SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | When the Pope Says Peace, and the World Still Chooses War

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 05 April) — As conflict in the Middle East widens, the Vatican’s appeal for restraint is not just a moral plea. For countries like the Philippines, it is also a warning about energy insecurity, economic exposure, and the human cost of letting violence become normal.

The language of peace always sounds weakest when the world is most intoxicated with war.

Missiles are launched. Alliances stiffen. Statements are issued in the clipped vocabulary of power. Soon the public conversation is overtaken by the usual words: deterrence, retaliation, strategic targets, proportional response, red lines. Human suffering is translated into the colder grammar of statecraft. The dead become numbers. The displaced become footnotes. Civilian fear becomes collateral to a larger argument among men who never have to flee their own homes.

And yet into this machinery of escalation, Pope Leo XIV has chosen to speak in another register.

As the Iran war widened during Holy Week, he called for dialogue, restraint, and peace. He warned against invoking God to justify violence. He reminded those in authority that they will be answerable for the way they use power. It was not the language of military analysis, nor was it intended to be. It was the language of moral clarity, which is precisely why it sounded so out of place and so necessary.

To many modern ears, such interventions can seem ceremonial, almost fragile. What is a prayer against a missile? What can a papal appeal do against governments that have already calculated the acceptable price of civilian suffering?

More than we often admit.

Because war does not begin only in command centers or missile silos. It begins in the human heart: in grievance preserved, pride inflamed, fear manipulated, and the dangerous belief that one more blow will finally settle what history has left unsettled. Before there is rubble, there is certainty. Before there are funerals, there is the refusal to see the other as human. That is why moral language matters. It addresses the soil from which violence grows.

This matters beyond the Vatican, and far beyond the Middle East.

For those of us in Mindanao and in the Philippines more broadly, wars in that region do not stay there. They travel. They move through tanker routes, shipping insurance, remittance anxieties, airline schedules, food prices, fuel pumps, and electricity bills. A conflict thousands of kilometres away eventually arrives here in the arithmetic of ordinary life.

That is the first truth we should underline. Modern war is never only military. It is economic, civic, and moral. It destabilises not just borders, but budgets. It punishes not only armies, but households. The first casualties may fall in another country, but the aftershocks spread across entire regions, especially to import-dependent economies like ours.

The Philippines remains deeply exposed to energy shocks originating outside our control. Every crisis in the Gulf is a reminder that we still run too much of our economy on fuel we do not produce, cannot secure, and have not seriously diversified away from. When the Strait of Hormuz is threatened, when global supply tightens, when freight and insurance costs climb, the effects move swiftly through domestic life. Diesel prices rise. Public transport becomes more expensive. Food costs increase because it costs more to move goods. Electricity rates come under pressure. Inflation, so often discussed in technical briefings and abstract percentages, becomes visible where it always becomes real: at the market stall, the jeepney terminal, the sari-sari store, and the family dining table.

That is why an appeal for peace is not only a spiritual gesture. It is also, in practical terms, an intervention against worsening economic pain.

De-escalation is a moral good, yes. But it is also a social necessity for countries already managing high living costs, fiscal stress, and fragile household confidence. When church leaders plead for restraint, they are not speaking only to the conscience of generals. They are also, whether deliberately or not, speaking to the survival concerns of the poor.

There is another reason the Pope’s words should resonate, particularly in Mindanao.

We know the long afterlife of violence. We know that conflict does not end when the guns pause. It lingers in memory, distrust, underdevelopment, trauma, and institutions reshaped by years of emergency thinking. It leaves behind habits of suspicion and a tolerance for force that can seep into civilian life long after formal hostilities subside. Entire generations can grow up with a narrowed moral imagination, convinced that hardness is realism and compassion a luxury.

That is why the warning against using religion to sanctify war should not be taken lightly. Mindanao has lived through enough history to understand how easily identity, grievance, and sacred language can be conscripted into the service of vengeance. Once God is drafted into the project of national humiliation or civilizational revenge, compromise begins to look like betrayal. Restraint becomes weakness. Cruelty acquires the glow of righteousness.

That road is dangerous anywhere. In plural societies, it is disastrous.

The Pope’s intervention is therefore not simply a plea for quiet. It is a defense of moral limits. It is a reminder that no state, no army, no ideology, and no wounded pride receives a blank check from heaven. Civilian life is still civilian life. Human dignity does not become negotiable because one side has suffered or the other feels encircled. The dead do not become less dead because their killing can be explained in strategic language.

For policymakers in Manila, the deeper lesson should be obvious by now.

Every new Middle East crisis is another warning that Philippine energy security remains unfinished business. We should not have to rediscover our vulnerability every time war breaks out near a vital shipping lane. The response cannot be confined to temporary subsidies, emergency work arrangements, recycled talking points, or weekly attempts to manage public frustration. Those may be necessary in the short term, but they do not reduce structural dependence.

A serious response requires something longer in view: a more resilient domestic energy system, more aggressive investment in renewable generation, storage, grid modernisation, and transport strategies less hostage to imported oil. If war abroad can still shake household stability here within days, then our exposure is still far too high. And if our policy class continues to treat each energy shock as a one-off emergency rather than a recurring structural weakness, then we are not being governed strategically at all.

For the Philippine Church, the challenge is no less urgent.

The Church continues to speak as the nation’s moral memory and pastoral conscience: naming evil plainly, defending civilians consistently, comforting anxious families concretely, and reminding a frightened people that peace is not sentimentality but a discipline of justice, truth, and restraint.

For ordinary Filipinos, the sobering lesson is this: we are not spectators to global disorder, only distant participants in its consequences. We may not launch missiles, but we live inside the world those missiles make. We absorb the effects in our prices, our anxieties, our politics, and our sense of the future. This should make us more attentive not only to foreign affairs, but to the quality of our own leadership. A country exposed to external shocks needs seriousness from government, not slogans. It needs preparedness, not improvisation. It needs institutions capable of thinking beyond the next press briefing and the next news cycle.

Holy Week offers one final frame for this crisis.

Christianity’s central story does not end with the triumph of force. It passes through violence, yes, but it does not glorify it. It insists that power is judged by what it does to the weak. It insists that suffering is not made holy by being useful to the ambitions of states. It insists that resurrection is not the vindication of vengeance, but the defeat of it.

In a world increasingly fluent in escalation, this sounds impractical only because we have become too accustomed to the practicality of destruction.

History is full of practical men who could explain every cruelty. They could always justify why this bombing was regrettable but necessary, why this child’s death was tragic but unavoidable, why this retaliation must now be answered by another. They always had reasons. They always had maps, doctrines, and calculations. What they lacked was moral restraint.

Somebody, somewhere, must still say no.

That is what the Pope tried to do.

And from this side of the map, south of the 8th parallel, we would do well to listen. Not because the Vatican commands armies. Not because it can dictate terms to states already committed to escalation. But because it is reminding a war-drunk world of something powerful nations prefer to forget: peace is not naïve, restraint is not weakness, and the refusal to baptise violence may yet be one of the few acts of sanity left.

Final Note: When even a plea for peace sounds radical, it is a sign not of the Pope’s irrelevance, but of how far the world has drifted into accepting war as common sense.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)