REVIEW | Gasolina

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 April) — Congratulations to team Gasolina for successfully crawling its way into people’s hearts, creating social discourse on the matters of fatherhood. There have been some who questioned the integrity of the film and said that it was less compelling given the advertising components involved in it. Let us try to dissect the film and give light to these raised questions.

In my own point of view, I guess the question should have been why was it effective? Why did it make people cry? And why did people relate to it so much? I guess the answer to that can be found in the performance of the characters: it was not over or under, it was just right. A ‘no acting’ acting style in film performance as Eugene Domingo would say.

Second, there are few films that tackle the struggles and ordeal of a single parent, presented in this case, by the father (effectively portrayed by Boy Isog Sarge), and this made it more relatable.

But for me the biggest reason why it blew up was all due to its element of surprise. People knew these comic actors and for that most of the viewers waited for that bit of punchline to happen. Five minutes turned to 10, to 15, and you realize that you are drawn to the entirety of the story and realize that this is not what you typically expect. You’re now teary-eyed and because an ordinary skit is actually something more emotional and deep, something you might have experienced or known from a family friend you related with. When the unexpected things unravel right before our very eyes, we find ourselves engaged. And the growing millions of views followed.

For that, I give them their due applause. In an industry that still hasn’t hacked the formula to make hits, what the Gasolina team achieved in making their film was groundbreaking. But still, it is not an assurance that another round of that kind of stunt will surpass the success it garnered for itself right now.

That is the beauty of the art of filmmaking. That is also the reason why a lot of Hollywood, fully funded, star-studded films, with so much marketing, still flop on the big screen and on digital platforms in recent years. Nobody still knows that ever elusive formula to make a hit film over and over again. So it is only right to celebrate these films and the people behind it who have broken that wall. Not for anything else but all for the reason that it has touched many people’s hearts and lives.

In this regard, let me also address that advertisement issue. It is called product placements if you do film. Producers whose job is to score finances try to market the film to companies who are willing to give financial aid in exchange for some airtime of their products on screen.

I remember that while doing my feature film, we had talks with a certain company for placement of their products which we believed was perfect for that sequence.

Although they backed out at the last minute, we just regressed to a much generic product instead. If it had pushed through, we could have gained some financial support. This is an accepted practice in producing. Even big mainstream films do this, and you will notice these products because they are conspicuous and intentional – even Studio Ghibli and Makoto Shinkai do it. As long as it does not meddle with the storyline, all is fine.

It is not easy to create a film, be it short or features. It is a collaboration of different art forms rolled into one. It is a clash of different personalities from film practitioners drawn together to create a single vision aimed to draw social discourse and entertainment at the same time. Let’s be objective in giving our opinions, even though we are entitled to our very own. Let not hate come between what is objectively remarkable and what is trash. Kudos to all filmmakers!!! Let a thousand flowers bloom!

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Orvil Bantayan is a visual artist, musician and filmmaker who lives in Davao City. Prior to his involvement with visual arts, he was active in filmmaking and was able to make two feature length films. He may be reached via Facebook: Orvil Bantayan)