerability compared to countries excessively dependent on foreign currency borrowing. Remittances remain strong. The banking sector remains relatively stable. The economy still possesses long-term demographic potential.

But demographics alone no longer guarantee prosperity.

Young populations without sufficient productivity become frustrated populations.

This is the real What Now, Wednesday question.

What now?

The answer is no longer simply “borrow less.”

The answer is:

borrow smarter,

grow faster,

govern better,

and waste far less.

Because debt is not inherently immoral.

Leaving future generations without the capacity to carry it is.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)