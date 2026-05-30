DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES | Reevaluating the Private Sector’sParticipation in the BIMP-EAGA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May) — The private sector in Mindanao needs to

establish itself as the main driver of cross-border trade, infrastructure investment,

and value-chain integration throughout the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-

Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

When businesses in Mindanao move away from a solely local perspective and

adopt a broader regional strategy, they can utilize BIMP-EAGA as an important

gateway to becoming part of the global marketplace. This happened in the 1990s

when deep sea fishing ventures between the Philippines and Indonesia benefited

the growth of General Santos City and Zamboanga City as regional fish trade grew.

Main Strategic Roles for the Private Sector

 Value-Chain Pioneer: Advancing from the export of raw agricultural

commodities to the processing of high-value products. It is essential for

Mindanao enterprises to collaborate with neighboring regions in the

development of halal goods, processed foods, and marine products that

adhere to rigorous international standards.

 Connectivity Investor: Engaging in public-private partnerships (PPPs) by

funding and running essential maritime routes, air connections, and digital

networks. Companies should help link Mindanao directly to key hubs such

as Manado, Kota Kinabalu, and Bandar Seri Begawan.

 Halal Hub Champion: Driving a unified BIMP-EAGA halal ecosystem by

standardizing certifications and establishing economic zones, so the private

sector can tap into the global halal market.

 Eco-Tourism Networker: Creating multi-country travel packages. Local

tour operators work with regional partners to promote joint itineraries, such

as dive tourism across Sulu, Celebes, and Raja Ampat seas, to international

visitors.

Strategic Process for Globalization

Key Enablers for Success

Leveraging the MinBC: Maximizing the influence of the Mindanao

Development Authority (MinDA) and the Mindanao Business Chambers to

align private interests with national policies. Utilizing Free Trade Agreements: Capitalizing on reduced tariffs and

streamlined customs under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA)

to lower cross-border transaction costs. Digital Trade Adoption: Implementing blockchain-backed supply chain

tracking and regional e-commerce platforms to bypass traditional geographic

barriers.

The private sector in Mindanao can utilize specific sub-regional funding

mechanisms and leverage critical transport corridors under the newly adopted

BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 framework. This vision targets a $174.6 billion

portfolio of 265 priority infrastructure projects designed to build high-impact

international trade channels. Cross-Border Funding Mechanisms

Private firms can secure capital and reduce risk using several distinct cross-border

funding models:

 Sub-Regional Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): A joint initiative

between the MinDA and the PPP Center serves as a blueprint for scaling

private capital mobilization across the EAGA economic corridors. Mindanao

firms can participate on high-priority infrastructure and energy projects,

such as the airport and seaport development as well as regional power grid

upgrades.

 BIMP-EAGA Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund (BKCF): This fund

directly finances community-based private and public initiatives. It offers

critical grant resources for enterprises engaged in sustainable agriculture,

renewable energy, and agro-enterprise development in Mindanao and

Palawan.

 Asian Development Bank (ADB) Regional Portfolio: The ADB provides

dedicated financial facilities and technical assistance to expand economic

corridors. This mechanism helps private firms link production centers to

regional supply chains and construct Special Economic Zones.

 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Linkages: Mindanao has a strong

international presence of business chambers and an active diplomatic

community (comprising four Consulate General offices and 22 Honorary

Consulates) based in Davao City. The presence of these offices can be a

good portal for foreign direct investments to locate in various areas of

Mindanao.

Active & Emerging Maritime Shipping Routes

Mindanao’s private logistics sector relies on strategic gateways to connect local

goods directly to nearby international consumer bases:

 Davao–General Santos–Bitung (DGB) Route: This route bypasses Manila

to offer a highly cost-effective trade corridor linking Mindanao directly to

North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Stakeholders are actively working to optimize

vessel operations and boost cargo volume for agricultural goods.

 Davao–Manado Sea Link: Reopened as part of a post-pandemic

connectivity push, this link is heavily utilized by Mindanao’s agribusinesses

to export consolidated halal products and marine commodities.

 Davao Oriental Integrated Corridors: A localized network that links the

ports of Mati, Cateel, and Boston directly into priority BIMP-EAGA

maritime channels. It provides coastal agricultural hubs with immediate

access to sub-regional shipping lanes.

Missed Opportunities

How much has the private sector in Mindanao lost in business and trade

opportunities in the BIMP-EAGA? The private sector in Mindanao loses an

estimated $3 billion to $5 billion annually in unrealized trade and business

opportunities within the BIMP-EAGA sub-region.

While neighbors like Sabah and Sarawak generate $29.4 billion and $39.7 billion

in annual trade respectively, Mindanao’s direct exchange with these next-door

markets sits below $500 million—representing a massive trade deficit against its

true economic potential.

The primary structural barriers causing these steep losses include infrastructure

limits, regulatory friction, and investment shifts.

