EMERGENCE | Inclusive Development and the Right to Agency: Lessons from Negros

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /01 May) — In 2017, the Inclusive Development Index was introduced to measure progress beyond the narrow confines of gross domestic product. This framework recognized that economic growth alone cannot capture the lived realities of marginalized communities. Inclusive development insists that prosperity must be shared, sustainable, and empowering. It is not enough to grow; societies must grow together. For communities in Negros, this principle is not theoretical—it is a matter of survival, dignity, and justice.

Development as a Human Right

Development is not a privilege bestowed by governments or markets; it is a fundamental human right. The Right to Development framework, adopted by the United Nations in 1986, affirms that all people are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural, and political development. This right includes:

• Protection from displacement and exploitation.

• Agency in decision-making processes.

• Access to resources that break cycles of generational poverty.

For low-income communities in Negros, these rights are often denied. Instead of empowerment, they face exclusion. Instead of opportunity, they encounter systemic neglect. Inclusive development demands a reversal of this pattern.

Negros and Generational Poverty

Negros has long been a site of struggle. Its communities, many of whom are landless farmers and workers, endure exploitation and displacement. Generational poverty persists, trapping families in hardship across decades. This cycle is not accidental — it is the product of structural inequalities, land concentration, and policies that prioritize elite interests over community welfare.

Inclusive development requires that these communities be heard, not silenced. Their agency must be respected, and their struggles must be mainstreamed into national policy debates. To deny them this right is to perpetuate inequality and deepen injustice. Development that displaces or marginalizes is not development at all—it is dispossession.

The Role of Human Rights Workers

Human rights workers play a crucial role in advancing inclusive development. Through research, documentation, and advocacy, they bring visibility to issues that would otherwise remain hidden. Their work is legitimate and necessary.

Communities and victims do not need permission to share their experiences; their testimonies are central to shaping policy and demanding accountability.

Documentation is not interference—it is empowerment. By recording stories of exploitation, displacement, and violence, human rights workers create a foundation for lobbying, advocacy, and reform. Their presence in vulnerable communities is not an intrusion but an act of solidarity. Inclusive development cannot be achieved without their contributions.

The Toboso Massacre: A Call to Action

The Toboso massacre stands as a tragic reminder of what happens when inclusive development is ignored. It is not simply a historical event; it is a challenge to the government to deliver justice and protection. The victims were not wrong to be present in their own land, nor to document their struggles. Their right to development must be respected.

The massacre underscores the urgent need for reforms that prioritize human dignity over narrow economic interests. It highlights the dangers of silencing communities and criminalizing advocacy. Inclusive development requires that tragedies like Toboso never be repeated. Instead, they must serve as catalysts for reform.

Government Responsibility

The government bears the primary responsibility for ensuring inclusive development. This responsibility includes:

• Protecting communities from displacement and violence.

• Ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities.

• Recognizing and supporting the role of human rights workers.

• Mainstreaming the struggles of marginalized communities into national development plans.

Failure to uphold these responsibilities undermines the legitimacy of development itself. A government that ignores the voices of its poorest citizens cannot claim to be pursuing inclusive growth.

Justice, Equity, and Empowerment

Inclusive development is about justice, equity, and empowerment. It is about ensuring that no community is displaced, silenced, or excluded from the nation’s progress. The government must recognize that development is a right, not a privilege, and act accordingly. Negros communities deserve protection, agency, and opportunity. Human rights workers deserve recognition for their role in documenting and mainstreaming these struggles. And tragedies like Toboso must never be repeated—they should instead serve as catalysts for reform.

Development is a right. Inclusive development is the path to justice. The voices of Negros must be heard, and their struggles must shape the future we build together.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)