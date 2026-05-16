DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES | From BIMP-EAGA 1994 to  BIMP-EAGA VISION 2035

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 May) — BIMP-EAGA began in March 1994 with the aim of reviving historic trade routes by turning remote and less-developed areas across its four member countries into a vibrant, self-reliant economic zone. The main idea was that communities sharing land or sea borders should benefit most from economic opportunities together. Since regions like Mindanao, Sabah, and Kalimantan are far from their national capitals, the strategy encouraged direct trade between them to avoid delays caused by central governments.

Key Objectives

Reduce Disparities in Development: Promote rapid economic and social progress in less advantaged provinces so they can reach the level of their countries’ more industrialized regions.

ASEAN “Building Block”: Acts as a trial ground for regional policies, allowing effective sub-regional integration to expand across ASEAN.

Private Sector-Led Growth: The governments’ role was to be purely “enabling”—providing the roads, ports, and policy ease—while the private sector acted as the engine of actual trade and investment.

Strategic Pillars

Regional cooperation focused on five key areas:

Connectivity: Creating air, sea, and land links between urban centers (e.g., Davao-Manado flight).

Agribusiness: Making the sub-region a “Food Basket” by integrating fisheries and agriculture supply chains.

Tourism: Promoting the area as a unified ecotourism destination.

Environment: Managing shared ecosystems like the Heart of Borneo and Sulu-Sulawesi Marine Ecoregion.

Socio-Cultural & Education: Improving workforce mobility through skill development and cultural connections.

Sub-Regional Concerns

The Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) has faced significant hurdles since its 1994 launch. While intended to be a “building block” for ASEAN integration, several factors have limited its economic impact on Mindanao. The excitement from 1994 launch declined after the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 that saw the decline of currency values in most of Southeast Asia. Since then, the interest in Mindanao as an investment destination wasn’t as strong as it was.



Infrastructure and Connectivity Gaps

Weak Links: Limited air and sea routes keep cross-border transport expensive and inconsistent.

High Logistics Costs: Poor roads and ports reduce trade and investment.

Energy Issues: Many areas in Mindanao, still use costly diesel power, slowing industry.

Governance and Institutional Challenges

Centralization: National government offices in Manila dominate, limiting local and private sector involvement.

LGU Capacity: Many Local Government Units lack resources and initiatives to support trade hubs or SMEs.

Policy Fragmentation: Inconsistent policies and overlapping regulations between levels of government delay regional agreements.

Security and Social Conflict

Persistent Unrest: Prolonged social conflict and insurgencies in sections of Mindanao have traditionally inhibited foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourism. However, following the 2014 peace agreement between the National Government and the MILF, there has been notable progress in improving peace and security throughout the region.

Shadow Economies: Challenges such as illicit cross-border trade and ongoing security concerns at regional borders continue to hinder the formalization of economic activities.

Economic and Structural Barriers

Low Investment: FDI in Mindanao and Palawan dropped by 92.2% in 2019, while other BIMP-EAGA regions saw increases.

Narrow Focus: Mindanao excels in raw agriculture but lacks advancement in value-added production and regional integration.

Promotion vs. Production: Halal sector efforts are mostly promotional, with limited progress in actual production capability.

Foreign Business Engagement: Mindanao hosts the most diplomatic and business organizations in BIMP-EAGA, yet their involvement in private sector planning is lacking. Greater engagement could boost foreign investment through connections in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Recent Developments (May 2026)

As of May 8, 2026, regional leaders have approved the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 to address these legacy issues. This new roadmap focuses on:

Digital Transformation: Enhancing ICT infrastructure to connect remote areas.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPP): Moving away from just government aid to leverage private sector investment.

Blue Energy: Developing solar and tidal wave energy projects for island provinces like Tawi-Tawi and Basilan.

The newly approved BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 (BEV 2035), adopted on May 7, 2026, represents a “strategic pivot” for the sub-region. While it keeps the original goals of narrowing development gaps, it shifts the focus toward high-tech, sustainable, and “third-generation” investments.

Key Shifts from 1994 to 2035

4 New Strategic Priorities

The four nations have set these pillars for the next decade:

Climate-Smart Industry: Upgrade agriculture and fisheries to handle climate shocks.

Seamless Travel: Unify border systems for easier tourism.

Stronger Production Networks: Shift from raw exports to local manufacturing.

Agile Workforce: Train youth for digital and creative fields beyond traditional jobs.

The “Blue Economy” Focus

Vision 2035 prioritizes the Blue Economy, positioning the sea as a key source of sustainable wealth. For Mindanao and BARMM, this means:

Decarbonized Transport: Developing green ports and electric vessels.

Renewable Marine Energy: Utilizing tidal and wave energy for reliable power on islands.

Sustainable Ecotourism: Increasing tourist arrivals while protecting the environment.

Impact on Mindanao

The Mindanao Development Authority stated that the new roadmap aims to uplift “underserved areas,” targeting BIMP-EAGA’s contribution of at least 12% to the ASEAN economy by 2035. Prioritizing BASULTA, key initiatives include establishing micro grids for consistent electricity and encouraging private investment in submarine telecommunication cables. Upgrading basic infrastructure in BASULTA will attract investment from neighboring regions and support integration with the ASEAN Power and Telecommunication Grid.

The ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and ASEAN Telecommunication Grid are central to the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 roadmap, which was officially approved by regional leaders on May 7, 2026. These grids aim to transition the sub-region from isolated national systems to a highly interconnected digital and energy economy.

ASEAN Power Grid (APG) in Mindanao

The goal of the APG is to allow for multilateral power trading across borders, ensuring that a surplus of energy in one area (like hydroelectric power in Mindanao) can support a deficit in another (like Sabah, Malaysia).

Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP): Fully operational as of January 2024, this project connected the Mindanao and Visayas grids for the first time via 184km of submarine cables. This is the final domestic link needed to eventually plug Mindanao into the broader ASEAN network.

Mindanao-Sabah Interconnection: Under Vision 2035, this cross-border link is being revived as a high-priority “pilot project.” It would allow Mindanao to trade energy directly with East Malaysia, enhancing grid stability for both regions.

BIMP Power Integration Project (BIMP-PIP): Launched to study multilateral power trading beyond simple bilateral borders, turning the BIMP-EAGA sub-region into a model for the entire ASEAN Power Grid.

ASEAN Telecommunication Grid

The telecommunications grid focuses on “broadband for all” and high-speed data sovereignty to reduce reliance on distant international hubs like Singapore or Hong Kong.