Who Do We Follow Now in the Bangsamoro?

In many Bangsamoro communities today, one question keeps coming up: Who do we follow now?

The MILF led by Kagi Murad?

The BARMM government led by Chief Minister Macacua?

The national government through Secretary Galvez of OPAPRU?

Or the datus and traditional families who have cared for communities since time immemorial?

And another hard question follows:

What is now the political party of the MILF?

UBJP alone?

Or UBJP and BFP in practice?

These are not insider questions. These are daily-life questions.

People are trying to decide who can protect them, who can deliver services, and who can keep peace commitments. When authority signals are mixed, trust weakens. When trust weakens, fear spreads. And when fear spreads, violence becomes easier to trigger.

That is why this moment is serious.

People hear that UBJP is the official party of the MILF. They have read the memo.

At the same time, they see BFP growing, supported by networks and MPs around Chief Minister Macacua who remains BIAF Chief and UBJP Secretary General.

They still look to Chairman Murad as a key voice of movement legitimacy.

They also see that transition decisions have been shaped in part by national actors, including OPAPRU Secretary Galvez and SAP Anton Lagdameo.

So communities ask:

If messages differ, whose direction is final?

If parties multiply, where is the real political center?

If leadership is split, who guarantees peace on the ground?

These are fair questions, and leaders should answer them directly.

Because families are not debating legal theory. They are making practical decisions.

A farmer asks if his barangay project will continue if local leaders are tagged with the “wrong” faction.

A former combatant asks if promised support will still come, or be delayed by political rivalry.

A mother asks whether election season will bring back fear in her town.

A young voter asks whether this is real democracy, or the same old trapo politics under new names.

This is how instability begins.

Not always through one big armed clash.

Sometimes through delays, intimidation, rumors, and silence.

The CAB was meant to move us from armed struggle to peaceful politics. That goal is still within reach. But peaceful politics only works when rules are clear, fair, and trusted.

So what should happen now?

First, MILF leaders must speak clearly about party identity and political direction.

Second, BARMM funds and assets must not be used for partisan politics. Public money must serve the public, not elections.

Third, BARMM services must be delivered fairly, regardless of party color.

Fourth, national government actors, including OPAPRU Secretary Galvez, must avoid actions that deepen the perception that Manila is choosing winners inside Bangsamoro politics.

Fifth, Chairman Murad, Vice Chairman Iqbal and Chief Minister Macacua should publicly commit to non-negotiables: no intimidation, no armed pressure, no rollback of core peace commitments.

The Bangsamoro people have carried this peace process for years. They deserve clarity, not confusion. They deserve institutions they can trust, not competing signals they must decode on their own.

These are confusing times, yes.

But confusion does not have to end in conflict.

If leaders choose clarity and fairness now, this can still lead to more peace.

If they do not, the cost will be paid first by the same communities that have already paid the most.

The question remains: Who do we follow now?

How that question is answered may decide whether this transition holds.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Camilo “Bong” Montesa of Cagayan de Oro is a lawyer and professor based in Pasig City. He has spent three decades in conflict and peacebuilding work in the Philippines.)