Mind Da Noise: Kalbaryo gihapon after Holy Week

Easter Sunday: Christ has risen.

Tuesday: Gas prices have risen.

Sweldo na lang nato ang wala nisaka.

Y*wo

Para asa diay nang emergency power ni BBM?

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During Holy Week, Greco Belgica

compared PRRD to Jesus.

Jesus came back from the dead.

Tatay Digong is still far from home.

thou shalt have no other gods.

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Community pantries in Davao

are back again helping

the jeepney, trike & taxi drivers.

Bisaya bloggers behind the viral “Gasolina” drama are donating proceeds for delivery riders.

DDS, now it’s our turn to ask you:

unsay ambag ninyo?

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Even BBM made ambag in the oil crisis:

 Talked to Iran to allow oil carriers to bring oil to the Philippines.

 Opened talks with China on oil exploration in the WPS

Meanwhile, VP Sara’s recent

engagement is talking to school children, telling them to be kind, happy & humble,

values she barely practiced with BBM.

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China has opened talks with BBM

on oil exploration in the WPS.

DDS feel betrayed by their ally China.

Now VP Sara has no one to talk to

except school children in a

graduation ceremony.

She’s good with childish stuff anyway.



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DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla wants to arrest people who are shirtless in public.

Sir, mas nabastosan mi sa mga shameless politicos nga nangawat, kadto ra sila dakpon, sir!

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)