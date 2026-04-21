PEACETALK | How to Reset OPAPRU: The Essential Procedural Requirements

PASIG CITY (MindaNews / 21 April) — Procedure is not a technical detail in peace implementation. It is where trust is either built or spent.

The Bangsamoro peace process is not collapsing in one dramatic event. It is being stressed through procedure. That is more dangerous, because procedural drift can look normal until the damage is already deep.

The issue is no longer whether the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) is important. It is. The issue is whether OPAPRU is still operating in a way that protects the CAB’s core architecture: bilateral parity, reciprocal obligations, and authorized joint decision-making between government and MILF.

If that architecture weakens, implementation weakens with it.

Recent Bangsamoro conversations have converged around one structural concern: OPAPRU is increasingly perceived as a political manager rather than an implementor. Not every allegation will be accurate in every detail. But in transitions like this, perception has operational consequences. When key decisions are believed to happen outside bilateral mechanisms, confidence in those mechanisms declines even when public messaging remains calm.

That decline carries immediate costs.

Normalization suffers first. Decommissioning was never designed as symbolic disarmament detached from reciprocal state delivery. It was meant to move in parallel with socioeconomic transition and institutional commitments. Once reciprocity is questioned, compliance slows and bargaining hardens.

Security management becomes volatile next. Tactical gains can coexist with strategic distrust. Incident levels matter, but communities also watch institutional fairness. If process legitimacy is contested, tactical progress does not easily convert into long-term stability.

Then electoral pressure amplifies everything. As parliamentary elections near, coalition logic and narrative control become stronger political incentives. That is expected. But when implementation institutions are already strained, campaign competition can turn procedural disputes into settlement risk.

So if a reset is needed, what should national government do?

Definitely not cosmetic. Not personality-centered. Not performative.

A procedural reset with concrete actions is required:

First, clarify OPAPRU’s boundary in writing. Facilitation, coordination, and decision authority are not the same. OPAPRU can convene and align agencies. It cannot be seen as substituting for bilateral decision forums without undermining the structure it is mandated to support.

Second, restore authorized counterparts immediately. If one side says substantive engagement is blocked because no formally designated counterpart can commit, that is a governance problem. In peace implementation, authority lines are not minor details. They are core architecture.

Third, publish a joint normalization scoreboard. Include obligations, responsible actors, deadlines, verification method, and status. Avoid selective reporting and narrative inflation. Reciprocity must be visible, not presumed.

Fourth, establish an inconsistency register for high-impact claims. When claims conflict on security status, compliance baselines, or timing, record the conflict openly and resolve it through agreed evidence protocols. Forced certainty does not build confidence. It postpones mistrust.

Fifth, firewall implementation from campaign incentives. Parties can and should compete electorally. But baseline implementation discipline cannot be renegotiated through campaign signaling if institutions are to outlast personalities.

None of this is anti-government. None of this is anti-process. This is what serious peace process implementation looks like at a fragile stage.

We need to reject a false choice in Bangsamoro discourse: confidence versus criticism. The real choice is confidence built on evidence or confidence built on message discipline alone. One survives stress. The other breaks under contested facts.

OPAPRU still has a credible path: return to facilitation with visible restraint, defend bilateral authority in practice, and anchor public claims to verifiable delivery. That is not weakness. That is institutional discipline.

The process is not yet lost. But it is not self-executing.

If procedural shortcuts harden into normal practice, drift will become design. And when drift becomes design, recovery gets harder, slower, and more expensive for everyone—especially the communities that already paid the highest price for conflict.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Camilo “Bong” Montesa of Cagayan de Oro is a lawyer and professor based in Pasig City. He has spent three decades in conflict and peacebuilding work in the Philippines.)