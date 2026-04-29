WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | When Business Confidence Falls Off a Cliff

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) — There are charts that whisper. This one shouts.

The latest Business Confidence Index from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas shows something more troubling than a normal dip in sentiment. It shows a break.

For most of 2022, 2023, and 2024, Philippine business confidence lived in fairly healthy territory. It moved up and down, yes, but mostly within a range that suggested firms still believed the economy was worth investing in. They hired. They expanded. They ordered inventory. They planned ahead.

Then 2025 came, and the optimism began to thin.

By early 2026, confidence was barely above water. In January, the index stood at 0.9. February offered a small bounce to 8.2. Then March arrived: minus 24.3.

That is not a mood swing. That is a warning light.

Business confidence in the Philippines has not merely softened. It has fallen sharply — the kind of drop that should make policymakers stop mid-sentence.

Because confidence is not decoration. It is not a mood board for economists. It is the private sector’s reading of tomorrow.

And right now, tomorrow does not look reassuring.

Business confidence matters because it usually moves before the hard numbers do. Before factories cut shifts, before stores postpone branches, before employers delay hiring, before banks become more cautious, owners and managers first change what they believe about the months ahead.

And when enough of them turn pessimistic at the same time, belief becomes behaviour.

For ordinary households, this may sound distant. It is not. A weak business outlook eventually shows up in familiar places: fewer job openings, slower wage increases, delayed projects, tighter credit, weaker small business sales, and a general feeling that everyone is holding back.

That is how confidence becomes grocery money.

The likely causes are not mysterious. Consumers are tired. Prices have been heavy for too long. Borrowing remains expensive. Energy and transport costs remain unpredictable. Businesses are still carrying the aftershocks of several years of global disruption. Add policy uncertainty, geopolitical anxiety, and softer demand, and confidence does not merely decline. It snaps.

This is the danger of looking only at GDP. An economy can still post respectable growth while many firms are already pulling back. Headline growth tells us what happened. Confidence tells us what may happen next.

So what now?

For government, the lesson is clear: this is not the time for mixed signals. Businesses do not need slogans. They need predictability. They need faster payments, clearer rules, reliable energy, reasonable credit, functioning logistics, and a sense that policy will not change halfway through their plans.

For households, the lesson is more practical. Do not panic, but do not ignore the signal. Build cash buffers where possible. Be careful with installment purchases. Avoid mistaking easy credit for affordability. If your income depends on commissions, contracts, overtime, or a small business, assume the next few months may be uneven.

For small firms, cash flow is now strategy. Inventory discipline matters. Receivables matter. Debt terms matter. Expansion plans should be stress-tested, not abandoned blindly. The businesses that survive a confidence slump are often not the biggest ones, but the ones that keep their balance sheet breathable.

The March reading does not mean the economy is collapsing. But it does mean the business sector has stepped back from optimism. That should concern policymakers because confidence is easier to lose than to rebuild.

Government must understand that confidence is earned in execution.

Not announced.

Not claimed.

Not spun.

Earned.

The real question now is not whether the index will bounce next month. It might.

The real question is whether the people who make payroll, pay rent, borrow capital, order supplies, and keep the economy moving still believe the road ahead is worth the risk.

Because when business confidence falls off a cliff, households eventually hear the echo.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)