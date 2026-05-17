DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES | Can Mindanao’s rare earth metals and critical mineral resources propel the island’s growth and development?

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /17 May) — Mindanao’s rare earth metals and critical minerals boost its economic prospects, but having resources alone doesn’t guarantee widespread prosperity. The region contains significant deposits of nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and possible rare earth elements in areas like Surigao, Davao de Oro, and South Cotabato. These minerals are increasingly important for increasing demand of electric vehicles, renewable energy, semiconductors, and defense technologies in the global communities.

An official cartographic map exclusively mapping verified “rare earth metal reserves” across Mindanao does not exist. This is because the region’s rare earth elements (REEs) are mainly extracted as co-products or by-products bound within other massive mineral deposits—such as nickel laterites and bauxites—rather than a standalone REE mines.

While recent geological chatter hints at massive potential up to 2 million metric tons, there are currently no JORC-compliant code or officially verified standalone reserve figures exclusively for REEs in Mindanao. Instead, exploration maps rely heavily on existing mining footprints.

Key Geographic Regions for REE Potential in Mindanao

Geological surveys from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and independent research highlight specific zones where REE concentrations or processing exist:

Caraga Region (Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, & Dinagat Islands) : Known as the “Mining Capital” of the Philippines, this region holds immense nickel laterite deposits. Geologists track elements like scandium within these raw nickeliferous laterite soils. Heavy mineral sands in the coastal pockets of Dinagat also hold monazite and xenotime—key hosts for heavy REEs like dysprosium and terbium.

Davao de Oro (Nabunturan & Mount Diwata): While famous for gold, advanced mineral reprocessing efforts are being established here. Private entities like the Philippine General Minerals Project Inc. (PGMPI) target the extraction of REEs and Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) by chemically reprocessing old mine tailings and waste materials.

Agusan & Zamboanga Peninsula: These areas are marked by geologists for potentially hosting ionic clay adsorption deposits. If confirmed to match similar tropical clay formations in southern China, these zones could yield highly sought-after neodymium, praseodymium, and yttrium.

Iligan City: On an industrial recycling front, researchers at the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU – IIT) successfully developed methods to map and extract REEs out of coal fly ash generated by local coal power plants.

Strategic Context

Because the Philippines is highly mineralized but lacks localized secondary refining facilities, most raw ores containing trace REEs have historically been exported directly to countries like China without being separated or priced for their critical metal value. However, according to reports, bilateral interests from partners like the United States are driving fresh geoscientific mapping across Mindanao to officially quantify these critical minerals for the global green energy supply chain.

The significance of this development is underscored by the increasing global emphasis on critical minerals. Nickel and cobalt, which are found in substantial quantities in Mindanao, play essential roles in electric vehicle battery manufacturing. The Philippines is now recognized as one of the leading producers of nickel worldwide, with a considerable portion of its production originating from Mindanao.

Nevertheless, mineral abundance does not inherently guarantee sustained economic growth. Multiple factors influence Mindanao’s capacity to transform these resources into lasting development:

Value-added processing versus raw exports

A significant challenge is the Philippines’ tendency to export unprocessed ore rather than undertake domestic refinement. Nations that focus on mineral processing, battery component manufacturing, and industrial supply chain development realize greater economic returns. Observers warn that, without downstream industry development, the country risks remaining merely a supplier of raw materials.

Infrastructure and energy

Mining operations alone are insufficient for regional industrialization. Success requires reliable electricity, efficient ports, well-developed roads, refineries, and a skilled workforce. Persistently high energy costs and shortcomings in industrial infrastructure represent considerable hurdles.

Governance and policy stability

Investment in mining is contingent upon political stability, consistent environmental regulation, and dependable long-term policies. Investor confidence diminishes when frequent regulatory changes or local conflicts arise.

Environmental sustainability

A large portion of Mindanao’s population depends on its natural resources, such as agriculture, fisheries, forests, and tourism, for their livelihood. Insufficient oversight of mining operations can threaten rivers, forests, coral reefs, and indigenous populations. Evidence from Palawan and other mining areas demonstrates that environmental damage may gradually diminish economic advantages.