Key Areas of Financial and Opportunity Losses

Supply Chain Rerouting and Logistics Deadweight

 Manila-Centric Bottlenecks: Due to inconsistent or missing direct

maritime links, a significant portion of Mindanao’s $6.2 billion in global

exports is shipped north to Manila before heading to final destinations.

Rerouting cargo adds an estimated 20% to 30% in unnecessary logistics

costs.

 Bypassing Nearby Hubs: Products intended for regional markets bypass

immediate neighbors like North Sulawesi or Sabah, sacrificing the

competitive advantage of geographic proximity. The Multi-Billion Halal Trade Deficit

 Promotional Gaps over Production: Mindanao loses out on a massive slice

of the global trillion-dollar halal market due to lagging local production

capabilities.

 Foregone Corporate Ties: Instead of directly supplying affluent consumer

bases in Brunei or mainland Malaysia, local agri-business remains mostly

localized, ceding market dominance to well-capitalized multinational firms.

 Depressed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

 Funding Imbalances: While the broader BIMP-EAGA sub-region draws

$20.73 billion in FDI, Mindanao has historically struggled to capture its

proportional share. Yet the strong presence of diplomatic and international

business chambers in Mindanao remain untapped. Bringing them to the mix

may make a substantial difference.

 National Budget Disparities: Institutional bottlenecks and a historical

allocation pattern where 90% of national transportation budgets favored

Luzon left Mindanao with minimal infrastructure backing to capture early

sub-regional investment flows. Post-Pandemic Maritime and Air Connectivity Halts

 Canceled Routes: Past disruptions, suspension of direct flights (e.g.,

Davao–Manado, Davao -Kuala Lumpur), and paused sea links cost local

tour operators and logistics firms millions in active trade.

 The Tourism Deficit: While BIMP-EAGA tourism has bounced back to

6.01 million arrivals, a lack of regular commercial flights to Mindanao

routes international travelers to alternative ASEAN destinations instead.

Trade Performance Breakdown

Mindanao’s Global Export Footprint: Mindanao exports $6.2 billion annually,

mainly in agriculture and processed foods like bananas, coconut products, and

marine goods.

 The Sub-Regional Trade Gap: Even though Mindanao is geographically

close to East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak), trade between them remains

under $500 million. Rather than trading primarily with their EAGA

neighbors, most of Mindanao’s goods are sent to larger non-EAGA markets

such as China, Singapore, and Japan.

 Broader Sub-Regional Comparison: Mindanao’s $6.2 billion in exports

stands alongside Sabah’s $29.4 billion and Sarawak’s $39.7 billion, both

driven by energy, timber, and advanced agriculture.

Investment Landscape & Infrastructure Portfolio

Investment in the subregion is shifting from localized projects toward cross-border

digital and physical connectivity.

Indicator

Sub-Regional

Value (BIMP-

EAGA)

Mindanao & Palawan Share / Role

Priority

Infrastructure

Pipeline

$174.6 Billion

(265 projects)

Over $10.5 Billion historically allocated

to Mindanao infrastructure and logistics

expansion.

Foreign Direct

Investment (FDI)

$20.73 Billion

(6.05% YoY

growth)

Serving as an emerging ASEAN hub for

cross-border digital transformation,

agrotech, and green investments.

Tourism Sector

Recovery

6.01 Million

Arrivals (51%

annual jump)

Bolstered by exclusive travel tax

exemptions for departures from

Mindanao to EAGA destinations.

Turning Losses Into Gains: Vision 2035

To recapture these billions in lost opportunities, MinDA and private stakeholders

are shifting strategies under the newly launched BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035

framework:

 Securing Private Capital: Shifting focus toward active Public-Private

Partnerships (PPPs) to fund the $174.6 billion sub-regional infrastructure

pipeline.

 Building Regional Corridors: Launching integrated trade networks like the

Tri-Province Davao Gateway Corridor to connect local production centers

straight to regional sea lanes.

While the broader BIMP-EAGA subregion has grown into a $411.32 billion

economy with $165.96 billion in total merchandise trade, trade between

Mindanao and nearby regions presents a massive, underutilized growth frontier.

Structural Targets for the Next Phase

As the subregion transitions past its Vision 2025 targets, MinDA and its regional

partners are coordinating to hit expanded benchmarks:

 Trade Expansion: Pushing to expand total trade in goods beyond $1.1

trillion across the broader sub-regional area.

 Investment Targets: Attracting a cumulative $300 billion in combined

foreign and domestic investment inflows.

 BARMM Integration: Placing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in

Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at the direct forefront of halal trade

consolidation with Brunei and Malaysia.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews). Antonio “Tony” S. Peralta is a

business and civic leader who serves as the Honorary Consul of Finland in

Mindanao and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the

Philippines–Southern Mindanao Business Council, as well as Corporate Secretary

of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao. His background is in

banking, finance, and regional development, and he is involved in promoting

foreign investment, sustainable growth, and educational links between Europe and

Mindanao. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Davao City Media Citizens

Council, participates in development initiatives through ECCP SMBC, and

supports projects related to rural development, media engagement, business

cooperation, and international partnerships in the region.)