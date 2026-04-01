MIND DA NOISE: April 1 and Holy Week

UPDATE: SI TATAY DIGONG NAKAGAWAS NA…. sa inyong Facebook posts atol sa pagsaulog sa iyang ika-81 nga birthday, via Karton Network.



Happy April Fools.

Okay, seryoso na ni. Naay na gyud oil niabot sa Davao, nga nagisa sa dakbayan sa Dabaw kay fake news lang diay tong krudo sa Brunei nga niabot daw kuno sa Dabaw.

Brunei Oil – X

Budol Oil –

April Fools again, and again.

***

Petron announces it will increase the price of LPG on April 1. What a date to announce this. We don’t know if this is a joke or a serious announcement.

It’s just like the Senate and pro-Duterte representatives, they want to be taken seriously, but they turn out comedy gold. Example: Paolo Marcoleta, Robin Padilla.

***

Everyday could be considered April Fools because we just see things that are not right.

Like BBM at first saying the oil crisis “is normal,” but a few days later declares a “State of National Energy Emergency.”

Just like Robin Padilla saying we should not waste time about impeachment against the VP, but carried a maleta full of 300,000 signatures to convince the Supreme Court to bring Tatay Digong home.

***

Last Saturday March 28 was the culmination of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw with its Parada Dabawenyo.

The Parada featured 407 groups. But the attention of media focused on seven DDS politicos who turned the Parada into their miting de avance.

Vic Rodriguez, Rowena Guanzon, Leandro Leviste, Kiko Barzaga, Ferdinand Topacio, Ronald Cardema, Harold Respicio. These were the guests of horrors on the Araw ng Dabawenyo. They stopped the parade and made thousands of participants waited under the sun just to hear them say: Bring Tatay Home.

A good senator by the name of Robin Padilla once said: “Tigilan n’yo ’yung sobrang daming ambisyon ng mga politiko sa bayan na ito. Yan po ang number one na sumisira sa bayan, ’yung ambisyon. Wala pa kayong nagagawa sa mga lokal ninyo!”

For once in his senatorial career, he makes sense.

Given the warm reactions of the DDS to these senatorial wannabes, we need to ask the DDS what accomplishments these seven (lucky or unlucky) people achieved in their political career.

Vic Rodriguez: Panay sisi kay BBM

Rowena Guanzon: Dating basher, ngayon beshie ni Sara

Ferdinand Topacio: Mag-manyak

Ronald Cardema: Mag-red-tag, maghilak, mangatik nga bata pa daw

Leandro Leviste: Mangawat og ledger. Pa-martyr. Palpak ang solar energy projects

Kiko Barzaga: Meow-meow

Harold Respicio: Kinsa na?!

Also, seeing Topacio and Guanzon on stage, continuing their bardagulan, shows a different level of DDS: Dysfunctional Duterte Senatoriables.

***

These DDS senatoriables only made noise, bashing BBM, wishing Tatay Digong can come home, but that’s now how you win votes.

If only they did that community pantry similar to what Assumption College of Davao did for the jeepney drivers in Routes 4, 10 and Agdao, or the Art Relief Mobile Kitchen that will be launched soon for the drivers in Matina Aplaya, panalo na.

Or if one of them could have announced they have bought oil from Russia similar to Ramon Ang, mas panalo.

Has anyone thought what could that ₱51 billion flood control project or ₱612.5 million confidential funds could have helped the Dabawenyos?

Nag-antos na lang tanan sa ka-init sa panahon ug sa balita ug sa kamahal sa gasolina. Talk is cheap.

***

After April Fools, mosulod dayon ta sa Holy Week.

Paghuman magbinuang, maghinulsol. God Bless Us.

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)