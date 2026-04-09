EMERGENCE | Community Pantries in the Philippines: From NCR to Davao, A Citizen-Led Path to Sustainable Development

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 April) — In times of crisis, Filipinos have always turned to bayanihan—the spirit of solidarity and mutual help. This was vividly seen during the COVID-19 pandemic when the first community pantry appeared on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City in April 2021. Initiated by Ana Patricia Non, the pantry was a simple bamboo cart filled with rice, vegetables, and canned goods, guided by the principle: “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha batay sa pangangailangan” (“Give what you can, take what you need”). What began as a modest act of compassion quickly became a nationwide movement, replicated in countless neighborhoods from NCR to Davao City.

From Maginhawa to Davao

The Maginhawa pantry sparked a wave of citizen-led initiatives across the country.

In Davao City, the movement took root in diverse forms. The Matina Community Pantry, initiated by Ms. Malu Abella-Lopez together with volunteers from various sectors, became a hub of solidarity. It not only provided food during the pandemic but also responded to unexpected crises—such as when Food Panda riders lost their jobs temporarily due to operational problems. The pantry stepped in, offering food assistance that helped tide them over until the issues were resolved. This adaptability showed the pantry’s strength as a flexible, community-driven safety net.

Other institutions also joined the movement. The Brokenshire Community Pantry, organized by church and civic volunteers, served residents in its locality. The Assumption College of Davao Pantry mobilized students, faculty, and staff to contribute, turning education into action. These initiatives demonstrated how schools, churches, and civic groups localized the pantry model, each reflecting the unique needs of their communities.

From Charity to Mutual Aid

Community pantries differ from traditional charity. They are not top-down donation drives but horizontal systems of mutual aid. People contribute when they can and take only what they need, preserving dignity and reciprocity. By sourcing food from local farmers and vendors, pantries strengthen local food systems, reduce waste, and foster trust among neighbors. They are built on volunteerism and shared responsibility, proving that compassion can be organized into sustainable, citizen-led solutions.

Community Pantries as Sustainable Development

The pantry movement aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

– SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger): Directly address food insecurity.

– SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities): Build resilient, inclusive communities.

– SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals): Encourage collaboration across sectors.

By mobilizing citizens, strengthening local food systems, and responding flexibly to crises, community pantries embody sustainable development in practice. They show that resilience does not always come from institutions—it can be built from the ground up, through solidarity.

More than temporary relief efforts

Community pantries are more than temporary relief efforts; they are living models of sustainable development.

From Maginhawa in NCR to Matina, Brokenshire, and Assumption College in Davao, they demonstrate how ordinary citizens can build resilient communities through compassion and mutual help. They transform solidarity into collective action, proving that the foundation of a sustainable future lies not in charity but in citizen-led initiatives.

Recognizing and supporting these movements means affirming that the path to resilience is already within our communities—organized, dignified, and sustainable.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)