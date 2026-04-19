TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) — The Strait of Hormuz was open again, they said. Then, just as quickly, it was not quite open after all. That is the trouble with crises of this kind: the headline changes faster than the risk. What looked, for a brief moment, like relief has reverted to uncertainty. Iran has reimposed strict control over the strait, and normal shipping has still not been restored.

This matters for the Philippines. It matters more for Mindanao. Because what an import-dependent country suffers is not only blockage, but whiplash: reopen, tighten, resume, reverse. Each turn of the story unsettles shipping, pricing, insurance, and procurement. By the time the effects reach the south, they are no longer geopolitical abstractions. They are freight charges, diesel adjustments, higher food costs, and a more fragile household budget. This is exactly why The Economist’s earlier warning still holds: even when Hormuz appears unblocked, mines, mistrust, and missing ships can keep energy markets disordered for months.

The new development is important not because every vessel has stopped moving. Some have still crossed. The problem is that the strait can no longer be treated as a reliable corridor. Reuters reported that some tankers passed before restrictions tightened again, while other ships turned back and at least some vessels reported coming under fire. Britain’s foreign secretary has since called for the full resumption of shipping, explicitly acknowledging that normal maritime operations have not yet returned.

That distinction is the policy point. A corridor does not have to be fully shut to be economically damaging. It only has to become unpredictable. Once shipowners hesitate, insurers reprice, buyers scramble for alternatives, and cargo schedules slip, the disruption begins to spread far beyond the waterway itself. Repeated interruption can be more damaging than a single dramatic closure because it paralyzes decision-making across the chain.

For the Philippines, the risk has therefore shifted rather than disappeared. We remain exposed to fuel imports, exposed to freight costs, and exposed to the way transport costs pass into food prices and basic goods. For Mindanao, that exposure is amplified by distance. Fuel becomes freight. Freight becomes inflation. Imported uncertainty becomes local strain. One more turn in Hormuz is never just one more turn in Hormuz. It becomes a more expensive trip to market, a more expensive delivery to a town, a more expensive week for families already budgeting tightly. This is an inference from the shipping disruptions and continuing restrictions reported by CNA and Reuters.

That is why the language of reopening is now insufficient. What exists today is not relief, but conditional passage under armed uncertainty. CNA reported that Iran said control of the strait had returned to its previous status under strict military management, and Reuters similarly reported that Tehran warned mariners the strait was again closed while negotiations with Washington remained unresolved. Those are not the conditions of a normalized energy artery. They are the conditions of a chokepoint still being used as leverage.

The appropriate government response, then, is not reassurance alone. It is preparation. Authorities will now assume that volatility in Hormuz will persist even when the route is technically passable. That means targeted contingency planning for agriculture, fisheries, food logistics, and public transport. It means watching freight and insurance effects, not just crude prices. It means recognizing that in an archipelago, logistics is not a secondary issue. It is part of inflation policy. This recommendation follows directly from the continuing maritime disruption and incomplete resumption of shipping.

The longer-term lesson is even clearer. The Philippines cannot govern the Gulf, but it can reduce how exposed its economy remains to distant conflict. More reliable domestic energy, stronger grids, more storage, and more resilient logistics are not optional aspirations. They are economic self-protection. For Mindanao, where the cost of distance is always paid in real money, this is not a theoretical policy agenda. It is the difference between resilience and recurring punishment. This is an inference grounded in the reported instability of Hormuz and the continued fragility of energy markets.

The strait may still open on some days and tighten on others. But that is no longer the most useful question. The more urgent one is whether an “open” route that can be re-tightened overnight is open enough for an import-dependent country to build peace of mind around it. For now, the answer is plainly no.

For Mindanao, the danger is not only closure. It is uncertainty priced into every gallon, every cargo, and every meal.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.