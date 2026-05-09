BATANG MINDANAW | One story at a time

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – I am thankful to my Kuya JV for introducing me to MindaNews, as he has a friend who also writes for it. It is an organization composed of independent, professional journalists who believe in and practice people empowerment through media. In February 2023, I submitted my first article to MindaNews for the Batang Mindanaw section. A few hours later, it was published under the title “Padayon.”

As I reflect on that moment today, much ink has been spilled in my mind regarding what it means to persist. That initial publication continues to serve as a source of inspiration, propelling me to padayon, or keep going, even now. It acts as a constant reminder that the heart and mind continue to urge me to write despite fleeting doubts. Writing has given me perspective. After that first submission and publication, I became eager to submit again and again, and everything since then has become history.

I feel deep gratitude toward MindaNews because it serves as a beautiful platform for compelling stories from Mindanao, allowing voices like mine to resonate. This opportunity allows me to share my work with people such as my family, friends, and students. I believe that writing for MindaNews has become the inexpensive sanctuary of my sanity, a space where I can articulate epiphanies and explore my deep interests in the things I love like storytelling. I find myself captivated by ideas and reflections that celebrate our humanity, and I am still learning and striving to improve my craft with every new piece.

While I occasionally battle writer’s block, I strive to keep my faith in the craft because every story I write holds various layers of meaning. Over the years, after contributing more than fifty essays and poems, I realized that I must sometimes take a step back and assess multiple aspects of life to find clarity. Even when the creative well feels dry, I immerse myself in life even more because of the rich narratives waiting to be told. These experiences bring me reflection and strengthens my spirit, even during moments when words are difficult to express.

When friends ask why I still contribute without pay, I explain that the world does not pause, and it moves forward regardless of our choices. I do not write for money—though if money finds me, why not?—but for the rare chance to contribute to society and build a legacy of substance. I see it as an opportune time to do so.

Through writing, I can contribute to society one story at a time. As I thrive on the connections I make with readers, I become cognizant that while life goes on, the stories we leave behind through these incremental efforts are what truly endure. Even as the world keeps moving forward, writing serves as my entry point into meaning, and my commitment to this legion of chronicles ensures that I remain an active participant in our collective history.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 25, writes from Surigao City.