Human capital and industrial diversification

Regions that achieve prosperity through natural resources typically utilize mining revenues to advance education, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure. Without such diversification, economies risk exposure to unstable commodity prices—a phenomenon frequently referred to as the “resource curse.”

A comprehensive perspective reveals that rare metals underscore Mindanao’s strategic relevance in the global economy. However, the region’s true economic potential is determined less by the mere presence of such resources and more by the effectiveness of the way they are managed. To fully realize its mineral wealth, Mindanao must prioritize the development of local refining and battery industries, strengthen infrastructure, implement robust environmental safeguards, and ensure transparent governance. If these conditions are met, its resources could serve as a foundation for a wider industrial advancement in the Philippines.

Conversely, without these measures, Mindanao risks remaining primarily an exporter of raw minerals, with limited progress toward meaningful economic transformation, while value-added industries emerge elsewhere. Investments in mining and critical minerals have the potential to benefit remote communities throughout Mindanao, provided these investments are designed to foster local development rather than simply extract resources. Ultimately, the greatest opportunity lies not solely in mining itself, but in cultivating a comprehensive regional economic ecosystem around it.

Here’s how mining can benefit remote Mindanao communities:

Infrastructure development

Mining often leads to the construction of roads, bridges, power systems, telecom, and water facilities. When built for public use, these upgrades can reduce isolation for barangays—like farm-to-market roads lowering transport costs, and power lines electrifying sitios. Government projects alone have struggled to reach many upland or coastal communities.

Employment and skills transfer

Mining creates direct (engineering, construction) and indirect (transport, food supply) jobs, along with technical training. Prioritizing local hiring and scholarships helps communities develop lasting skills, rather than relegating locals to unskilled labor.

Local business growth

Mines require various services—food, trucking, repairs, housing—which stimulate small businesses in municipalities with limited economic activity. Some mining towns in Mindanao have grown into regional commercial centers as a result.

Government revenues and local development funds

Mining taxes and royalties can boost local government income. With transparent management, these funds can support schools, hospitals, water systems, disaster resilience, and agriculture. Indigenous groups are also entitled to a share of these revenues by law. However, poor governance or corruption can limit these benefits.

Industrialization beyond extraction

Mindanao’s greater long-term potential lies in developing downstream industries such as mineral processing, battery manufacturing, metal fabrication, and renewable energy supply chains. This shift from raw material export to value-added production offers more stable and higher-paying jobs, contributing to broader economic growth.

Reducing conflict through inclusive development

Remote areas of Mindanao face insurgency and underdevelopment partly due to limited economic opportunities. Sustainable investments help stabilize these regions when communities benefit through jobs, compensation, education, infrastructure, and local participation. Exclusion leads to unrest and disputes.

Community-centered investment is key

Investment outcomes depend on whether they are extractive or focused on local development. Communities prosper when environmental standards, indigenous rights, transparency, local hiring, and public-serving infrastructure are prioritized.

Without these safeguards, mining profits can bypass locals and leave environmental harm. Investments in rare metals can transform Mindanao if tied to inclusive growth, not just mineral extraction.

Mining projects can help mitigate the negative impacts of resource extraction in lesser-developed communities when they are designed around sustainable development, environmental protection, and local participation — rather than focusing only on extraction and profit. The central idea is that extraction should leave communities stronger after the resource is gone.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Antonio “Tony” S. Peralta is a business and civic leader who serves as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Mindanao and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines–Southern Mindanao Business Council, as well as Corporate Secretary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao. His background is in banking, finance, and regional development, and he is involved in promoting foreign investment, sustainable growth, and educational links between Europe and Mindanao. He also serves as Vice Chair of the Davao City Media-Citizen Council, participates in development initiatives through ECCP SMBC, and supports projects related to rural development, media engagement, business cooperation, and international partnerships in the region).