WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | Tatlong Hampas, Isang Babala: When Inflation Becomes a System Failure

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 6 May 2026) — There are weeks when the economy whispers.

There are weeks when it speaks clearly.

And then there are weeks like this—when it shouts.

April 2026 is not just another bad inflation print. It is a convergence.

7.2 percent inflation.

₱61.565 to the dollar.

Another round of fuel hikes.

Each of these would have been manageable on its own. Together, they form a system under strain—what looks increasingly like a stagflation risk: prices rising even as growth weakens.

For a country like the Philippines, that is a dangerous place to be.

The Anatomy of the Shock

Start with the headline: inflation surged from 4.1 percent in March to 7.2 percent in April—the fastest pace since March 2023 and the largest month-to-month jump in decades.

But the deeper story is not the number. It is the composition.

Food inflation is rising, led by rice and fish—the very items that define survival, not lifestyle. Transport inflation has spiked, driven by fuel, with diesel and gasoline posting extraordinary increases. And now, core inflation is rising, meaning the shock is no longer confined to food and energy. It is spreading.

That is the moment inflation becomes more than painful.

It becomes persistent.

And then comes the second force: the peso.

At ₱61.565 to the dollar, every imported input—from oil to fertiliser to machinery—becomes more expensive. That cost flows into production, transport, and ultimately the price of goods on the shelf.

Then the third: fuel.

Higher global oil prices—amplified by Middle East tensions—push up pump prices. Those pump prices ripple outward: to jeepney fares, to trucking costs, to fish landed at port, to vegetables delivered to markets, to electricity generation.

This is not coincidence. It is a loop.

A weaker peso makes oil expensive.

Expensive oil raises transport and food costs.

Higher food and transport costs push inflation higher.

Higher inflation weakens the peso further.

A system feeding on itself.

From Inflation to Stagflation

This is where the warning becomes sharper.

Economist Patrick Ella of Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp. points to what markets are already sensing: growth is slowing while inflation accelerates. For a high-growth economy, expansion below 4 percent already feels like stagnation. At 2.5 to 3 percent, it begins to resemble something worse.

Manufacturing is weakening. Input costs are rising. Consumers are shifting behavior—trading down, delaying purchases, substituting cheaper goods.

That last point is often missed.

When households shift from brands to generics, from meat to processed food, from three meals to two, from fresh to preserved—those are not just “adjustments.” They are signals of demand compression.

And when demand weakens, businesses slow hiring. When hiring slows, incomes stagnate. When incomes stagnate, inflation hurts even more.

That is stagflation’s quiet trap:

you cannot grow out of it quickly, and you cannot easily spend your way out of it without making inflation worse.

The Unequal Burden

And yet, even this framing hides the most important truth.

Inflation is not experienced equally.

The bottom 30 percent now face inflation of 8.5 percent, higher than the national average. Why? Because their spending is concentrated where inflation is highest: food, transport, fuel, electricity.

They do not hedge inflation.

They absorb it.

The middle class tightens budgets.

The poor skip meals.

That is why inflation is not just an economic variable.

It is a distributional event—a transfer of pain toward those least able to bear it.

Policy Without Illusion

This is not a moment for easy answers. There are none.

Raise interest rates aggressively, and you risk choking already weak growth.

Spend aggressively, and you risk feeding inflation further.

Do nothing, and households carry the burden alone.

So the response must be precise.

1. Spend with discipline, not drama.

In a year like this, every peso must justify itself. Public spending that does not create jobs, reduce costs, or protect households becomes economically and morally indefensible. This is the time to cut excess—not as austerity theater, but as reallocation toward impact.

2. Target relief where inflation actually lives.

Not broad subsidies, but focused ones: transport support, food assistance, school feeding, lifeline electricity, agricultural inputs. The goal is not to suppress prices artificially, but to protect purchasing power where it matters most.

3. Treat food as infrastructure.

Rice, fish, cold storage, logistics, ports—these are not sectoral concerns. They are inflation management tools. Every inefficiency in the food chain is a multiplier of global shocks.

4. Restore credibility through accountability.

Corruption is not abstract in an inflationary environment. It raises costs, delays infrastructure, weakens confidence, and reduces the effectiveness of every peso spent. Investigations must be real, not performative.

5. Govern with focus.

Political processes have their place. But when inflation, currency pressure, fuel shocks, and slowing growth converge, governance must prioritise the economy with urgency and clarity.

What Households Already Understand

While policy debates unfold, households are already adjusting.

They are buying less.

Switching brands.

Combining trips.

Delaying repairs.

Borrowing quietly.

Stretching meals.

They are doing microeconomics in real time.

And in that sense, they are ahead of policymakers.

The Real Meaning of April

April’s 7.2 percent is not just a number to be explained.

It is a signal to be understood.

It says the economy is no longer dealing with isolated shocks.

It is dealing with interacting pressures—global and domestic, monetary and real, structural and immediate.

It says the margin for error has narrowed.

It says that what happens next—this quarter, not next year—will matter disproportionately.

Because lost purchasing power is not recovered.

Lost growth is not easily regained.

Lost trust is the hardest to rebuild.

So, What Now?

Act early.

Act precisely.

Act with discipline.

Because when prices, peso, and petroleum move together against the Filipino family, the economy is no longer just being tested.

It is being measured.

And the results, increasingly, are being written not in reports—

but at the kitchen table.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)