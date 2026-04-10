PEACETALK | We are one: your pain is our pain, your suffering is our suffering

(Keynote delivered by Mohagher Iqbal, Vice Chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and chair of the MILF Peace Implementing Panel at the “National Solidarity Conference for Palestine and Call for Peace in the Middle East” on April 10, 2026 in Davao City. Iqbal also serves as Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,)

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Delegates. Assalamu Alaikum Warramatulahi Wabarakatu.

One of the greatest innovation of our present time is digital internet communication. We are fortunate enough to live in this age when we are able to share information and update ourselves on what is happening in Gaza, Iran, Middle East, the United Nations and Tel Aviv by simply scrolling our mobile phones. Through social media, we can post our views on issues that we feel very strongly; we can comment, we can like and share and at this point, we can see in real time that both Iran and the United States have recently agreed on a very fragile ceasefire that will be effective, hopefully, in the next two weeks.

The current situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian struggle in Gaza are lighting the way for the rest of the world to confront imperialism, colonialism, and the relevance and efficacy of the United Nations to promote world peace, rule of law and diplomacy. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 has unequivocally stated that the ongoing genocide in Gaza is a collective crime. It is sustained by the complicity of influential Third states that have enabled longstanding systemic violations of international law by Israel. Framed by colonial narratives that dehumanize the Palestinians, this livestreamed atrocity has been facilitated through Third States’ direct support, material aid, diplomatic protection and, in some cases, active participation.

There may be powerful Third states who have been complicit to the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians, but know that the rest of the community of nations are in solidarity with you. We are in the cusp of history. In our despair and immense loss, we naturally feel alone. But please be reminded. Never in the history of the world do we see an outpouring of support from millions of people all over the world rallying to end the occupation in Palestine, stop the genocide and conclude the war in the Middle East.

Despite our ready access to massive information on social media, why did we bother to travel hundreds of miles to Davao City to attend this National Solidarity Conference for Palestine – spending for fuel that has already increased by 300% and rising day by day? Why are we all here?

That compelling need for you to be here today is what is called solidarity. It is the thread that binds humanity together, it is the shared responsibility that connects individuals and (drives) us to collective action. Solidarity is our sense of community based on empathy, shared values, and enabling cooperation in times of need or crisis. We are here to convey to the Palestinian people a very simple yet the singularly most important message they all need to hear. “You are not alone.”

For the Muslims, the concept of Ummah goes beyond solidarity. It embodies a spiritual bond, a shared commitment to Islamic principles, and a responsibility to exemplify the values of justice, compassion and unity.

Through the long decades of struggle, the Palestinians and Bangsamoro carry enduring narratives of land, faith and identity that shape who we are and what we aspire for. The Bangsamoro’s struggle for self-determination and for the correction of historical injustices perpetrated by the State was not a battle we fought alone. We had the support of the international community who volunteered to provide safe spaces where the MILF and the Philippine Government can negotiate a peace agreement to put to a close over fifty years of armed conflict. The outpouring (of) support from the community of nations has made peace possible in the Bangsamoro. And the solidarity that we have received before, we now extend to our brethren in Palestine.

On behalf of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Bangsamoro people, I offer our undying support for the Palestinian’s legitimate struggle for peace, freedom and justice. As one Ummah, we are interconnected like one body. We are one: your pain is our pain, your suffering is our suffering and before Allah we are responsible for each other.

Let me also state categorically that our solidarity for Palestine should not be construed as hatred towards the Jewish people. We are not against the people of Israel. As a matter of fact there are numerous Jewish leaders who openly support Palestine and they too are risking their lives confronting policies and holding their government accountable for the genocide and bloodbath of innocent children in Gaza.

As I have personally experienced in the peace process, one of the practical lessons to apply is to be hard on issues but soft on people. The MILF is fortunate to have supporters who are Christians and who effectively served as bridges for dialogue with the Philippine Government and the majority Christian Filipinos. Even up to this day, I have maintained good relations with my former counterparts in the Government Peace Panels and in dire situations when we need support, we can count on them to step up and protect the gains of the peace process.

So again, let me emphasize – let us not confuse solidarity with the Palestinian cause to be equivalent to anti-semitism.

During the height of the all-out-war in Mindanao when over one million people were displaced, one of the military strategies of the Philippine government was to arm the Christians to fight against the Muslims. Many of the Bishops and Ulama openly opposed that move and called upon all Muslims and Christians not to allow themselves to be used to kill their own neighbors. Again, people to people solidarity was very much at play and relevant here. When communication collapses at the formal level, the Bangsamoro Peace Process is blessed to have the tri-partite support of interreligious leaders from the Muslims, Christians and Indigenous Peoples, who crossed lines and served as informal channels of communications between warring parties.

When the guns are silenced and the dust has settled, history tells us that the parties will all have to return to the negotiating table. As Chief Negotiator of the MILF for 17 long years, I can assure you that there will be better days for Palestine. It is a very complex and intractable conflict but I have no doubt peace will eventually triumph in the land of Palestine.

The words of His Excellency Mahmoud Abba, President of the State of Palestine captures this hopeful aspiration. “No matter how much our wounds bleed, and no matter how long this suffering lasts, it will not break our will to live and survive. The dawn of freedom will emerge, and the flag of Palestine will fly high in our skies.”

Let me end with a reminder that solidarity is not just mere rhetorics but a responsibility. It calls upon each of us to act, to give, and to stand with purpose. As we convene in the next two days, let us commit ourselves to agree on concrete, meaningful projects that will bring real relief to the people of Gaza, especially to the orphans and children who bear the deepest scars of this crisis.

At the same time, we must not forget the Palestinian refugees already among us in our country. Their struggle is no less urgent. I appeal to each one of you to extend help, walk the extra mile, and share whatever we can to our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Let our solidarity be felt in every act of generosity, in every effort to ease their suffering, and in every form of humanitarian assistance we are able to offer.

In the end, when all is said and done, we anchor ourselves with our firm belief that there is one Almighty Allah, the Best Planner, guiding us toward a greater wisdom and a better outcome for all.

Wassalam