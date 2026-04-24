Sara Duterte’s impeachment through a Mindanao lens

The impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte is a constitutional moment. It carries implications that extend well beyond national politics. For Mindanao, the region that produced her, the proceedings carry a particular weight. The island watches with acombination of pride, anxiety, and civic responsibility.

Duterte was born in Davao and governed that city for years. She rose to the second highest office in the land. Her political ascent was celebrated by many in Mindanao as a regional triumph. The current proceedings now test whether that regional connection will cloud or clarify the demand for accountability.

The Charges and Their Substance

The most prominent allegation involves the misuse of confidential funds. Critics contend that expenditures in both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education lacked proper documentation. The absence of transparency raises questions about the use of public money. These concerns form the core of the impeachment complaints.

Additional charges include betrayal of public trust, abuse of discretionary powers, and failure to comply with congressional oversight. Allegations of bribery and corruption remain under investigation. There are also reported threats directed at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The respondent has denied that the proceedings are grounded in evidence rather than politics.

The House Committee on Justice has evaluated the complaints and found them sufficient in form, substance, and grounds. This determination is legally significant. It means the case cleared the threshold required for formal proceedings. The full House will eventually vote on whether to transmit the articles to the Senate.

The Constitution as the Standard

The current proceedings are notably more deliberate than earlier attempts. A prior impeachment effort was nullified by the Supreme Court. The Court struck it down on the basis of the one-year bar rule. That rule prohibits filing more than one impeachment complaint against the same official within a single year.

The Court was unambiguous in its ruling. The bar is a substantive safeguard, not a procedural technicality. It protects against harassment while preserving the integrity of the process. The present complaints were filed only after the required period had lapsed.

This compliance is not incidental. It validates the timing of the current case from the outset. The House followed proper procedures at every stage. The complaints were duly filed, referred to the appropriate committee, and subjected to the required sufficiency review. Due process has been observed at each step.

What Mindanao Should Reckon With

Mindanao’s relationship to this case is complicated. The region has historically rallied around its own. That instinct is understandable. Political solidarity has served Mindanao in many contexts. But solidarity cannot substitute for honest engagement with serious allegations.

The question for Mindanao is not whether Sara Duterte wins or loses. The question is whether the process is fair and whether the Constitution is honored. These are standards that apply regardless of where a public official comes from. They apply with equal force to officials from any region of the country.

Mindanao deserves leaders who can withstand constitutional scrutiny. It deserves a political culture where public trust is treated as sacred. The impeachment process, properly conducted, is one mechanism for affirming that standard. The region’s civic maturity will be measured in part by how it engages this moment.

The final outcome remains to be seen. It depends on evidence, on the conduct of hearings, and on the judgment of the Senate if the case reaches that stage. What can be said now is that the process has followed the Constitution. That is the only legitimate standard by which it should be judged.

(Note on author: Dean Antonio Gabriel La Viña is a professor of law, philosophy, politics and governance in several universities, including in Mindanao. He has been a human rights lawyer for 36 years, and is the managing partner of La Viña, Zarate, and Associates, with offices in Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, and Davao. He is a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Chair of the Jurisprudence and Legal Philosophy Department of the Philippine Judicial Academy, founding president of the Movement Against Disinformation, and founding chair of the Mindanao Climate Justice Resource Facility and the Mindanao Center for Scholarships, Sports, and Spirituality.)