TAUSUG IN DOHA | Containing the Fire

When a house in a community catches fire,

Every neighbor rushes to help.

They call the firefighters.

Some bring water in buckets,

Using small dippers to throw water onto the flames.

Everyone does whatever they can—

Any help possible, they give.

But why?

It’s simple: to contain and put out the fire,

So it won’t spread to nearby houses,

So it won’t start another blaze

And turn the entire community

Into flames.

People feel compassion for the family whose house burned—

Who lost everything.

Worst of all, some may have lost their lives.

Innā Lillāhi wa Innā Ilayhi Rājiʿūn.

The community helps the victims,

Offers support in kind and in cash,

So that somehow

They can rebuild the life they once had.

But… why?

When there is war,

Why do some people want it to escalate?

They even ask,

“Why doesn’t this country join?

Are they afraid?”

Isn’t war more than just fire?

The aftermath of war is far worse

Than a fire in a community—

A fire that everyone

Is eager to contain and extinguish immediately.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar.)