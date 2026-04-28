In the real world

Growing up, I was at times reminded that the “real world” happens when I step out of the four corners of the classroom, be it on the streets, in workplaces, or beyond. But what if for some people that is not the case? What if the classroom is merely a brief intermission from the reality they already inhabit?

A few days ago, I went to a night market to buy some things. While everyone was busy preparing their stalls, I sat down near the side pedestrian walkway. I waited, enjoyed the view, and shortly after, began roaming around.

That is when I saw them: familiar faces. My college students, working. Gracefully. Cheerfully. It takes humility.

It was not the first time I had witnessed such a scenario, but it felt different this time.

Almost every day, I enter a room filled with people of diverse backgrounds and interesting stories. I have come to realize that some of them are economically disadvantaged, which is why they are called to not just study but also work.

At that night market, the truth began to penetrate my consciousness in a new way. I saw myriad young faces engaging in business; they were offering products and shouting prices. I took a pause and bought a moment to contemplate.

I looked at them and wondered: Why are working students fighting so hard just to earn money? This life is not for the faint of heart. While others their age enjoy their youth to the maximum without having the need to work, these students are proving that education is a right that should be accessible to all, not a luxury bought with exhaustion.

These students have to moonlight as workers just to afford their school fees and to have an allowance. They juggle multiple roles with a heavy sense of responsibility, often with burnout being widespread among their ranks.

According to a new survey by Mapua Malayan Digital College (MMDC), about half of working students in the Philippines have thought about leaving school due to job demands or personal challenges at some point in time.

I believe that working students chase not what is just convenient; they engage in a struggle for survival. To them, the “real world” is not something that starts after graduation; it is the very pavement they stand on every day or night.

Moreover, we must be careful not to romanticize their hardships. Acknowledging their strength should not be mistaken for toxic positivity, as we must recognize the systemic weight they carry.

Every day, they wrestle with time to fulfill their duties as both students and workers, nearly failing to find balance because systems were not built for them. As their lived experience becomes visible to me, their struggle makes even more sense to me.

Seeing their grit demands that I do more as a fellow human being; I must provide genuine support through actions such as writing this piece. Perhaps, if we speak out, we can turn the tide. Their perseverance should be translated into motivation for people who have the luxury of focus, time, and power.

And lastly, to all working students who might read this:

I see you,

I respect what you are doing,

and I am rooting for your success.

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 25, writes from Surigao City.)