SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | What Mindanao Made of Me

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 03 May) — I was not born into abstraction.

I was born into place.

Before I knew the word Mindanao, before geography became map or memory became sentence, I had already been claimed by water, church bells, sea wind, Spanish prayers, Chinese godparents, and the old stone presence of faith by Panguil Bay.

I first saw light in Ozamiz City. I was baptized at the font of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Somewhere near the fort, under the maternal gaze of Birhen sa Cotta — Our Lady of the Triumph of the Cross — my life began at one of Mindanao’s oldest crossings: faith and migration, bloodline and devotion, saltwater and stone.

That was my first inheritance.

Not ideology. Not theory. Place.

For six and a half decades, Mindanao has never been merely a subject to me. It was not a region I encountered in a Manila policy paper, a campaign speech, a peace panel briefing, or a headline written from elsewhere. Mindanao was the ground beneath my childhood feet. It was the rain on red earth, the silence after bad news on the radio, the lowered voices of adults, the discipline in my father’s eyes, the anxiety before nightfall, and the stubborn, almost sacramental insistence of ordinary people to keep living.

It was home.

And home, if one has lived long enough, is never innocent.

My father raised me with discipline. In our house, love did not always arrive as tenderness. Often it came as correction, as rules, as silence, as a standard placed before a boy long before he understood why it had to be so high.

For many years I thought he was simply stern.

Now I know better.

He was raising a son for Mindanao.

Cotabato taught me early that history was not something sealed inside textbooks. History could knock on the door. It could empty a street. It could turn neighbors into rumors, roads into risks, dusk into warning. Childhood learned to read adult faces before it learned politics. You knew when not to ask. You knew when the market felt different. You knew when a checkpoint was not merely a checkpoint.

Peace was not a slogan.

Peace was the ability to sleep.

Then came Davao under martial law.

Order had a sound then. Boots. Curfews. Files. Commands. Offices where fear dressed itself in procedure. Those years taught discipline, yes, but also caution. They taught me that fear can be made to look like stability. That silence can be mistaken for consent. That a people can appear orderly and still be unfree.

That is why I have never trusted easy slogans.

Not order without justice.

Not peace without memory.

Not development without people.

Not nationalism without the margins.

Mindanao trained me to ask the questions that polished speeches avoid: Who pays the price? Who is missing from the photograph? Whose land was crossed? Whose river was poisoned? Whose road remained unpaved after the ribbon was cut?

Manila gave me another education.

In the revolutionary years of EDSA and Cory Aquino, I watched a country discover its public voice. Yellow was not only a color then. It was a possibility. Crowds became conscience. Fear broke open into song. A dictatorship fell, and for a brief, luminous season, the Filipino heart seemed young again.

But to be Mindanawon in Manila was also to understand distance.

The center rejoiced. The margins remained complicated.

Democracy had returned to the capital, but Mindanao knew democracy would have to travel farther than EDSA. It would have to reach farms, ports, conflict zones, ancestral domains, small towns, and barangays where the republic was often felt only as a soldier, a permit, a tax collector, or a promise.

Then love brought me south again.

I married a Davaoeña.

With that marriage, Mindanao ceased to be only origin and memory. It became covenant. It became family table, shared roof, obligation, laughter, argument, and belonging. To marry into Davao was to marry again into the island’s unfinished story — its toughness, humor, pride, wounds, appetite for work, and refusal to be patronized.

The years after took me through small and medium enterprise development in Cagayan de Oro, back to Manila for government service in agribusiness, and later entrepreneurship in renewable energy. Different rooms. Different titles. Different languages. But always the same lesson:

Development is not a speech.

Development is execution.

It is credit reaching the small entrepreneur before the store closes. It is irrigation arriving before the crop fails. It is a farm-to-market road that actually reaches a market. It is a cooperative that functions beyond registration papers. It is cold storage, a buyer, a fair price, a reliable port, an honest land record, an office that solves instead of delays.

It is power that is dependable, affordable, and increasingly clean.

It is policy made visible in the lives of farmers, traders, workers, and families.

Mindanao has long been called the land of promise.

The phrase has followed us like both blessing and wound.

Promise can inspire. But promise, repeated without fulfilment, becomes cruelty. It asks people to wait while others extract, speculate, govern badly, or explain failure as destiny.

Mindanao does not need another sentimental speech about potential.

It needs institutions that work.

It needs peace that holds.

It needs ports, power, roads, schools, honest land administration, credible autonomy, disciplined planning, and leaders who understand that geography is not scenery. It is destiny.

Above all, Mindanao needs to be seen whole.

Not merely as conflict zone.

Not merely as plantation.

Not merely as mineral frontier.

Not merely as terror risk.

Not merely as election machinery.

Not merely as the South to be pacified, romanticized, exploited, or feared.

Mindanao is mosque and cathedral, Lumad memory and migrant ambition, plantation and sari-sari store, rebel song and wedding feast, coastline and highland, grief and grit.

It is not a footnote to the republic.

It is one of the republic’s deepest tests.

That is why I cannot write of Mindanao now only as memory. The island that formed me is also the island now being summoned to reckon with itself.

BARMM is no longer a peace-process trophy. It is a test of institutions.

Our rivers, farms, mines, ports, grids, and ancestral lands are no longer local concerns alone. They are part of a global contest over food, energy, minerals, climate, and survival.

Mindanao’s task is no longer simply to demand attention from the center. It must now convert attention into institutions, grievance into governance, autonomy into service, resources into dignity, and memory into wisdom.

And now, after the long detour through discipline, civil war, martial law, revolution, marriage, enterprise, public service, renewable energy, success, disappointment, and failure enough to humble any man, I find myself returning to my first love.

Writing.

Perhaps writing was never the detour.

Perhaps everything else was apprenticeship.

The boy formed by a stern father is still here. The child of Cotabato’s civil war is still here. The young man of martial-law Davao is still here. The witness to EDSA is still here. The husband of a Davaoeña, the SMED worker, the agribusiness public servant, the renewable energy entrepreneur — they all sit with me now at the desk.

Each carries a fragment.

Each asks to be heard.

I write because memory must be rescued from simplification. Mindanao has too often been spoken of from outside: as problem, promise, frontier, battlefield, investment pitch, or electoral map. But to those of us formed by it, Mindanao has always been more than subject matter.

It is source.

Source of faith.

Source of grief.

Source of enterprise.

Source of resistance.

Source of accountability.

Source of national possibility.

To grow old as a Mindanawon is to learn that identity is not inherited once. It is earned repeatedly — by leaving and returning, by being wounded and still loving, by being disappointed and still serving, by accepting that the place that bruised you may also be the place that taught you tenderness.

I no longer write as the young man who wanted to explain Mindanao to others.

I write as an older man trying to understand what Mindanao has been explaining to me all along.

That peace is never cheap.

That development is never automatic.

That discipline without compassion becomes hardness.

That freedom without memory becomes vanity.

That home is not where life was easy.

Home is where the soul first learned the truth.

And south of the 8th parallel, amid all the storms that formed us, I learned mine.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)