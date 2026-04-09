PEACETALK | The MILF Has Already Won the Peace. September Tests a Different Thing.

PASIG CITY (MindaNews / 9 April) — As September 2026 approaches, one point should be clear: the MILF has already secured a historic political victory.

The Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro stands.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law stands.

The Bangsamoro government exists and works through institutions built from that settlement.

The seeds of genuine autonomy have been planted.

No election result can erase those gains.



This is why the coming vote should be read with calm and clarity. The election is not a referendum on the MILF or on the Bangsamoro struggle for self-determination. That question has already been answered by the multitudes at numerous Darapanan assemblies, the ratification of the BOL by the Moro people, and the current laws, institutions, and bureaucracy have already answered that question. The election asks a different question: who will govern next under the framework that the struggle itself made possible.

In that sense, the election is not a negation of MILF achievement. It is part of that achievement.

The fact that the MILF submits itself to the will of the people through elections is itself a sign of political maturity. A movement that once fought from the margins now accepts democratic competition at the center of Bangsamoro politics. Even when active MILF members choose to build their own parties instead of aligning with UBJP, that choice reflects a democratic instinct within the MILF political space. That shift is not small. It is the point of transition.

Still, September matters. It will shape who carries executive power, who builds coalitions in parliament, and how quickly key commitments move. It will also show whether the next set of leaders will continue to uphold the CAB, support normalization, and engage Manila to fulfill its obligations. But even a difficult electoral outcome does not cancel the long vision. It changes the path, not the destination.

The larger reflection is this: the vision now needs more people.

It cannot be carried by command style alone. Democratic centralism was once a core idea, but this phase requires a wider democratic practice. It has to be carried by consent, coalition, and citizen participation across party lines. For revolutionaries, this is a hard adjustment. Discipline built the movement. Democratic inclusion must now build the future.

The risk is not simply losing seats. The risk is isolation.



If the MILF closes in on itself, it may preserve internal purity but lose wider political reach. If it opens its project to broader participation while holding to core principles, it can remain central to the Bangsamoro future, with or without immediate control of government.



That is the deeper test beyond September: not whether the peace was won, but whether the peace can keep widening its circle.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Camilo “Bong” Montesa of Cagayan de Oro is a lawyer and professor based in Pasig City. He has spent three decades in conflict and peacebuilding work in the Philippines.)