TURNING POINT: Of Sound and Fury

VP Sara Duterte is of high entertainment value. Millions are taking off from their work and are glued to social media platforms to watch every step of the process of her impeachment, excitedly waiting for an explosion, particularly since she assured the public of a bloodbath.

That’s the best she could offer to the people. A kind of Thrilla in Manila. A bloodbath suggests a clashing of heads, a breaking of bones, and a tearing of flesh.

A spurting of blood.

There is a bloodbath when the strong evidence of the prosecution is countered by a strong, if not stronger, evidence of the respondent to hack, bleed, and prostrate the former to the ground.

The House Justice Committee (HJC) has already established the sufficiency in substance and form of two of the complaints against the Vice President and is now examining the grounds for probable cause. Once a probable cause is determined, the Article of Impeachment is constituted and submitted to the Senate, sitting as an Impeachment Court, to try the case.

Duterte, should have welcomed the trial in the Senate because this is the right place and time for the promised bloodshed. She demurred and ran instead to the Supreme Court, asking the high body to stop the Justice Committee in its tracks, that is, to stop once and for all the impeachment proceedings because it, accordingly, violates her right to due process.

Where would the violation be when the impeachment process gives her abundant pportunities to explain herself and prove her innocence?

Once cornered, Sara Duterte is hugely inconsistent.

Sara is showing her true colors, all sound and fury.

Empty and signifying nothing.

Unfortunately for her, the Supreme did not issue a Temporary Restraining Order. Hence, the HJC resumes its proceedings today, whether respondent Duterte appears or not.

Her non-appearance is a waiver to answer the allegations against of her misuse of public funds, bribery, corruption and plunder. Without her contesting the allegations, it becomes easy for the House Justice Committee to presume probable cause.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)