SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | The Farm Is Growing, But Not Yet Transforming

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 10 May 2026) –The Philippine agricultural story is not one of simple decline. The recent PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) numbers tell a more complicated truth: the sector is still alive, still producing, still recovering in some places, but not yet transforming fast enough.

In 2025, agriculture and fisheries posted growth. But the recovery was uneven. Poultry surged, livestock remained fragile, crops stayed vulnerable, and fisheries showed signs of stress. By the first quarter of 2026, the pattern became sharper: crops and fisheries weakened, while livestock and poultry performed better.

This is the first lesson from the PSA tables: Philippine agriculture is not one sector anymore. It is several sectors moving in different directions.

Poultry looks like the strongest part of the system. It is organized, fast-cycling, market-driven, and increasingly integrated. It shows what agriculture can become when production, logistics, financing, processing, and demand are linked.

But crops tell another story. Palay, corn, sugarcane, banana, pineapple, root crops, and vegetables still carry the old burdens: climate exposure, low mechanization, weak irrigation, expensive inputs, fragmented landholdings, poor post-harvest systems, and unstable farmgate prices.

Fisheries may be the loudest warning. A sharp decline in fisheries output is not just a production statistic. It is a climate, coastal livelihood, nutrition, and export warning wrapped into one number.

For Mindanao, the meaning is direct.

South of the 8th Parallel, agriculture is not a nostalgia industry. It is still a regional backbone. It feeds households, employs families, supports small towns, anchors ports, fills cold rooms, supplies processors, and gives the island its export identity: banana, pineapple, coconut, rubber, cacao, coffee, corn, fisheries, and livestock.

But the PSA trend also exposes Mindanao’s vulnerability. The island has the land, the rainfall, the crops, the ports, and the farmers. What it still needs in many places is not merely production support, but a full working system: irrigation, farm clustering, cold chain, rural roads, processing, energy reliability, disease control, crop insurance, and market intelligence.

The Philippine government is not empty-handed. It has programs for roads, irrigation, machinery, credit, cold storage, fish landings, coconut replanting, intercropping, and market linkage. But agriculture does not fail only because programs are missing. It fails when roads are not connected to cold chains, credit is not connected to buyers, machinery is not connected to organised farmer groups, and production support is not connected to processing and price power.

That is why the SWOT is clear.

The strength is diversity. The Philippines, especially Mindanao, can produce staples, proteins, fruits, industrial crops, aquaculture, and export crops.

The weakness is fragmentation. Too many farmers remain small, undercapitalized, weather-exposed, and price-taking.

The opportunity is modernization: poultry-style integration applied to vegetables, fruits, aquaculture, coconut, cacao, coffee, and livestock.

The threat is climate change arriving faster than adaptation.

The danger is that we keep treating agriculture as a poverty program when it should also be treated as a productivity system.

Ayuda has its place. Fuel subsidy has its place. Seed distribution has its place. Replanting has its place. But none of these, by themselves, transforms agriculture.

The farmer does not only need help. He needs a system.

The fisher does not only need relief. She needs an ecosystem.

The coconut farmer does not only need a seedling. He needs a value chain.

The PSA numbers are therefore not merely statistics. They are a map.

They show where the country is gaining speed: poultry, selected livestock recovery, and organized value chains. They show where it is losing ground: crops under climate stress, fisheries under ecological and production pressure, and traditional farm systems that remain too exposed to every drought, flood, pest, disease, and price shock.

For Mindanao, the question is no longer whether agriculture still matters. It does.

The harder question is whether Mindanao can move from being a supplier of raw abundance to becoming a builder of resilient food systems.

Because the future of agriculture will not belong simply to those with land. It will belong to those who can connect land to water, farmers to technology, harvests to cold chains, ports to markets, and production to climate intelligence.

The PSA tables are telling us something plain:

The farm is still producing.

But the farm must now be rebuilt.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)