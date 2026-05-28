MIND DA NOISE | The Senate and its sayang moments

MindaNews / 28 May 2026 — The minority bloc in the Senate should have agreed to the majority proposal allowing fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to participate in the body’s sessions via Zoom or other digital means. It would have put the Philippines at the center of the world’s attention — imagine a lawmaker trying to perform his functions despite being wanted by an international tribunal. Sayang.

Recall that we caught global attention after that “siege” at the Senate that saw the majority senators simultaneously pulling out their smartphones to do Facebook live instead of scampering to safety. Sadly, the world failed to notice Senator Pia’s attempt to woo public sympathy for their supposedly terrifying experience. You should have hired an acting coach, Pia. Sayang.

Also, Senator Robinhood escorting Bato out of the Senate building to prevent the latter from being arrested could be a blockbuster material that could revive his acting career, which is anything but alive based on how that Bato biopic performed in cinemas. However, no movie producer has shown interest in it. Sayang.

Pero ganyan talaga ang buhay, parang layp. Sabi nga ni Bato, “Sh*t happens.”

Still on Robinhood, he should have been given the chairmanship of the basic education committee. Haven’t you heard? His explanation of what force majeure means was so erudite and could give lawyers a run for their money. Imagine the expertise he could share to vastly improve the country’s education system. Sayang.

But, wait, he has regained the chairmanship of the committee on constitutional amendments and revision. In this case, hindi lang ito sayang — may sayad na talaga ang Senado.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)