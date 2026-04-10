TURNING POINT: The Domino Effects and the Bleeding Economy

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 10 April) – Trump’s unprovoked bombing of Iran did not devastate the target, but it has instead squeezed the economy of many countries across the globe.

The immediate response of Iran to the US assault is to tighten its control of the Persian Gulf by a naval blockade in its territorial waters, the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where oil originating from the Middle East – from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Qatar, and Kuwait – needs to pass.

Iran has, since the war began, struck military targets used by US forces in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. There have been no reported casualties so far. However, some military and civilian facilities were, accordingly, damaged.

The constriction at Hormuz has since then skyrocketed the price of petrol and petroleum-based products all over.

The worst hit were the developing countries that are dependent on imported oil to run their industries.

The rise in the price of petrol raises the prices of agricultural produce, meat, fish, canned food, and many other commodities.

Farmers need fertilizers to produce rice, corn, wheat, and vegetables. They need fuel to run their farm equipment and irrigation system.

Traders need gas for their haulers, for the mills, and for transporting their products to the markets.

Fishers need fuel to catch fish.

The farther the fishing grounds, the more fuel is needed and the higher the prices of fish.

Food processors increase the prices of their products because the prices of the food to process, as well as the price of tin, have increased.

The price of the food that reaches the table has more than doubled.

The Filipino tradition of eating three meals a day is now likely altered to just two or one for many.

Just once a day now for families of jeepney and motorcab drivers because the bulk of their income is spent on diesel fuel, which today, the price is P150/l.

On the other hand, what interest of the US is served by Trump’s war in Iran?

The US Constitution emphasizes that Congress has the sole power to declare war against any country.

The Constitution gives this solemn power exclusively to Congress as the branch of government closest to the people.

To rest this power in one man, the president would endanger the collective safety of the people, their liberty, and democracy.

In the hands of Congress, the power to declare war ensures that the lives of the citizens are not put in useless, meaningless, and unnecessary risks.

Trump blatantly violated the Constitution, undermining US interest.

American servicemen have been killed by his crazy decision.

A human rights group claimed that 1500 civilians were killed in the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, including 175 girls who perished when an elementary school for girls was bombed to smithereens.

The Trump war does not serve the interest of the US.

The continuation, escalation and spread of the war may claim more lives than expected.

Trump is in a quandary on how and when to end his war.

Many more American lives will be lost if this war sees no end.

The absence of a timetable and exit plan is also bleeding the US economy.

The war costs $1 billion daily, says the Pentagon.

The war has already brought untold suffering to many, not only to those in the war zone.

It should stop.

Trump must be stopped.

Congress has to act decisively.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)