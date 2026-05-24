PEACESCAPES: Reflections on the failure to realize the true spirit of the Peace Process in the BARMM

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 24 May) — The promise of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was built on the foundation of self-determination, historical redress, and the hope for a transformative peace. Yet, in the wake of recent environmental catastrophes that have devastated the region, the fragility of this peace has been exposed. The storms did more than just wash away infrastructure; they eroded the veneer of unity within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), precipitating a splintering into three distinct political factions. This fragmentation forces a sobering reflection on the state of the peace process: have we merely transitioned from the insurgency of the battlefield to the paralysis of political infighting?

The emergence of these factions under one nominal leadership highlights a profound ideological schism regarding the nature of authority in the Bangsamoro. Young leaders, who represent the future of the region, find themselves caught between two irreconcilable concepts of governance. On one side stands the model of leadership championed by the national administration — a technocratic, pragmatic approach that often prioritizes alignment with Manila’s political machinery. On the other side is the concept grounded in the “voice of the masses” — a populist, grassroots authority that prioritizes the historical mandate of the Bangsamoro struggle. This conflict is not merely about who holds office; it is a battle for the soul of the BARMM. Young leaders must now ask themselves whether their duty lies in navigating the corridors of power in Manila or in staying tethered to the often-ignored cries of the people on the ground.

This internal tension is exacerbated by the broader instability of the Philippine political landscape. The national government, which serves as the primary partner in the peace process, is currently mired in a crisis of legitimacy. While the public discourse is dominated by the high-profile scrutiny of single political figures for corruption, a more insidious pattern of systemic failure persists. Significant sums of public funds—specifically those earmarked for essential infrastructure and flood control—continue to vanish into the abyss of “ghost projects.” These are not merely financial discrepancies; they are betrayals of the people who suffer the most from the lack of climate resilience. When capital is diverted from infrastructure that could save lives during typhoons, corruption transitions from a legal infraction to a human rights issue.

The irony is palpable: while every level of leadership issues carefully curated press releases regarding “integrity” and “accountability,” the lived reality of the citizenry tells a different story. The justice system, intended to be the final arbiter of fairness, has become a tool of political maneuvering. When members of justice committees and legal bodies weaponize the law to protect political interests or silence dissent, they do more than undermine individual cases; they destroy the public’s faith in the concept of justice itself.

The “PeaceScapes” of the BARMM were envisioned as spaces where the spirit of the peace process would manifest in tangible improvements to the lives of common people. Instead, the region is currently defined by the weaponization of the law and the fracturing of political solidarity. If the peace process is to be salvaged, there must be a radical shift from the performative politics of the elite to the substantive demands of the masses.

The future of the Bangsamoro cannot be dictated by the desires of the national administration alone, nor can it survive the internal erosion caused by competing factions within its own leadership.

True accountability requires a justice system that acts as a shield for the impoverished, not a sword in the hands of the powerful. It is time for the voices of the masses—those who have weathered both the storms of nature and the storms of political neglect—to dictate the direction of this transition.

Without a return to the moral integrity that once defined the struggle for autonomy, the peace process risks becoming a hollow structure, leaving the people of the BARMM to navigate yet another cycle of broken promises.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maudi Maadil (a.k.a Algazelus) is a dedicated advocate for human rights and a humanitarian with over 14 years of experience working on diverse projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability in Mindanao. He established ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., and is an alumnus of the 2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship, supported by the Watson Institute, as well as the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Email address: algazelusthesis@gmail.com]