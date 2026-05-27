CRUCIBLE: Eidu l-adha 2026 — Haj and Witnessing

QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 27 May 2026) — Today’s Eidu l-adha 1446/2026 augurs well for the ummah worldwide and the rest of humanity.

Alhamdulillah, the haj has been conducted successfully, despite the US-Israel war against Iran while involving many countries in West Asia and affecting the rest of the world.

After the Day of Arafah in the 9th Day of Dhu l-Hijja, the pilgrims will continue to engage in the remaining rituals of haj, and thereafter, they will return to their respective countries. By then, they shall have done all the requirements of haj and fulfilled their obligation on the fifth pillar of Islam.

“Haj is Arafah,” Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said. The Day of Arafah is thus the core of haj. It is also known as yawmu l-mashood (Day of Witnessing).

What is there to witness at Arafah?

It is to recognize the Lordship of Allah (SWT) and to witness His Sovereignty over creation particularly in the place like Arafah and the rest of areas in the Holy Land where God’s sa’aairu l-llah (Symbols of ALLAH) are located.

Arafah is the axial point of Heaven and creation. It is believed in Islamic tradition that Adam (AS), after he and his wife (Hawa) succumbed to the waswas (whisper of Shaytan) as they were banished to earth, it was in Arafah where they found themselves together.

In a sense, human history thus began in Arafah, as it is also the end point of Heaven-historical culmination. Arafah is a portal of both major and minor witnessing (mashood).

It is also in Arafah where the final revelation of ALLAH (SWT) to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent through Archangel Gabriel that reads:

“This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed My favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion.”

Because of Arafah’s tremendousness, it is there where every pilgrim does a specific form of witnessing by invoking God’s Mercy and Forgiveness.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. This piece is taken from the Dean’s Desk, an editorial section of Sahiyfah, A Bi-annual Publication of the Institute of Islamic Studies, University of the Philippines Diliman, Special Eid’l Adha Issue, May 2026. Julkipli Wadi is Professor of Islamic Studies, University of the Philippines.]