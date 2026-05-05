One day, I overheard a mother and her grade school son speak,

A simple choice between the colors—blue or pink.

“Which color do you like?” the mother asked with care.

“Blue,” the son answered, proud and aware.

“But Mom… I also like pink,” the son added, a bit unsure.

“Oh! I like pink too,” the mother shared, her delight pure.

Afterward, the son asked, “Is it okay that I also chose pink?”

“Why not?” the mother replied with a smile and a wink.

I was recently scrolling through the documents on my laptop when a short, rhyming narrative caught my attention. It was a poem I wrote a year ago for Pride Month entitled “Pink” that was later published in a national literary magazine. Re-reading it now, I feel a continued compliance with its message, which feels particularly timely during this Mother’s Month.

I recognize that the basic premise of the poem may be met with diverse opinions, positive or otherwise, but from my vantage point, it serves as a reminder that love is a spectrum of colors.

To unpack this in greater depth, it resonates with the wisdom of the Dalai Lama XIV, who stated: “Within all beings there is the seed of perfection. However, compassion is required in order to activate that seed which is inherent in our hearts and minds.” This seed of compassion to be given in children is what allows that inherent potential to flourish, ensuring that a rudimentary understanding of kindness is established from the very start.

The poem centers on a mother’s response, which illustrates how kindness can anchor a child’s identity at the very roots of his being. For some who grew up in conservative families, the journey toward authenticity can be daunting, especially when societal expectations put too much pressure on children to conform. However, this mother chooses to create a safe space rather than impose rigid stereotypes.

By embracing her child’s honesty, she demonstrates that a heart that loves does not seek to correct, but to understand. She is a stalwart supporter. She understands that the level of proximity and emotional safety she provides is the foundation that lead to a happier life for her child, which ensures he never feel the need to hide who he truly is.

In the end, this piece illuminates the grueling process of acceptance and the beauty of unconditional support that arises when a parent chooses empathy. Kindness acts like a boomerang; the grace a mother gives to her child inevitably returns to strengthen the bond they share. By prioritizing understanding over judgement, she plants the flowers of self-worth in place of the weeds of shame.

Moreover, I believe that colors are a product of self-exploration. It widens our perspective beyond what is familiar and into a more expansive view. May this a fitting tribute to all parents or mothers who lead with their hearts, proving that when we choose compassion, we allow the next generation to bloom in every shade of the rainbow.

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 25, writes from Surigao City.)