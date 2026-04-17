PEACETALK | Peace Process by Press Release? Why Bangsamoro Needs an Evidence Floor

PASIG CITY (MindaNews / 17 April) – The most fragile phase of a peace process is often the one that sounds most confident in public.



That is where Bangsamoro appears to be today: narrative coherence improving faster than implementation coherence. The point is not to deny gains. The point is to ask whether public claims and operational facts are moving together strongly enough to sustain the transition.



Three tensions now recur across reporting, policy notes, and field-facing analysis.



First, legal and electoral milestones are clearer, but normalization and implementation sequencing remain uneven. A fixed political calendar can create the appearance of strategic certainty, even when obligations under normalization are still contested in pace and delivery.



Second, fiscal expansion is real, but outcome conversion is inconsistent. The region has more fiscal space than before, yet service-delivery conversion remains uneven across sectors. This is not merely a budget question. It is an institutional translation question: can allocations become visible outcomes at the speed public legitimacy demands?



Third, confidence messaging is strengthening while evidence baselines still conflict across sources. Competing snapshots on key indicators are often reported without explicit reconciliation. That creates a technical problem and a political problem at once: decision-makers lose precision while public trust absorbs the noise.



This is what I call peace process by press release – when narrative stability begins to substitute for implementation stability.



To be clear, this is not an argument against optimism. It is an argument against ungrounded certainty. Even voices strongly committed to the peace process, including Philippine Government JNC head Ariel C. Hernandez’s “far from lost” framing in MindaNews, acknowledge delays, displacement pressures, and unresolved obligations. That should not weaken confidence. It should mature confidence.



The core risk is operational.



When evidence discipline weakens, accountability blurs because actors can selectively cite whichever number fits their preferred narrative. Course correction slows because data conflict is treated as messaging noise rather than as an implementation signal. Trust erodes because communities evaluate outcomes, not talking points.



In a transition setting, that erosion is cumulative. Each unresolved discrepancy might look minor in isolation. But taken together, they shape the incentives of institutions, political actors, and external partners. Donors shorten planning horizons. Program designers harden conditionality. Political operators become more defensive. Reform teams lose room to learn in public.



A peace process does not fail only through dramatic breakdown. It can also degrade through analytic imprecision.



So what does seriousness look like now?



A first step is timestamp discipline: every high-impact claim should be tied to publication date and context. “True” is never enough; “true when” is essential in fast-moving transitions.



A second step is explicit conflict attribution: when sources disagree, record the disagreement as disagreement. Do not force synthetic certainty for rhetorical convenience.



A third step is a live inconsistency register for policy-relevant disputed facts. If a claim affects budgeting, sequencing, security posture, or electoral assessment, it should be logged and tracked until reconciled.



A fourth step is separating confidence messaging from decision evidence. Political communication can and should stabilize expectations. But policy and implementation decisions require stricter evidentiary standards than public reassurance language.



These are not technocratic luxuries. They are protective mechanisms for the peace architecture itself.



Bangsamoro is now at a stage where institutions are no longer judged only by intent, but by conversion performance: how quickly legal milestones, fiscal tools, and bilateral commitments produce everyday security and service gains that citizens can feel.



That is why this debate should not be framed as optimism versus criticism. It is a debate about whether we are willing to defend the process with the level of evidence discipline that this phase demands.



The peace process is not lost. But neither is it self-executing.



Narrative can buy time.

Only evidence can buy trust.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Camilo “Bong” Montesa of Cagayan de Oro is a lawyer and professor based in Pasig City. He has spent three decades in conflict and peacebuilding work in the Philippines.)