SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | What Filipinos Are Really Asking For

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 17 May 2026) — The numbers are not dramatic because they are surprising. They are dramatic because they are ordinary.

In OCTA Research’s Q1 2026 survey, adult Filipinos were asked what personal concerns government must act on immediately. The answer was not ideology. Not constitutional change. Not foreign policy. Not elite political drama.

It was health.

Sixty-seven percent said their most urgent concern was to stay healthy and avoid illness. Nearly half said they needed enough food every day. Forty-two percent wanted a secure, well-paying job or source of income. Forty-one percent wanted savings. Thirty-nine percent wanted to finish school or provide schooling for their children.

This is not a wishlist. This is a survival map.

For Class ABC, health leads overwhelmingly at 77 percent, followed by savings and jobs. For Class D, the worries spread across health, food, savings, schooling, and income. For Class E, the picture sharpens brutally: food is the top concern at 61 percent, above even health.

That is the country in one table.

The middle class is afraid of getting sick. The poor are afraid of going hungry. Everyone is afraid of falling.

And this is where Mindanao must read the survey with particular seriousness. In many Mindanao communities, health is not simply a matter of hospitals. It is distance. It is transport fare. It is whether the rural health unit has medicines. It is whether a mother can leave work for a checkup. It is whether a farmer delays treatment because harvest has not come. It is whether a child’s fever becomes an emergency because the family waited too long.

Food, too, is not abstract in Mindanao. We grow so much, yet many still eat uncertainly. We produce rice, corn, fish, fruit, coconut, banana, cacao, livestock. But food security is not measured by production alone. It is measured by what reaches the plate, at what price, and with whose income.

The survey is a warning against a politics that mistakes noise for urgency.

The Filipino is not asking first for spectacle. He is asking not to be bankrupted by illness. She is asking for food on the table. They are asking for work that pays enough, savings that do not disappear after one emergency, and schooling that gives children a better chance than their parents had.

That is governance reduced to its plainest test.

Can people eat?

Can they work?

Can they get treated?

Can they save?

Can their children study?

For Mindanao, the answer will not come from slogans. It will come from clinics that function, roads that connect farms to markets, schools that actually teach, local enterprises that survive beyond permits and fees, and peace that becomes livelihood instead of only ceremony.

The national conversation often treats Mindanao as a security question, an investment frontier, or an electoral prize. But this survey reminds us that the deeper question is human: can an ordinary family live without being one illness, one price shock, one failed harvest, or one lost job away from collapse?

That is the real state of the nation.

Not the speeches.

The kitchen table.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)